NFL Mock Draft 2027: Full first-round projection after the trade deadline

The passing of the NFL Trade Deadline doesn't always mean that we see the top of the NFL Draft change. That is the case, however, for the 2027 NFL Draft, as the Jacksonville Jaguars sent their first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Jordan Davis, which came after the Chicago Bears shipped off their first-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Jeffery Simmons. But beyond the picks changing hands, there may also be some teams whose draft needs have changed. So naturally, it's time to dive into another NFL Mock Draft.

We're going through the entire first round with a full projection for all 32 first-round picks, those with new homes and those staying put. Let's start with the Chargers at the top for this mock draft, a team that unbelievably didn't end up moving anyone at the trade deadline.

1. Los Angeles Chargers – WR Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

It's still baffling to me that the Chargers were so inactive at the deadline — and even worse, the one deal they made to send Daiyan Henley to the Broncos fell through. LA isn't in a good spot and certainly not in a position to pass on Jeremiah Smith. He is the complete package at wide receiver with size, speed, agility, tremendous hands and even contact balance to boost. The Chargers certainly don't have this type of pass-catching presence in the building.

2. Tennessee Titans – EDGE Colin Simmons

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

Trading Jeffery Simmons is, to some degree, a slight step back in the Titans' rebuild. At the same time, though, they need plenty of help throughout the roster. Colin Simmons can be a foundational piece in Tennessee. While he's struggled with injuries the past couple of weeks, he's arguably the best sack artist in college football. His blend of explosiveness and power is hard to match off the edge and he could be a quick double-digit sack player in the NFL.

3. Miami Dolphins – QB Drew Mestemaker

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Not only did the Dolphins have a quiet trade deadline, but they lost Malik Willis to IR. Barring Kyle McCord shocking everyone and lighting the world on fire as he takes over in relief, Miami will be eyeing a quarterback in the draft. Drew Mestemaker has separated himself in that regard. We knew he had a big arm and the requisite physical tools to be a pro prospect, but he's displayed tremendous poise, pocket mobility and IQ to raise his stock as QB1.

4. New York Jets (via IND) – QB CJ Carr

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

I'm late coming around on CJ Carr, largely because I simply needed to see him do it in true tests. That didn't happen earlier in Notre Dame's season against BYU, but absolutely did against Miami. The arm is there and he's showing the ability to layer his throws and give his receivers a chance almost every time. The Jets are obviously a team still looking for their quarterback of the future and Carr is worth that bet in this spot.

5. Philadelphia Eagles – OT Jordan Seaton

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: LSU

LSU Class: Junior

Though it wasn't a fire sale that the Eagles held at the trade deadline, moving Jordan Davis is a clear indication that Howie Roseman is aiming to shake things up. But with a top-five pick, Philadelphia is going meat and potatoes to rebuild the offensive line after trades and Lane Johnson's retirement. Jordan Seaton has had the physical tools since he was a 5-star recruit, but he's developed into a high-end tackle technique and power wise since joining LSU and the top player at his position.

6. New York Jets – CB Leonard Moore

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

The Jets are back on the clock, though not for the last time in the first round, and they have their quarterback in tow with Carr. That moves the focus to a defense that still has some pretty clear long-term holes, especially in the secondary. Leonard Moore is a stud and has been a projected top 10 pick in the class for years. Fluidity, length, mirroring — he has everything you want from a top cornerback prospect and can easily take the field as CB1 for New York next season.

7. Washington Commanders – EDGE Dylan Stewart

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: South Carolina

South Carolina Class: Junior

My line about the Commanders has remained consistent: Washington needs to get younger and more explosive on defense. Sonny Styles was a good start a year ago and Dylan Stewart will continue that on the defensive front. The South Carolina product is monster with elite explosiveness and the ability to get tremendous push at multiple points in the trenches. There isn't a player in Washington right now that can offer what he does down to down.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – LB Chris Cole

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

While Chris Cole is more of a hybrid than a pure linebacker prospect, that makes complete sense for the Buccaneers in this spot. Lavonte David has shown his age for some time now and Tampa Bay has paid the price for that defensively. Cole is lightning off his spot, whether he's blitzing or crashing down into the trenches. His versatility and otherworldly physical tools are a shot in the arm that the Bucs need.

9. Arizona Cardinals – QB Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

No question about it, I'm ready to get hurt again. Arch Manning made me look foolish over the first half of the season with his erratic play, but he's doing exactly what he did a year ago and playing his best football late in the season. The Cardinals need to get the quarterback position fixed in a hurry. Manning is worth a roll of the dice here given his physical tools. We need it to be more consistent, but Arch has the arm and the ability to make any throw on the field that can make him a franchise QB.

10. Atlanta Falcons – OT Trevor Goosby

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

As for now, I still believe that Trevor Goosby has a chance to be a top 10 pick. He's out for the rest of the year at Texas due to an injury, which is something to monitor, but he was a clear stud for the Longhorns before that happened. He's been a rising prospect throughout his entire career and now the Falcons are on the board needing a future for when Jake Matthews is gone and after Kaleb McGary's retirement. Goosby is their man, easily.

11. Houston Texans – OT Zereoue Williams

Utah offensive tackle Zereoue Williams | Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/GettyImages

School: Utah

Utah Class: Fifth-Year Senior

After seeing both Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu head to the NFL Draft, Zereoue Williams has gotten his turn with Utah. He most certainly hasn't done anything to waste that. He's gotten better as the year has gone on and has been incredibly clean, not drawing a single penalty all year. For a Texans team that has routinely been shuffling its offensive line over recent years, Williams is someone who can bring stability to Houston in the trenches.

12. New Orleans Saints – CB Ellis Robinson IV

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Defense. Wherever the Saints want to go on that side of the ball is fine, but their first-round pick has to be used on defense. There is a lot to like for New Orleans on offense with Tyler Shough, Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson and a solid O-line. But the defense is an issue. Ellis Robinson IV is a terrific building block on the weaker side of the ball, someone who has elite length and athleticism, but has also shown great improvement with his footwork and technique at Georgia this season.

13. New York Jets (via DAL) – DT Will Echoles

Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Junior

For the final time in the first round, the Jets are back on the clock. Landing Carr and Moore to start their draft is a terrific go-round for New York, but they still have more work to do on defense. This pick is theirs by way of the Quinnen Williams trade, so it's fitting that they use this selection to take Will Echoles to fill a similar role. The Ole Miss product is a pure disruptor no matter the situation and someone who can anchor the Jets defense in the trenches.

14. Baltimore Ravens – CB Ashton Hampton

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Sneakily, there's no shortage of areas that the Ravens could go with this pick. And after foolishly trading a lot of their mid-round draft capital this season, they need to hit on their first-round pick. Cornerback can be dicey, but Ashton Hampton does feel like a good wager for Baltimore in this situation. He's been rock-solid throughout his career, even with Clemson's ups and downs, and looks to be someone who can offer a bright future in the Ravens secondary.

15. Las Vegas Raiders – WR Charlie Becker

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Junior

The Fernando Mendoza era is officially underway for the Raiders after trading Kirk Cousins at the deadline, so why not look to pair him with a familiar target in Charlie Becker. The Indiana product has elite speed but has developed into a dangerous pass-catcher at all levels of the field with plus route-running and an eye for the ball. Vegas is shy on wide receiver talent right now and Becker can provide them a massive boost with Mendoza moving forward.

16. Cleveland Browns – QB Darian Mensah

School: Miami

Miami Class: Redshirt Junior

I'll admit, seeing Darian Mensah in the first half against Notre Dame for the first time without Malachi Toney this season had me questioning some things about the quarterback. However, he found himself in the second half and showed the traits with his accuracy and feel that make him worth the pick for the Browns. Cleveland has created an absolute mess with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders in the QB room right now, but Mensah can offer some legit long-term stability.

17. Seattle Seahawks – WR Cam Coleman

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

Another injury that Texas is currently dealing with, what Cam Coleman has been dealing with doesn't appear as if it will end his college season — nor does it hurt his stock all that much. I'd love to see Coleman display more consistent hands, but his playmaking and physical toolbox are undeniably impressive. The Seahawks are a JSN show right now in the passing game and need some help in that department. Coleman is the easiest option for them at this spot.

18. Cleveland Browns (via LAR) – DL Xavier Gilliam

School: Tennessee

Tennessee Class: Junior

Yes, the Browns spent a first-round pick recently on Mason Graham. Why not just pair him with another stalwart on the interior and with Jared Verse on the outside to create a more fully formed defensive front that allows them to operate more functionally? Xavier Gilliam has been a near-unstoppable force for the Vols this season and a huge reason for their defensive boom. He has the burst to affect any interior offensive lineman at any level.

19. Carolina Panthers – S KJ Bolden

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

Goodness, do the Panthers need some defensive help, specifically in the secondary. While Bryce Young and the Carolina offense are coming into their own in many ways, the defense still has a ways to go. KJ Bolden is a safety by trade but a chess piece in practice. He lines up all over the place for Georgia and does so with aplomb. He can be someone who can fill multiple roles for the Panthers defense as they further establish that side of the ball.

20. New England Patriots – WR Nick Marsh

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Junior

It's a tough pill to swallow if you're the Patriots that your investments at wide receiver this past offseason might already be belly-up — but it's the reality that they have to face. A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs have been outright busts this season, so the Pats can't wait around for things to change and need to take Nick Marsh. The issues with Indiana's offense this season have diminished his shine a bit, but Marsh is a full-field threat and his talent hasn't gone anywhere.

21. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – CB Kelley Jones

Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Class: Redshirt Junior

My gut tells me that the Cowboys would love if there was a linebacker or an offensive tackle falling to them in this spot, but I don't think they can go wrong on defense in many spots overall regardless. The pick for me is Kelley Jones, because Dallas simply can't move forward without making substantial upgrades in the secondary. Jones could either replace Joey Porter Jr. if he leaves in free agency or pair with him on the outside, which would move DaRon Bland back into the slot where he's always performed better.

22. New York Giants – DL A’Mauri Washington

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Senior

As of right now, New York has a cushion in the NFC East race and seems like they could potentially run away with the division. That doesn't mean I'm sure this is a great long-term roster as is, but there's a lot to work with. One thing they've clearly been missing, though, is the Dexter Lawrence-type figure in the middle. Here comes A'Mauri Washington, an absolute unit at Oregon who can get some juice against the run and pass, to fill that void for them.

23. Cincinnati Bengals – EDGE Yhonzae Pierre

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Redshirt Junior

Every indication from Cincinnati appears to be that the Bengals aren't satisfied with their edge rusher group. That's not for a lack of taking swings at the position, to be sure, but rather the misses that they've endured with those swings. You can't just abandon arguably the most important position on defense, though, which brings Yhonzae Pierre into the fray. He's been a star for Alabama's defense this season with great burst and bend off the edge to live in opposing backfields, creating havoc.

24. Kansas City Chiefs – TE Trey’Dez Green

School: LSU

LSU Class: Junior

I'm not so sure that Josh Downs is going to be a long-term fix for the Chiefs passing game, but Patrick Mahomes needs some of that. With Travis Kelce's future very much in question as he continues to contemplate retirement, a replacement is in order. Trey'Dez Green is a monster, a huge target for any quarterback but with freakish movement ability and good hands at his size. He can slot right in as a huge target for Mahomes and as someone who can immediately elevate the passing attack.

25. Philadelphia Eagles (via JAX) – QB LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: South Carolina

South Carolina Class: Redshirt Junior

Now that the Eagles have an extra first-round pick and given the uncertainty around Jalen Hurts beyond the blood clot issue that ended his season — he was not performing well in this offense beforehand — I think Philly takes a big swing at quarterback early. LaNorris Sellers is perfect for that. Raw tools-wise, there might not be a bigger arm and more athletic QB in the draft class. He's still developing, but has shown some big-time progression this season that's worth Philly banking on if it's time to consider a future outside of Hurts at the position.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers – QB Trinidad Chambliss

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Sixth-Year Senior

Another team in Pennsylvania needs a quarterback, which is, of course, the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers has maintained that this is his last hoorah in the 2026 season, which leaves Pittsburgh with either Drew Allar or Will Howard as their long-term viable options. No thanks. Trinidad Chambliss, however, will get you out of bed in the morning. He's an older prospect, but his dual-threat ability, poise and the ability to make every throw are hard to deny. Size will be nitpicked, but he has so much promise that the Steelers can't pass up in their situation.

27. Detroit Lions – S Tae Johnson

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Adding someone like Andre Cisco at the trade deadline made sense for a Lions team that, somehow, appears to be slipping under the radar this season. However, the secondary as a whole is clearly in a position where Detroit needs to invest. Tae Johnson is one of the unsung heroes of this elite Notre Dame defense, but someone who brings the room together like the rug in The Big Lebowski. He has tremendous versatility and athletic ability to be an asset as a back-end pass defender and someone who can crash down with authority.

28. Tennessee Titans (via CHI) – IOL Greg Johnson

School: Minnesota

Minnesota Class: Senior

Whenever a team like the Titans holds two first-round picks, there's an inclination to want to make things exciting in the draft. Tennessee needs to fight that urge, because this team is missing the vegetable-laden foundation that good teams have. After getting a core defensive piece in Colin Simmons, Greg Johnson makes too much sense. He immediately upgrades at guard and gives Tennessee more options to shuffle in order to better and more consistently protect Cam Ward.

29. Denver Broncos – TE Jamari Johnson

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Redshirt Junior

We could most certainly see the Broncos look at a linebacker in this spot given that they tried to make such a trade at the deadline to supplement some older veterans. However, they also need more pass-catching threats and Jamari Johnson is a noticeable upgrade over someone like Evan Engram. Bo Nix has been middling this season, but his weapons haven't offered a ton of help. Johnson is a big-bodied athlete who can attack the middle of the field and in the red zone to great effectiveness.

30. Minnesota Vikings – IOL Kade Pieper

School: Iowa

Iowa Class: Redshirt Junior

Everyone appeared to be ready for the Vikings to deal for Jonathan Taylor, only for Minnesota to reunite with Kirk Cousins instead. I think this is arguably more impactful, and it does bring a quarterback into question for the 2027 draft. We go against that for now, though, and just beef up this interior offensive line. Kade Pieper is rock-solid and everything you want on the interior with a stout frame and strong punch to be able to consistently anchor protection in the middle.

31. Buffalo Bills – LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

There always seems to be an argument for the Bills to get more pass-catching help, yet the offense keeps producing. But we did see Brandon Beane finally seem to acknowledge the defensive shortcomings by trading for Amani Hooker. So let's hope they keep that up and get someone like Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa here. The middle of Buffalo's defense has been problematic for a couple of years now, and he's a do-it-all threat in the middle of that side of the ball to help remedy that.

32. San Francisco 49ers – WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Junior

Even if you believe that Mike Evans can continue to be a productive star for the 49ers in the future, this team needs more wide receiver help. The injuries have magnified that tenfold this season, but it's true regardless because of the injury concerns for most of this group. Ryan Coleman-Williams has been back on an upward trajectory this season and his shiftiness and speed cold provide a real jolt in the Kyle Shanahan offense, especially when considering a possible pairing with Evans.