The NFL's best, worst and dumbest moments from Week 10

Will NFL Week 10 go down as one of the more memorable weeks of the 2026 season? Eh, probably not. We learned that the Falcons are bad, the Vikings are lethal, and the Bengals offense is the truth … But that’s pretty much it, and we all kind of thought that stuff to begin with.

You know what? It was football, and all football is good football. So we’re going to do what we do every week, and we’re going to show our appreciation of the cool stuff, the bad stuff, and the nonsense by handing out a few awards. Let’s start in Munich, Germany, with the final overseas game of the season.

Grounding of the Week: Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I’m washed, and I’m probably never going to do anything athletically that’s celebration-worthy in my life ever again. Maybe I’ll get a strike while bowling, but my move there is to just do the John Wall. Whatever. My convoluted point is that I’m not able to relate to a defensive end getting a sack.

On Sunday morning, the Detroit Lions played (read: destroyed) the New England Patriots. The Pats' first drive of the game ended with Aidan Hutchinson sacking Drake Maye — and both of them got hurt.

For Maye, it was when he got tackled. For Hutchinson, it was when he jumped and landed during his sack celebration.

Aidan Hutchinson suffered an injury on this play and went to the locker room.



(📺 FOX) pic.twitter.com/ysx9NLmNHF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2026

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Stephen Tulloch did the same thing after sacking Aaron Rodgers in 2014:

Não é exatamente uma novidade em Detroit se machucar comemorando. Stephen Tulloch, em 2014. pic.twitter.com/JjfuG4y6qu — Guilherme Cohen (@gui_cohen) November 15, 2026

Just like, I don’t know, chill out? Stay on the ground? You’re almost 300 pounds, and you have a three-foot vertical. You don’t really need to do all of that. And the signs were there: In a week when the FAA shut down every flight in the country, maybe take the hint; don’t leave the ground unless it’s absolutely necessary.

The Lions offense gets it. They all did a Human Centipede thing as a touchdown celebration. Get as close to the ground as possible.

The Lions Celebration After The Amon-Ra Touchdown Is Pretty Unique.



The Whole Squad Gets In On It After He Finds The End Zone.



Detroit Always Brings The Creativity. pic.twitter.com/ku3th0x80Z — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 15, 2026

Unwanted and unwelcome: Myles Price

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Myles Price | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s always weird whenever a non-Packer does a Lambeau Leap. Guys score, and it just so happens that they find their fans sitting in the front row. Every. Single. Time. Well, almost every time. Myles Price scored his first career touchdown against the Packers and couldn’t find any Vikings fans. But when in Green Bay, do as the Cheeseheads do …

He tried to do a Lambeau Leap and got rejected not once, but twice.

Myles Price got denied of a Lambeau leap 😭 pic.twitter.com/h7t3AFHNze — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) November 15, 2026

The dude’s either got some stones on him, or he’s got a tiny little one inside his head. That’s a division rival, big-dawg.

Not Blake Grupe: Joey Slye

Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every week, I look at my wife and say, “Why is Joey Slye so jacked?” Sunday gave us the answer: So he can absolutely ruin someone’s day.

Joey Slye with the hit stick@NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/3UGyrIQDtL — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 15, 2026

Now, with football, people have different body types, and it allows them to play in different ways. Small wide receivers like Josh Downs aren’t able to body people up the same way Nico Collins can, and big defensive tackles like Vita Vea aren’t going to rush the passer the same way ripped guys like Jeffery Simmons can.

But kickers only have one real purpose, and that’s to kick. So if scrawny guys like Blake Grupe kick and jacked dudes like Joey Slye can kick, why roster a guy like Grupe? Then you get stuff like this:

Rams New Kicker Blake Grupe Tried To Tackle Somebody On The Kickoff And Ended Up Injuring Himself.



The Rams Just Signed This Guy After Cutting Harrison Mevis.



Rough Start. 😬 pic.twitter.com/0BDZRD1hzh — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 18, 2026

Now that I’m thinking about it, this is even more of an indictment of Sean McVay and his complete mismanagement of special teams.

Helpless and pathetic (looking): D.J. Moore

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m not saying that D.J. Moore is pathetic; I’m saying that he was in a really pathetic position. He scored a touchdown, and the ball popped out right after he crossed the goal line. It was one of those situations where the guy kind of has to go for the ball, even though we all knew the play was over, which means that he wasn’t going to put 100% effort into getting it.

DJ Moore With The 45-Yard Touchdown From Josh Allen.



He Was Wide Open, And Allen Found Him.



Looks Like The Ball Came Loose And He Was Grabbing For It On The Ground, But I Think He's In Before The Fumble. pic.twitter.com/36LGQ2DwgA — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 15, 2026

Good lord. That’s so sad-looking. It was like he was trying his hardest not to use his legs and then when he bent his back to reach over his head, he couldn't reach the ball. He looked so helpless and pathetic.

Again, he scored, so it’s cool, but that was so unathletic and pathetic that I audibly said, “Oh, that’s sad,” to a room with no one in it. Yes, I understand the irony.

Rookie of the Week: Fernando Mendoza

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to the Vikings, they said that they had a plan to start Fernando Mendoza in the next few weeks — which is super convenient. I was going to play the Powerball on Saturday, and the numbers I would’ve picked were 9, 44, 49, 51, 68, and 4.

In a perfect world, Mendoza would’ve ridden the bench, gotten some meaningless snaps here and there, and maybe started a Week 17 or 18 game. In the second most perfect world, Mendoza would get a start against a really good defense and look awesome.

Fernando Mendoza rushes it in for his first career TD 🗣️



SEAvsLV on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/gcKUNMIZUH — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

You know what happened? Mendoza got his start against the Seahawks and looked awesome. It was just for the first drive of the game with the scripted plays, but at least that’s something. First overall picks always get ripped to shreds in their first start. And now look at what Caleb Williams, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and Jared Goff are doing.

Fernando Mendoza threw a BULLET to a coach's head 😭 pic.twitter.com/XlvMRjczrK — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 16, 2026



(We’re going to selectively ignore Bryce Young, Cam Ward, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, and Jameis Winston.)

Cartoon Catch of the Week: Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You know how Wile. E. Coyote will run off a cliff and hover for a second before he plummets a million feet to the bottom of the Grand Canyon? It turns out that hovering thing might not necessarily be too far-fetched an idea — at least, if you’re just going off what Parker Washington can do.

Parker Washington or Peter Parker?



JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/l02kcfOngG — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

The dude pirouetted in the middle of the air, snagged the ball, and emphatically stomped the ground. That’s not a real thing that people can do, even against the Titans' defense. Did he buy those shoes from ACME?

What year is it?: 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something has been missing from the 49ers' running game over the last couple of years. It still looked pretty, but it wasn't dynamic. It turns out, the missing piece was Deebo Samuel and he reminded all of us that we were dumb to ever think that it could be anything else.

He ended Week 10 with three carries for 78 yards, but most of them came on his 70-yard carry for a touchdown on a tricky little reverse. It was pretty sick:

Wait, and it was against the Cowboys too? I’ve seen that somewhere before.

(The 2021 Wild Card game.)

Obviously, the situation, play, and game weren’t exactly the same thing … but let’s not be sticklers for scheme here; for all intents and purposes, they're the same.

Bully of the Week: Kaelon Black

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bullies pick on weak people, and you have to look pretty hard to find a weaker unit than the Cowboys' defense, and specifically, their secondary. Kaelon Black and the 49ers knew that, so they attacked them.

There are a few moments when it happened. One was when they did a reverse to Deebo Samuel that was so effective that it blew Elijah Garcia’s (No. 93) brain:

49ERS MAGIC 😱



A 70-YD TD for Deebo Samuel 🔥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/XkRSxcqfRM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2026

The other was when Kaelon Black turned Caleb Downs (No. 13) into dirt and made Cobie Durant (No. 2) look like a toddler trying to open the door of a speeding car. It was emasculating for the Cowboys' defense. Hopefully those guys have a public humiliation kink or something, because this was rough.

Two teams play this game, right?: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unless you’re a Bengals fan or Steelers hater, Sunday Night Football wasn’t a fun game. It was a great day of football, and then it all kind of ended with Joe Burrow dissecting the Pittsburgh defense alive.

I’m not saying it wasn’t impressive, because it was extremely … Hell, garbage time essentially started with 2:42 left in the third quarter.

Burrow had two separate completion streaks: seven straight to start the game, and 11 straight going from the end of the first quarter to halfway through the second quarter.

It makes you ask, where was the Steelers’ defense at? They know that they’re supposed to be on the field, right? The Bengals’ offensive line looked like the Berlin Wall, and Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 of his 14 targets for a whopping 231 yards.

Joe Burrow throws it deep to Ja'Marr Chase for the first down 🚀



PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/o97edw3OV3 — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026

T.J. Watt looked like Sisyphus trying to push Amarius Mims, and Asante Samuel Jr. looked like one of those slow-walking types of zombies constantly chasing after Ja’Marr. It was nuts … And you just know that they’re going to go into Philadelphia next week and win 38-6.