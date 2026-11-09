The perfect Bills-Cardinals trade proposal to respond to Jessie Bates-Jaguars deal

Let the NFL trade deadline madness begin. The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons kickstarted a wild end to the trade deadline on Monday with a reported deal for the Jags to land Jessie Bates III from Atlanta for a second- and fifth-round pick. Buffalo is probably wishing they made a move for Bates first, but it doesn’t mean they won’t get a chance to land a reputable safety at the deadline.

The Arizona Cardinals should be sellers at the deadline and Budda Baker should be atop their list of players they should want to trade. The Bills have a glaring need in the secondary for a player of Baker’s caliber. I don’t think Baker will be as hefty of a price as Bates was, but whatever the Cardinals ask for (within reason), the Bills should have no problem footing the bill.

A Bills-Cardinals trade proposal to get Budda Baker to Buffalo

With this being a trade deadline move, it might cost Buffalo more than just one pick. A fourth round pick wouldn’t be too much of an undersell, but I think a third rounder is fair and enough to make the Cardinals feel fine moving on from Baker. This hasn’t been the best season in Baker’s career by any means so far, but he’s having a decent season. He has 29 tackles with an interception. He also has four passes defended and 3.5 sacks. His biggest value is going to be helping out in the run game as much as being able to protect downfield passes.

Baker makes a lot of sense for Buffalo because they don’t have that eraser safety that can eliminate the big plays in both the run and passing game. Baker gives them the perfect player to improve their defense for the second half of the season. While Buffalo has the No. 1 offense in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference, they have a bottom half of the league defense, ranking 24th in total yards given up.

Why Buffalo needs to add Budda Baker for second-half momentum

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trade deadline gives contenders a chance to patch together the final pieces to remain contenders in the second half of the season. Buffalo can’t take this defense into the second half of the season and think it will be enough for them to remain one of the top teams in the AFC. Buffalo’s slate in December is brutal, with New England, Green Bay, Chicago and Denver all in succession. The Patriots, Packers and Bears all have a top 10 passing offense, per Pro Football Reference. The Bears and the Patriots have a top 10 rushing offense.

That stretch won’t just define Buffalo’s 2026 season; it will prove whether they’re ready to actually contend for a Super Bowl and once again let a successful regular season fall to the wayside. Adding Baker ensures they’re focused on addressing their weaknesses while also preparing for the postseason.

Arizona shouldn’t be greedy with any Budda Baker deal

The Cardinals have long been rumored to be sellers at the trade deadline. Their two biggest assets include Josh Sweat and Baker. They need draft capital and if they successfully move both players, they shouldn’t need to be greedy when it comes to trying to get really good draft picks. Baker is 30 years old and doesn’t have a team-friendly contract. That is exactly why Arizona shouldn’t be focused on getting first- or second-round picks for Baker – especially because Sweat might warrant a better return — and prioritize getting him traded.

Baker is also in the final year of his contract, so they might as well get what they can for him rather than let him go in free agency for nothing.