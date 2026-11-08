NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos swing for Trey McBride, Chiefs love Brian Thomas Jr. and more

The NFL trade deadline is just a couple of days away, meaning that a trade market that has lacked action this week is sure to pick up sooner rather than later. From Jonathan Taylor to Josh Sweat to maybe even Maxx Crosby, there's no shortage of big names that could be moved by Tuesday's deadline, and based on the latest rumors courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, there could be names we aren't even thinking of that gain some traction.

The latest rumors involve high-end assets like Brian Thomas Jr. and even Trey McBride, showing that teams will call about anyone. With that being said, let's dive into those rumors and a couple of others as the deadline rapidly approaches.

Broncos make unsuccessful bid to pry Trey McBride out of Arizona

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You read that correctly. The Denver Broncos actually made an attempt to acquire Trey McBride, the best tight end in football, from the Arizona Cardinals. Their attempt was met with the kind of response you'd expect.

"The Denver Broncos have checked in around the league on tight ends, going so far as to ambitiously — and some would say outrageously — inquire about Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride, who is from Fort Morgan, Colorado, and played at Colorado State. The Cardinals made it very clear they have zero intention of trading McBride, and Denver turned its attention elsewhere."

Now, the fit makes a lot of sense, especially with McBride being a local product. The Broncos could certainly use another high-end skill-position player, and while most of the rumors in that regard have centered on Taylor and other running backs, upgrading from Evan Engram to McBride would surely make a world of difference for a Denver offense that has not been great at all. It also makes sense that the Cardinals, a team likely to draft a quarterback next year, would be unwilling to trade a 26-year-old superstar who is under contract through 2029.

With McBride out of the realm of possibility, the Broncos must end up acquiring some sort of needle-mover to help aid this offense, whether it's Taylor or someone else.

Chiefs "intrigued" by Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brian Thomas Jr. has gone from budding star to complete afterthought with the Jacksonville Jaguars in just a couple of years, and given his fall from grace, it comes as little surprise that it's being reported that they could end up listening to offers for the young wideout.

"They also could wind up dealing wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., whom they have received multiple inquiries on in recent years while resisting all overtures. Thomas played only 19 snaps during Thursday night's victory in Baltimore and did not catch a pass. The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to be intrigued by Thomas."

What is surprising, though, is the last sentence. The Kansas City Chiefs are "intrigued" by Thomas, and apparently have been for quite some time. This makes a lot of sense, as with Tyquan Thornton out, Rashee Rice battling injuries of his own and Xavier Worthy remaining incredibly inconsistent, the Chiefs' wide receiver room is lacking in a big way. Thomas would be a welcome talented addition to an area of weakness on the Chiefs' roster.

Would the Jaguars trade him to a fellow AFC contender, though? That's a question NFL fans should be eager to learn the answer to.

Chargers could wind up mismanaging the NFL trade deadline

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 0-7, the direction the Los Angeles Chargers go in at the NFL trade deadline should be obvious. They should be eager to sell veterans who aren't part of their long-term future in exchange for whatever draft capital they can acquire, with those on expiring contracts being the most obvious players to deal away. Well, for reasons only GM Joe Horitz and head coach Jim Harbaugh can explain, the Chargers are reportedly unwilling to trade their most obvious trade asset.

"Despite their 0-7 record, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to tell teams that they have no interest in trading Khalil Mack, and the veteran pass rusher will not be going anywhere before Tuesday's deadline, according to sources. "I want Khalil Mack here," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters. "Khalil Mack wants to be here." Woof.

I understand that Mack is a tremendous leader for the Chargers, and he very well might want to be in L.A. I also understand how hard it is to wave the white flag on a season, and trading one of their best players for future draft capital would be the epitome of doing that. With that being said, what is the point of holding onto Mack when speaking objectively?

The team is 0-7. They are quite literally the only winless team left in the NFL. They won't sniff .500, let alone make the playoffs. What is the point of holding onto a 35-year-old on an expiring contract who could be gone this offseason anyway when they, instead, can acquire any sort of draft capital? Mack's trade value isn't incredibly high, but isn't a fifth-round pick, for example, better than nothing in a lost season?

The one thing the Chargers could've done to somewhat salvage this disastrous season was trade players who aren't part of their future plans for draft capital, and they aren't even doing that. It's one thing to hold onto a 24-year-old Tuli Tuipulotu, who they could very well hand a massive extension to. It's another to hold onto Khalil Mack, who could very well be playing the final snaps of his NFL career down the stretch. Perhaps the Chargers are simply holding out for the best offer. That'd be the only justifiable explanation for Mack not being traded yet.