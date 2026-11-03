NFL Trade Deadline: One perfect trade all 32 teams can make

The NFL Trade Deadline is officially one week away and, whether teams are buyers or sellers leading up to Nov. 10, there are moves that every team can make — all 32 of them. Yes, some of those moves are bigger than others, and there is certainly a case to be made in some instances that teams should stand pat. There are also, of course, teams that should be selling but are buying instead (hello, Jerry Jones). But we're here to find the one trade that, in a realistic but perfect world, that every team would make.

Whether it's deciding on a bad team's best trade chip, the biggest move that contenders should be making or something in between, let's get into it.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade Jacoby Brissett for picks

The Cardinals have seemingly already laid the groundwork for this to happen, benching Jacoby Brissett against the Cowboys for Gardner Minshew. Arizona also subsequently named Minshew the starter. With another veteran in tow and Carson Beck also waiting in the wings, there are QB-needy teams out there like the Ravens or Vikings, among others, who could use the stability of Brissett and net the Cardinals more draft capital to continue rebuilding.

Atlanta Falcons

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Vikings WR Jauan Jennings

Atlanta undeniably benefits from the fact that the NFC South is an abject disaster this season. That's why a 3-5 team on the season is even still contemplating the idea of buying at the trade deadline. The Falcons' situation, however, isn't one where they should be overly aggressive. Jauan Jennings, who Minnesota has already been exploring a trade for, makes sense. He's a tertiary option that this offense needs with a veteran pass-catching presence that will help round out the offense.

Baltimore Ravens

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Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Bears QB Tyson Bagent

Lamar Jackson's uncertain outlook for the rest of this season complicates things for the Ravens direly. The reality is that Baltimore probably isn't competing for a playoff spot if their perennial MVP candidate quarterback isn't on the field. At the same time, the Ravens need to do something more at quarterback than Tyler Huntley or Joe Fagnano. They've already inquired about Tyson Bagent and the longtime Bears backup makes sense — though Chicago might need to come down on the asking price.

Buffalo Bills

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Eagles LB Zack Baun

At some point, we need to see the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane give Josh Allen more help on the opposite side of the ball. Against the best teams on their schedule, the Bills are set up to need to put a huge number on the scoreboard. They're capable, but the level of difficulty shouldn't be that high. The Eagles' huge downturn could make Zack Baun available, and the versatile linebacker is the all-angles presence that the Bills defense lacks in the middle right now.

Carolina Panthers

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Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Eagles CB Riq Woolen

Much like the Falcons — though currently sitting in the division lead — the Panthers buying at the trade deadline is far more about the division than anything else. That said, Carolina does appear to have a higher ceiling than their NFC South cohorts. Injuries in the secondary have put this defense in a tough spot this season, but Riq Woolen is another guy in Philly who could be on the block and would immediately provide a quality veteran presence and depth for that secondary group.

Chicago Bears

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Jets CB Nahshon Wright

We've already seen the Bears pull off one of the biggest trades we'll see before the deadline, sending two first-rounders to Tennessee for Jeffery Simmons. There has been more talk of Chicago potentially reuniting with Khalil Mack, which I don't hate either. But the secondary seems to be a more pressing area that needs reinforcements. Nahshon Wright is a cheap option, but a terrific one. He had a career year in 2025, but has been on the bench for the Jets basically all season. For a late-round pick in 2027 or even 2028, he could be a depth asset for the Bears DB room.

Cincinnati Bengals

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Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Cardinals S Budda Baker

It's the same refrain for the Bengals that it's been for some time now. Joe Burrow and the offense are firing on all cylinders, but the defense simply isn't where it needs to be. Dexter Lawrence has no doubt helped the cause in a major way, but they need more. Budda Baker could be an answer for them, albeit a relatively expensive one. He's wasting away on a bad Cardinals team and Cincinnati could use his versatility and experience on the back end in a bad way.

Cleveland Browns

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade WR Jerry Jeudy for picks

In all honesty, the Browns are a roster right now that doesn't need to offload a ton of players. Andrew Berry and Co. are leading a youth movement right now in Cleveland, so there aren't too many moves to make outside of continuing to build methodically through the draft. That's why Jerry Jeudy stands out, though. This team shouldn't be a buyer, despite a good record, but doesn't have a big role for Jeudy in this offense. With receivers in high demand at the deadline, they could net a solid haul by moving the veteran pass-catcher.

Dallas Cowboys

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Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby

Look, the Cowboys should absolutely sell. They won't, though. Jerry Jones is too pot-committed at this point to accept that the team is 3-5 and not good. If they're going to buy, though, they need to buy with the long term in mind, not just the short term. Shoot for the moon with someone like Maxx Crosby, a top-tier edge rusher who is under contract through 2029. Having someone who can be an X-factor beyond this season on defense is far better than a rental like Josh Sweat or Khalil Mack, even if the cost is exorbitant.

Denver Broncos

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Sean Payton is a strange dude when it comes to the trade deadline. He's so steadfast in how he talks about potential moves, that it's hard to get a read on the situation in Denver. However, while everyone is talking about the likes of Jonathan Taylor to add to the run game, I think he'll roll with rookie Jonah Coleman. Instead, they need more reliable pass-catchers and Dallas Goedert could be that more so than Evan Engram. He's a safety valve for Bo Nix in an offense that is still sneakily too stop-and-go when it's not the fourth quarter.

Detroit Lions

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Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Chargers CB Donte Jackson

Detroit simply can't be fooled by shutting down a paltry Vikings offense to hand their division rival its first loss of the 2026 season. They need reinforcements on that side of the ball to match what's been a prolific offense once again. That's truest in the secondary. The Lions potentially making a big swing isn't out of the question, but Donte Jackson is a cost-effective option that can serve what the defense needs, namely someone who can produce even average performances in coverage week to week and do so right away.

Green Bay Packers

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Raiders OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

Forget Jonathan Taylor, forget Tony Pollard, forget all of that. The problems that have persisted all season with the Packers run game aren't because of who is toting the rock, though Josh Jacobs' off-field situation is troubling. Green Bay needs to better reinforce their offensive line and taking a flier on Jackson Powers-Johnson makes a ton of sense. His tenure with the Raiders has been a rollercoaster of sorts, but he possesses plenty of pedigree and could be worked into a functional role for the Packers after a change of scenery.

Houston Texans

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Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Jets RB Breece Hall

Even in the midst of a 2-5 start, I don't think the Texans are a team that's going to be waving the white flag this season. For that matter, that means that they need to get the ship righted, most notably on offense wherein the run game has been a net negative. Amid a slew of running back injuries, Houston should eye a big swing on someone like Breece Hall. The Jets don't have to deal him, which will raise the price on the market, but with Braelon Allen producing well, New York could clearly be persuaded to add to their coffers of draft capital.

Indianapolis Colts

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade Everyone

Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner are already out the door, but the biggest and best thing the Colts can do now before the trade deadline is to not pull any punches as sellers. Send Jonathan Taylor to the highest bidder. Move Josh Downs in a suitor-filled receiver market. Consider trading Daniel Jones. After the ill-fated Sauce Gardner trade, Indianapolis is ostensibly a tanking team without the draft capital. Recouping as much as they can on that front is how they can start to pull themselves out of this quagmire.

Jacksonville Jaguars

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Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Dolphins DT Zach Sieler

Honestly, I love the spot that the Jaguars are in right now. They have firm control in the AFC South as things stand and the roster looks quite good overall. However, standout nose tackle DaVon Hamilton has now been ruled out for the season, so the defensive line could use reinforcements. Zach Sieler is in the perfect price range to handle that. A bigger swing would've been DaRon Payne before his season-ending injury, but the Dolphins veteran is a proven space-eater and disruptor who can make an impact in Jacksonville.

Kansas City Chiefs

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Jets WR Garrett Wilson

The Chiefs shouldn't stand for any half measures at the trade deadline. Their blistering start to the season has been derailed by two straight losses that now have them not even leading their own division. Even with Rashee Rice back, the Kansas City passing attack still doesn't have enough teeth, which is why the dream move is to lure Garrett Wilson away from the Jets. It'll cost a fortune, no doubt, but it's also a move that could immediately secure the Chiefs' place as a Super Bowl threat.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade EDGE Maxx Crosby

Raiders fans tend to hate when I say this, but trading Maxx Crosby is what's for the best at this point. He's still at the top of his game, but the Las Vegas defense and the team as a whole just aren't ready to compete for playoff berths just yet. They're a good-bad team, but with Crosby getting deeper into his prime, there's a case to be made that the enormous return he'd bring in a trade would be more valuable to the Raiders as they build around Fernando Mendoza. And given that Simmons went for two firsts, it's not hard to imagine Vegas finding another suitor willing to pay that price for Crosby before the deadline.

Los Angeles Chargers

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade EDGE Khalil Mack

Any team that needs an edge rusher should be calling the Los Angeles Chargers. Khalil Mack is still an effective and experienced player who is currently being wasted on a winless and hapless team. Frankly, you could make the case for the Chargers being in a similar space as the Colts and that they should open the doors for a fire sale at the trade deadline. However, the demand for impactful edge rushers is always high and having a proven commodity like Mack makes him the must-deal asset in LA.

Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Obviously, the Rams already having traded their first-round picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett would lead most teams to not shoot for the moon at the trade deadline. Most teams aren't the Rams and most GMs aren't Les Snead, though. And with Davante Adams all but out for the rest of the regular season and Puka Nacua's always finnicky health, LA needs more oomph in the pass-catcher group. Brian Thomas Jr. remains fascinating as I think it's just an oil-and-water situation with the former first-rounder and Liam Coen, but he could be rejuvenated in the Sean McVay offense.

Miami Dolphins

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade LB Willie Gay Jr.

Because he signed a sizable extension prior to the start of the season, I have a hard time seeing the Dolphins parting ways with linebacker Jordyn Brooks. However, there's a sneaky big need for linebackers throughout the league right now and Miami has another veteran they could deal in Willie Gay Jr. He won't bring back a massive return by any stretch, but he could be worth a mid-round selection, which would serve the Dolphins' purpose more so than him remaining on the roster this season.

Minnesota Vikings

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Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

Time is a flat circle and I'm ready for Kirk Cousins to return to the Vikings. The Raiders have plainly proven that they can beat most bad teams but don't measure up to good ones. At a certain point, the keys will be given the Fernando Mendoza, at which point Cousins becomes a pretty dismissible asset for Vegas. The Vikings defense is Super Bowl-caliber, but Kyler Murray is holding back the offense enough to raise doubts overall. Cousins would provide a leveling presence that could legitimately have Minnesota thinking about the franchise's first Lombardi.

New England Patriots

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Colts WR Josh Downs

A North Carolina reunion in New England? Ever since bafflingly struggling out of the gate this season, Drake Maye has been back to top-tier form for the Patriots. The secret, however, is how badly they've needed him to be that. This team seemingly whiffed on the AJ Brown trade, which is a tough pill to swallow. However, Josh Downs could be moved in the Colts' fire sale before the deadline, and his familiarity with Maye in this offense could help unlock more of the passing game, especially in the intermediate areas of the field.

New Orleans Saints

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Perfect trade deadline move: Trade S Justin Reid

The Saints are in an unenviable position of being the clear-cut worst team in a bad division while also not having too many options to move at the trade deadline for draft picks. Most of their veterans who would have a market, like Pete Werner, are still under contract for multiple years. Justin Reid fits that bill as well, but he's a bit more expendable. With a shortage of viable safety help available, he could be someone who piques interest around the league for a mid-round pick in return.

New York Giants

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Titans RB Tony Pollard

While the NFC East might be the Giants' for the taking right now, I'm not so sure that going all-in at the trade deadline is really what the doctor ordered. That'd feel over-aggressive for a team being quarterbacked by a still-unproven J.J. McCarthy. However, improvements can still be made and I prefer Tony Pollard for New York over someone like Jonathan Taylor given the circumstances. He's a great pairing with Cam Skattebo stylistically and will obviously move substantially cheaper than Taylor.

New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade WR Garrett Wilson

There are hoards of Jets fans who are maintaining that, essentially, New York has enough draft picks and shouldn't be looking to move off a valuable asset like Garrett Wilson. I get that, but I also don't think the Jets are close enough to where you could say they have "enough draft picks". Wilson could be part of their future, no question, but he might be more valuable to them in a trade that would net an absolute haul, especially going into a deep receiver draft and with Omar Cooper Jr. and AD Mitchell starting to emerge.

Philadelphia Eagles

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade RB Saquon Barkley

The Eagles need to blow it all the way up. Jalen Hurts' blood clot issues only made that more realistic, but this team was already in a bad spot prior to that. The offensive line, which had been the backbone for this group, has deteriorated and they need to reconstruct large portions of the roster. Saquon Barkley really doesn't make sense in that future for Philadelphia. And while there are other assets that Philly should sell off, you could argue that no one is going to net them the return that Barkley would.

Pittsburgh Steelers

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Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Surprising a lot of people in the process, the Steelers have been the steady force that's now atop the AFC North. And even more impressively, there aren't really all that many areas where you can say Pittsburgh is in dire need of help at the trade deadline. Injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, however, do heighten a need at receiver. Quentin Johnston is the right type of depth to add. They don't require a true WR1 in this offense, but he can offer depth and another downfield option for Aaron Rodgers.

San Francisco 49ers

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

San Francisco's exhaustive list of receiver injuries this season is honestly almost remarkable. They've been cycling through pass-catchers week-in and week-out, with Mike Evans being largely the only constant, even though he's missed time as well. Rashod Bateman feels right up Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's alley, though. He's never fully taken in Baltimore, which might be more of an issue with the Ravens then anything, and they could buy low on him with an investment that pays off majorly.

Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

John Schneider and the Seahawks already got one blockbuster done with the Colts in the Quenton Nelson trade, so let's make it a perfect pair. Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price returned in Week 8, but the Seattle rushing attack still came up lacking. Maybe that improves as those guys get back into the flow, but Jonathan Taylor is an upgrade no matter how you slice it. Sam Darnold and this offense desperately need to get the ground game back in a more respectable spot and Taylor might be the missing piece to accomplish that.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Bengals LB Logan Wilson

Quietly, Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson requested a trade as he's ostensibly been replaced by younger options for the Bengals. He's been a solid player at the position, which is what Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers defense needs. Lavonte David's age is catching up with him quite blatantly and, in the wide-open NFC South, Tampa Bay still has a case to make as the potential winner of the division. Adding someone like Wilson in the middle of the defense would go a long way toward helping that cause.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade RB Tony Pollard

Full disclosure, I've never bought the reports that the Titans aren't willing to trade Tony Pollard and would be more inclined to trade Calvin Ridley. In their position, they should be ready to move both skill players, and I'd wager that the Pollard stance publicly is more about leverage than actually a direction Tennessee wants to go. There seems to be a hefty market for running backs that the Titans can take advantage of with any losers in the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes, and Pollard coming on of late should net them a good return.

Washington Commanders

Perfect trade deadline move: Trade for Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Washington is strangely on the fence right now of being a buyer and a seller given the state of the NFC East, but also being a 2-4-1 team on the season. To me, that likely indicates a soft buy at the deadline, which could include a look at Jerry Jeudy. Terry McLaurin's injury has given Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks more run with Stefon Diggs and they've looked good, but the Commanders could also benefit from having a more underneath possession target like Jeudy.