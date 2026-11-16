Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud and 5 quarterback futures already giving NFL teams headaches

The NFL season has just passed the halfway point and there are some teams that will have a lot to figure out as it pertains to the quarterback position. Tyler Shough and C.J. Stroud are two of the more prominent names that will have their respective front offices contemplating their futures. Both have shown they can win and are worth keeping around, but have each already reached their ceiling with the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans, respectively?

They’re far from the only teams dealing with complex quarterback dilemmas either. Here’s a look at the quarterback futures that could be defined by the end of the season.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints decided to run it back with Tyler Shough this season after he had a standout rookie campaign. It wasn’t a bad decision. Shough hasn’t played terribly and has just two games with less than 250 passing yards this year. He’s been killing defenses and finding a way to put this offense in positions to score. It just hasn’t always turned into winning, which is New Orleans biggest problem right now. Now the Saints have to start thinking about what the future looks like with him. On one hand, he’s shown signs of promise. But he’s not winning.

The Saints aren’t in the best situation, so maybe he’s afforded more time to get New Orleans competitive in the NFC South. It’s a complicated situation because if he were playing poorly, they wouldn’t think twice. But he’s playing well enough to win; the Saints just aren’t quite built to be contenders just yet.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C.J. Stroud has had every opportunity to prove he’s worth investing in long-term, and this season he is profusely failing every test in front of him. This could potentially be the first season in his NFL career that he doesn’t make the playoffs. The Texans started the season 0-4 and have just three wins through the first 10 weeks of the season. Sunday’s game was a reminder of why the Texans have been hesitant on a new deal.

The Texans scored on their first three drives of the game, outgaining the Cleveland Browns 194 to 34 in those three possessions. They gained just 96 yards after that and had -4 offensive yards in the third quarter. This offense completely fell apart after the start of the game. It’s been the theme this year for the Texans: The offense just can’t do enough to win. That’s why Houston will continue to delay his long-term extension.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland is on this list for entirely different reasons than the first two reasons. Deshaun Watson shouldn’t have even started this year as the Browns couldn’t wait until the length of his contract was up. Now they’re forced to seriously consider bringing him back. He just recorded his second 300-yard passing game this season (also his second since he was brought to Cleveland), the Browns now have more wins than they did a year ago and getting to the playoffs is a legitimate possibility. How could you turn to Shedeur Sanders — or even a rookie at that — after this one season?

Cleveland shouldn’t go back to Watson because of how chaotic his tenure was, but it’s hard to find a better solution out there. Kyler Murray got benched, Kirk Cousins is probably returning to Minnesota and unless you take a flier on Mac Jones, no other option makes sense other than Watson at this point. If you decide to go with Sanders and it doesn’t work, then you’re back in the same cycle you were in for the last decade.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How should the Los Angeles Chargers handle their Justin Herbert problem? He’s played poorly this season, has nearly twice as many interceptions as he does passing touchdowns and is quarterbacking a winless team. The Chargers don’t have to give up on Herbert right now, but what do they gain from keeping him when they can fully reset next year? They’ll have a top 5 pick at this rate and every reason to take a quarterback.

The Chargers don’t have to have a high asking price for Herbert, but they’d be wise to explore all their options because it’s simply not working with Herbert right now. Los Angeles hasn't won a playoff game with Herbert and with his struggles, moving on from him isn’t a bad idea.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) drops back to pass as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) pursues during the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an interesting situation because Jalen Hurts was forced to sit out the rest of this season for blood clots. With that potentially threatening his NFL career, the Eagles have to figure out exactly how they want to move forward. Hurts was already on thin ice after his struggles magnified over the last season or so. If Philadelphia has to move on before they were expecting to, that could complicate how they navigate next season. If they go back to Hurts, he’s medically cleared and he still struggles, then they’ll have to figure out a path forward as well.

Philadelphia is in a unique situation with their quarterback position, but they’re better off looking for an interim solution that doesn’t involve Tanner McKee. They’re also better off ensuring they’re both prepared for if Hurts is cleared and if they have to move on.