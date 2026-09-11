Why CJ Stroud is just 4 steps away from leaving the Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud’s rookie season feels like ages ago when you look how far he’s fallen since. His rookie season, the Houston Texans looked like geniuses turning the haul they got for Deshaun Watson into a future core that looked like it would run the AFC. That 2022 season, Stroud threw for 4,105 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. In the last two seasons, he’s eclipsed 3,000 passing yards but hasn't thrown more than 20 passing touchdowns in either season and his interception total has been more than his first year as well.

That’s why Houston feels conflicted. His regular season numbers have kind of plateaued, and his postseason numbers have plummeted, putting the two sides at a crossroads. Stroud wants $60 million, the Texans have settled at $50 million (for now). Stroud has the perfect chance to prove he’s worth a blank check and this season might be the most important.

He’s linked with the Texans through the 2027 season after they picked up his fifth-year option. But in just four steps, Stroud could quickly go from franchise quarterback in Houston to free agent.

Week 1 deadline passes and the two sides aren’t close to a deal

We saw what happened with a frustrated Baker Mayfield when his contract negotiations went dormant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He lit up the front office, expressed his frustration and essentially ended talks. That was until earlier this week when the Bucs and Mayfield agreed to a three-year deal worth $55 million per year. Right now, Houston and Stroud are roughly $10 million apart, which isn’t a bad thing. The problem is, Stroud doesn’t have the leverage Mayfield had.

Mayfield was in the final year of his deal, so one needed to get done. Stroud still has another season and could potentially be franchise tagged the year after that. That means Houston could delay his extension for two more offseasons. They’ve already said that if a deal isn’t done before Week 1, it won’t get done until next offseason. Well, Houston’s first game is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, meaning the clock’s ticking. Dak Prescott got his deal done hours before the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener in Cleveland back in 2024, so it’s possible it could happen.

The longer the Texans and Stroud remain at odds, the more likely it is they kick his extension down the road. The way things are moving, a deal doesn’t seem like it will get done, which means Stroud has to prove his playoff flop last year was a one-off and not a postseason pattern.

CJ Stroud falls apart in 2026

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Stroud’s regular season numbers have dropped a bit, it’s his postseason numbers that are jarring and make his extension more complicated than it probably should be. He was seemingly giving the ball away to the defense. He was the reason the Pittsburgh game went the way it did and the reason why the Texans lost to the New England Patriots. When you have a defense that good, as the quarterback, you can’t hold your team back and he did that, last season in particular.

This year, he can’t regress. This has to be the season he proves he’s a $60 million quarterback. When you look at the quarterbacks in that $60 million tier, does Stroud truly deserve to be in that conversation? Right now, probably not; but he can be. That means he can’t continue to play the way he has and expect the market to just fall his way. Look at the quarterbacks that have shuffled around over the last half decade.

Stroud could be the next one if he doesn’t play like a top-tier quarterback. If he wants to be paid like one, he has to play like one. He hasn’t yet, but that can change in 2026.

The problems around CJ Stroud aren’t fixable

Houston has had a lot of offensive problems that haven’t stemmed from Stroud. Tank Dell hasn’t been healthy in his NFL career, the offensive line was mediocre at best and the run game has been terrible. When those things aren’t in sync, of course the pressure is going to fall on the quarterback to elevate the team and sometimes that’s too tall of a task for them to do. It happened with Patrick Mahomes last season and countless other quarterbacks. The difference is Stroud is in a contract situation that puts even more pressure on him.

Obviously the team will need to invest in the roster around Stroud, but what if they can’t do it in time of his contract being due? If he has to have better weapons around him and Houston can’t do that, it would make sense for them to find a quarterback that can play within the restraints of the current roster.

Houston realizing the leverage they truly have

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has more leverage in Stroud’s new deal than most teams usually do. Houston could delay Stroud’s deal for another two years while they “evaluate” whether he’s worth a long-term extension or not. Not only do they have his fifth-year option, but they could potentially franchise tag him the year after as well. That means Stroud’s new deal could be delayed until after his age 27 season.

Sure, he could still be paid a lucrative extension, but now he’s probably looking at three- or four-year deals rather than a five-plus-year extension. In the long run, that doesn’t really hurt him, seeing as quarterback rejects like Mayfield, Sam Darnold and even Daniel Jones have made it work. It doesn’t make it ideal.

The whole point of having a franchise quarterback is to identify them early on and retain them on a long term deal immediately. Stroud can still be the franchise quarterback in Houston, but it’s going to require him to regain leverage this season.