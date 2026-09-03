Here are the NFL teams that could afford the contract CJ Stroud wants

C.J. Stroud's stock isn't as high as it once was, with the freshest memory of him on the field being a four-interception debacle in the Houston Texans' AFC Divisional playoff loss to New England.

In a league where even good quarterback play is at a premium, DeMeco Ryans' team has discussed a new contract with Stroud, extending "a competitive offer," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. On Tuesday, Texans general manager Nick Caserio set a Week 1 deadline on coming to a new deal with Stroud.

"My understanding is Houston is prepared to put Stroud in what it feels is a strong place among the 12 quarterbacks in the the $50 million club," Fowler wrote Wednesday. "Stroud can let an exploding quarterback market do the work for him if he waits an additional six to eight months. By all accounts, Stroud had a strong training camp and believes he can rebound from last season's struggles.

"There's a lot for Stroud to gain - and potentially lose - by delaying a deal. He has had moments of brilliance since entering the league in 2023. Channeling that brilliance while properly managing the game will go a long way."

Houston exercised Stroud's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, locking him down through at least 2027. But what if the passer and his team can't come to terms?

Here are four teams that could afford his high asking price.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does the blend of veteran retreads Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck inspire confidence for the Cardinals' future behind center?

If you say 'yes,' you're lying.

Arizona figures to pick near the top of next year's NFL Draft, one that might have a treasure trove of young, promising quarterbacks. The pool will almost certainly include generational Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, too. Putting Stroud at the controls with a fellow Buckeyes product as his primary target and the electric Jeremiyah Love at running back would be intriguing.

Maybe Stroud could unlock Marvin Harrison Jr., too, being that they had a good connection in Columbus.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal this offseason, but it doesn't seem like he's done anything to make Kevin Stefanski's team start planning for a future with him at signal-caller.

Michael Penix Jr. could be on his last legs — see what I did there? — after partially tearing his ACL last season, an injury that required surgery.

Atlanta has a core of young weapons that Stroud would probably be pleased with, with running back Bijan Robinson, receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts locked down with long-term deals.

If the Falcons believe a proven quarterback is the missing piece after this go-round, might they make a call?

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins probably won't be competing for a Super Bowl this season. You probably knew that, though.

Miami is allocating 58 percent of its salary cap space, or $179 million, to players who are no longer around — Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey, to name a few — but should have much more financial flexibility in campaigns to come thanks to the short-term struggle.

Malik Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million free agent deal to jump into the cockpit for the Dolphins, and it wouldn't be a good look to cut him loose after one season if he doesn't perform well.

As it's proved, though, Miami is willing to eat money.

New York Jets

The Jets might never find their answer at signal-caller, honestly. They might as well try with Stroud if Geno Smith doesn't pan out during his second stint in New York.

The Jets have long-term cap flexibility, and Smith is only signed through this season. That creates both the ability to afford and, possibly, the need for a proven passer.

Much like the Cardinals, the Jets also have a former favorite collegiate target of Stroud's, Garrett Wilson.