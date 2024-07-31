3 MLB farm systems that improved the most thanks to deadline decisions
The 2024 MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and it was one of, at times, pure chaos as several teams change their farm systems completely (see the San Diego Padres). The new playoff format means teams who previously may have been sellers in the past (Royals, Pirates) became buyers at the trade deadline.
But the trickle-down effect of these moves due to the prospect movement may be not be felt for a long time. How many of these prospects will be promoted sooner rather than later? Regardless, there were three selling teams that benefitted greatly from the trade deadline.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders Podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays' chances of heading to the postseason for a sixth consecutive season in a stacked AL East are shrinking by the day. So, Tampa made some tough decisions, trading playoff hero Randy Arozarena to Seattle, Isaac Parades to the Cubs, Jason Adam to the Padres and Zach Eflin to Baltimore. In total, Tampa executed seven trades, mostly involving veteran players, to add more depth to their already deep farm system.
Here are the notable prospects Tampa acquired at the deadline:
- via San Diego in Jason Adam deal: RHP Dylan Lesko, OF Homer Bush Jr., C J.D. Gonzalez
- via Seattle in Randy Arozarena deal: OF Aiden Smith, RHP Brody Hopkins,
- via Baltimore in Zach Efrin deal: INF/OF Mac Horvath, RHP Jackson Baumeister, OF Matthew Etzel
- via Chicago Cubs in Izaac Parades deal: RHP Hunter Bigge, RHP Ty Johnson
Eight of these players instantly joined the Rays' MLB Pipeline Top 30 prospect list: Lesko, Smith, Baumeister, Hopkins, Horvath, Bush Jr., Gonzalez, and Etzel. While some of the players acquired are in Double-A or lower, the Rays have been able to strengthen mainly their young arms while adding some speed and athleticism in Bush Jr, the son of former major-leaguer Homer Bush, and Matthew Etzel.
2. Toronto Blue Jays
The Jays were as busy as Tampa, following the same strategy. They shed salary by trading expiring deals, including Justin Turner and Kevin Kiermaier, who were on one-year contracts. Additionally, they traded away three relievers—Yimi Garcia, Nate Pearson, and Trevor Richards—and starter Yusei Kikuchi.
In what has been panned as an overpay by Houston based on the prospect rankings for Kikuchi, the Jays received some much-needed starting pitching help in right-hander Jake Bloss, the Astros No. 2 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, first baseman/outfielder Joey Loperfido and infielder Will Wagner.
Toronto's starting pitching depth has been hit with injuries, and Bloss heading north comes at the right time. RHP Alex Manoah is out for the season and Ricky Tiedemann, who is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery, is the only top prospect above High-A.
One player that was a sneaky good pickup from the Pirates in the IKF trade is Charles McAdoo. McAdoo can play all over the diamond and has advanced quickly after being drafted in the 13th round in the 2023 Draft. He is hitting .315/.394/.932 with 14 home runs and 63 RBI at Double-A Altoona this season.
1. Miami Marlins
There are constant variables in the universe. One of them is the Marlins trading players away for prospects. Miami traded nine players, the headliner being Jazz Chisholm Jr., for 15 prospects, nine of which are now on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 list.
They also traded the best rental relief pitcher on the market in Tanner Scott to the San Diego Padres. AJ Preller paid a premium for Scott, including left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, rightphanded pitcher Adam Mazur, infielder Graham Pauley and more.
The organization, which recent strength has been pitching depth, needed to add a few upper-level bats so with the trades, they addressed that by adding 2B/OF Connor Norby, C/1B Agustin Ramirez, INF Deyvison De Los Santos and OF Kyle Stowers.
Overall, it's tough to argue with the Marlins strategy, as it was effective. Florida baseball fans are understandably frustrated by both squads selling, but that's how MLB works for small-market teams, especially if they aren't contending.