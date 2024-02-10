What channel is the Super Bowl on in 2024? TV info, streaming guide
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to square off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. Here's where you can watch the big game.
We are just over 24 hours away from the big game as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers square off in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The drama has been steadily building for two weeks as storylines about Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy and company have consumed the sports world since the conclusion of the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 28.
All that's left at this point is to gather a bunch of friends, order some food and get ready to enjoy the big game. Here's where you need to tune in to in order to watch Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night.
What channel is the Super Bowl on?
Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS, which was assigned the game as part of the NFL's Super Bowl rotation established in the new broadcast contracts with the league's television partners. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for their third Super Bowl together and are hoping to get a more compelling game than they had in either Super Bowl LIII (a 13-3 snoozer that saw defense carry New England to their sixth championship) or Super Bowl LV (a Mahomes-Tom Brady showdown that turned into a 31-9 blowout).
There will also be an alternate telecast of the game available on Nickelodeon geared towards younger fans. Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson will be the primary broadcasters although the pair will be joined by other voices, such as Spongebob characters, to help teach the game to a new generation.
Super Bowl LVIII streaming guide
Streaming audiences will want to have Paramount+ to gain access to Super Bowl LVIII. The Paramount+ feed will carry CBS' broadcast, including all of the pertinent commercials that air during the contest as well as Usher's halftime show.
Fans who have access to a valid cable or satellite subscription are also able to log in to Paramount+ or onto CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app in order to stream the Super Bowl.