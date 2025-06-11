In today's USMNT news and rumors, midfielder Yunus Musah is set to sign for Napoli from AC Milan, Juventus want Weston McKennie to sign a new contract and Milan's Christian Pulisic says that he does not feel pressure.

Midfielder Yunus Musah is to sign for Napoli from AC Milan

AC Milan has just finished a disappointing season. They lost in the Coppa Italia final and finished eighth in Serie A, which meant that the Rossoneri missed out on qualification for European competition. They now have a replacement for in the dugout, Max Allegri, in for Sérgio Conceição. The new manager clearly does not see Yunus Musah as a part of his plans and is willing to let him go to another Italian team.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Total agreement in place between Napoli and Yunus Musah on personal terms after player’s green light. Contract ready and club-to-club agreement now close with AC Milan." The USMNT midfielder was also linked with West Ham United, but the player is set to stay in Italy.

Musah played 40 games for Milan last season, without scoring, but making three assists. The midfielder is a casualty of a bad campaign. However, he is now joining the Serie A champions.

We do not know how much game time Musah would get in Napoli's lineup. They already have a strong midfield, which includes the Scottish duo of Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour. Antonio Conte's side is also set to sign Kevin De Bruyne when he leaves Manchester City and becomes a free agent at the end of this month.

Juventus want Weston McKennie to sign a new contract

Igor Tudor is set to stay on as Juventus' manager for next season. The manager took over from Thiago Motta towards the end of last season. Of his nine games in charge, Tudor won five, drew three and lost just one and has been rewarded for this. With Tudor's future sorted, Juve will now be looking to extend the contracts of some of their key players.

According to Romeo Agresti, USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is one of the players the club is looking to tie down. McKennie's current deal expires in June of 2026. The contract saga regarding him and Juve has been a long process. The player has been rumored to be about to sign a new deal for a while now, but nothing has come to fruition.

McKennie's time at Juventus has been full of ups and downs. They have tried to force him out and sent the player on loan to Leeds United. This spell in the Premier League did not go well, but McKennie has turned his career at Juve around. He has filled in at a variety of positions for the Serie A side this campaign and has also captained them.

Milan's Christian Pulisic says that he does not feel pressure

Christian Pulisic has been criticized a lot recently for taking a break rather than representing the USMNT at the Gold Cup this summer. This has sparked a public spat between his father, Mark, and United States soccer legend Landon Donovan.

Despite this, Serie A has released a video of Pulisic, where the forward says, "I don’t feel too much pressure from the American people that I need to be so much of a symbol. I just give my best always, and I think it would be enough for people, and I hope I can inspire some kids back home watching."

If Pulisic was not feeling the pressure from USMNT fans when he did this interview, he surely will now. There is a huge expectation for Pulisic to be the star man for his country at the 2026 World Cup. These expectations have now been doubled after the player's absence from Mauricio Pochettino's roster this summer.