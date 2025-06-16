USMNT player ratings: Embarrassing losing streak finally comes to an end

The USMNT were on a four-match losing streak going into the Gold Cup. There has been much tension over Christian Pulisic going public to explain why he was not with Mauricio Pochettino's side. However, the Stars and Stripes put all of this behind them as they dispatched Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 in their Group D matchup of the tournament.

USMNT–Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup player ratings

Here are the USMNT player ratings from PayPal Park.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Matt Freese (GK) – 6/10 –

Freese was able to chill as he had little to do with the USMNT dominating.

Alex Freeman (RB): – 6/10 –

Freeman linked up well with Jack McGlynn and was keen to make overlapping runs. Put a header straight at Marvin Phillips from a McGlynn free-kick. Freeman did have one nervy moment when a long ball was put over the top of the defender.

Chris Richards (CB) – 7/10 –

The game began with Richards launching the ball upfield, which seems to be the go-to way for the USMNT to start the game from kick-off. Richards kept the ball well and was rarely tested defensively. Miles Robinson came on for Richards in the final stages of the match.

Tim Ream (CB) – 7/10 –

Tim Ream was always looking to pass the ball forward. His long balls caused problems for the Trinidad and Tobago defenders.

Max Arfsten (LB) – 8/10 –

Arfsten was able to get forward and put crosses into the box. He was also not afraid to take a shot on goal. The Columbus Crew defender can claim assists on the goals from Brendan Aaronson and Haji Wright.

Midfielders

Sebastian Berhalter (CDM) – 6/10 –

Berhalter was solid and had to be disciplined to allow the forward players to work their magic. However, the Vancouver Whitecaps player would have wanted to have gotten in on the action more.

Luca de la Torre (CDM) – 6/10 –

Kept the ball wall and was a threat with his long passes. Paxten Aaronson was substituted on for De La Torre late on.

Malik Tillman (CAM) – 8/10 –

Tillman fired the USMNT ahead early in the match. He then tapped in from close range to double their advantage. The PSV Eindhoven player was also able to drop back and spread the ball about with a fine range of passing. He also showed off some nice flicks.

Forwards

Jack McGlynn (RW) – 7/10 –

Produced some clever touches and put some dangerous balls across the goal. McGlynn assisted Tillman's opener. However, he blazed a shot on the volley wide. Mark McKenzie came on for McGlynn in the second half.

Patrick Agyemang (CF) – 6/10 –

Agyemang had a chance in the opening minutes, but placed his effort wide. He then came close with a header. His pressing was good, and he linked up well with his wingers. Agyemang got on the scoresheet as Diego Luna's shot hit him and went in. The Charlotte FC striker would have been disappointed not to have added more to his goal tally. Haji Wright was subbed on for Agyemang and sealed the victory with a goal.

Diego Luna (LW) – 8/10 –

Luna's close control is fantastic, and he always finds himself in space. Missed a chance to score after latching onto a long pass from McGlynn. However, Luna made amends by winning the ball and then setting up Tillman's second goal. His deflected shot bounced off Agyemang and into the net. Brendan Aaronson replaced Luna and got on the scoresheet.

Substitutes

Haji Wright – 8/10

Mark McKenzie – 6/10

Brendan Aaronson – 8/10

Paxton Aaronson – N/A