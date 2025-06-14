USMNT news and rumor roundup, June 14: Malik Tillman linked with AC Milan, and more

In today's USMNT rumor roundup, Lando Donovan strikes back against critics, AC Milan is interested in a midfielder, and Duncan McGuire is sidelined due to an injury.

AC Milan is interested in PSV midfielder Malik Tillman

AC Milan looks to be losing one of their USMNT players with Yunus Musah set to join Napoli. However, Christian Pulisic may not be the only American at the Rossoneri for long, as Malik Tillman is on their radar.

Milan needs a replacement midfielder for Tijjani Reijnders, and they could target Tillman, who has starred for PSV Eindhoven. In 26 Eredivisie games last season, Tillman scored 12 goals with two assists.

MilanPress broke the news, reporting (translated from Italian), "Milan's list includes Malik Tillman... there has not yet been any contact between the clubs, but he is one of the profiles taken into consideration by the Rossoneri management."

Tillman has played in both of the USMNT's recent friendlies and assisted Jack McGlynn's goal against Türkiye. However, Maurico Pochettino's roster for this summer has been heavily depleted for various reasons. If Tillman can star in Serie A next season, then he could nail down a starting place in Pochettino's lineup for the World Cup next summer.

Ex-USMNT player Landon Donovan hits back at critics

USMNT legend Landon Donovan was considered hypocritical for criticizing Christian Pulisic for taking a break from international duty this summer. This is due to Donovan taking a sabbatical that ended with the player being left out of Jürgen Klinsmann's roster for the 2014 World Cup.

Donovan has hit back at people accusing him of hypocrisy on his Unfiltered Soccer podcast with Tim Howard. Speaking on a show at BMO Stadium, Donovan said the following:

"I took a break from soccer. At the time, I didn't know if I was ever going to play again. I was 31, about to be 32. I'd played over 500 professional games, including over 140 for the national team, five Gold Cups, and three World Cups.

"I'd had 15 straight seasons of no longer than four weeks of a break. I deserved to make that decision at that time. I was not in my early 20s or my mid-20s deciding not to play for my country."

Donovan and Pulisic are both in very different positions in their careers. Pulisic also took to a podcast to defend himself on CBS' Call It What You Want. There, he revealed that he wanted to play in the friendlies against Türkiye and Switzerland but still miss the Gold Cup.

Duncan McGuire will be out due to shoulder surgery

Duncan McGuire made his USMNT debut in January 2024, where he came on as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat to Slovenia. That same month, McGuire nearly headed to Europe to join Blackburn Rovers of the Championship. However, the move fell through at the last minute on transfer deadline day due to an error with the documents.

McGuire ended up staying in MLS with Orlando City and has been there since, even extending his contract until 2027. However, it could have been so different for the striker had he joined Blackburn. Had he performed in English soccer's second tier, he would have no doubt gained more caps for the USMNT.

McGuire is now facing another blow in his career. Tom Bogert has revealed on X, McGuire will be sidelined for three to four months as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

McGuire recently recovered from offseason surgery from his other shoulder.