The Dallas Wings have a bright future with Paige Bueckers, but there are still things that the team needs to improve on if it wants to become a true title contender. Will Dallas fix that in the WNBA Draft? Ehh, more than likely, not with a pair of late first-round picks, the team will at least have a couple of swings at adding players who could crack the rotation and put the team closer to contention.

Who should Dallas take? These four names should be at the top of the team's draft board.

Clara Strack (C, Kentucky)

Kentucky Wildcats center Clara Strack | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rim protection -- or more accurately, the lack thereof -- was a problem for the Wings last season. The only reliable shot-blocker was Awak Kuier, who is a free agent this offseason. It would make sense, then, for the team to target the best available big with its first pick of the round. That player would be Kentucky center Clara Strack.

The 6-foot-5 Strack would give Dallas additional size inside. She's been a complete menace on the defensive end this season, blocking 3.8 shots per game while sitting 10th among all Division I players in block rate. Her defense feels like the most likely thing to translate to the pro game.

Offensively, Strack moves well and has been really working on shooting. Her ability to space the floor makes her an intriguing option beside Jessica Shepard. In theory, Strack can develop into what the team hoped it was getting in Alanna Smith, as long as the shooting comes along with her to the W.

Chloe Kitts (F, South Carolina)

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing all of last season with a knee injury, Chloe Kitts is back, and she hasn't just picked up where she left off but has, instead, been playing arguably the best basketball of her life.

Kitts is currently averaging a career-high 13.0 points per game on 52.9 percent shooting, and she's also adding in career-best marks in rebounds, assists and steals. Her development as a passer has been especially interesting to watch. At the risk of sounding reductive, there's been some Jessica Shepard to her game this season.

Does Dallas need another versatile big who can work as a secondary playmaker but also lacks shot-blocking upside? Maybe! Because Kitts has higher upside as a shooter thanShepard has, so there's a world where Dallas could play the two of them together for stretches when the team needs to inject some energy on the offensive side.

Talaysia Cooper (G, Ole Miss)

Mississippi guard Talaysia Cooper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The state of Dallas' backup guard spots is...rough. While Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Arike Ogunbowale is a strong starting group, the only backup guard/wing under contract next season is Aziaha James. It's a position that the team will definitely need to improve at.

Ole Miss guard Talaysia Cooper is an intriguing option with the team's second pick of the round, assuming she doesn't end up rising up draft boards before then. She's a talented 3-point shooter who is making 37 percent of her 6.8 attempts per game this season, and she'd give Dallas some much-needed bench shooting. She's also blocked 1.8 shots per game this season, though that's likely just some early-season noise.

But there's also a reason Cooper is being viewed as a late first-rounder instead of an early one, which is that she likely won't be doing a lot of shot creation at the next level. Still, a three-and-D wing who can knock down catch-and-shoot looks has to be appealing considering the current needs of this roster.

Oluchi Okananwa (G, Maryland)

Maryland Terrapins guard Oluchi Okananwa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wings could really stand to find some backcourt defense. Enter Maryland's Oluchi Okananwa, who is arguably the best defensive guard prospect in this class. Last season, she averaged 2.2 steals per game for the Terrapins, and she has the ability to lock down whoever she's defending on the wing.

But WNBA history is littered with defense-only prospects who never hit at the next level because their offense never developed, and Okananwa has to take steps still to ensure she isn't the latest player to fall into that trap. Her poor history of 3-point shooting is especially concerning.

Through three games this season, Okananwa is making half of her 3-point attempts, but that's obviously a very small sample. If we revisit this three months from now and she's still over 37 percent or so, then she becomes extremely intriguing to a team like Dallas.