It should come as a shock to absolutely no one that Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and USC's JuJu Watkins are at the top of every conversation surrounding this NCAA women's basketball season. We're only a couple of weeks in, but they're both already exceeding expectations.

Watkins is leading the Big 10 in points, averaging 24.5 per game. Hidalgo is leading not only the ACC but the entire NCAA. She's averaging a whopping 28.3 points per game. Both have put on clinics early this year. In the Trojans' second game of the season, against Utah State, Watkins recorded 32 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals. Hidalgo also had a successful second showing. Against Stonehill, she put up 27 points, 6 rebounds and 10 steals.

While both of the stars are surely focused on putting on more all-star performances and leading their respective teams to the NCAA tournament in March, WNBA lovers are already focused on what's to come in May.

The Toronto Tempo have officially secured the No. 1 pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft, which means the mock drafts are running rampant — and Watkins and Hidalgo are headlining. FanSided's own Justin Carter has projected Watkins as the first-overall pick, with Hidalgo falling to third. Some others, like CBS Sports' Jack Maloney, have Hidalgo going directly under Watkins at pick No. 2.

'My goal is to go the highest pick'

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Watkins heading to Toronto is seemingly the overall consensus across all mock drafts, nothing is set in stone — especially not this early. In fact, Hidalgo herself has expectations, and they're to go first overall.

Isabel Gonzalez of CBS Sports caught up with Hidalgo to talk about the 2027 draft and got what might be the quote of the season, so far. Hidalgo told Gonzalez, “My goal is to go the highest pick. To go No. 1 and to whatever team, of course it’s Toronto. My goal is to go No. 1 and I’m going to do everything this season to show that I’m the No. 1 pick.”

It's almost certain that she's not the only player with this type of ambition. It's not just Watkins that Hidalgo could be competing with for Toronto's attention. Texas's Madison Booker is the top forward that this draft class has to offer. Other guards like South Carolina's Tessa Johnson and LSU's Mikaylah Williams could also bump themselves up a few spots as the season goes on.

What it will take for Hidalgo to go No. 1

McDonald's All American guards Hannah Hidalgo and JuJu Watkins | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For right now, let's focus on Hidalgo and Watkins. First things first, there's a chance Watkins doesn't even declare for the 2027 draft. Technically, because she spent last season on the bench due to an ACL injury, she could return to USC for the 2027-28 season. There's been no indication of what Watkins will do — but if she did decide not to declare, it would easily make Hidalgo the best available guard.

When it comes to Hidalgo leapfrogging Watkins in terms of their on-court ability, things get a little more hazy. If you ask any basketball fan, they'll likely tell you Hidalgo's height could hold her back in the WNBA. She's 5-foot-7; plenty of guards around that height have had success in the league. Atlanta guard Jordin Canada, who is an inch shorter than Hidalgo, is a player comparison we hear a lot for her. Most would argue that Hidalgo has Canada beat on defense, though. Unfortunately, how Hidalgo's height impacts her play in the WNBA cannot be predicted until we actually see her in the league.

So what can she elevate over the next few months that will catch Toronto's eye? Last season, Hidalgo had her worst shooting year from beyond the arc. She shot only 25.4 percent from the 3-point line. This season, while it's still early, she's already shooting a bit better at 40 percent. If she could become more of a perimeter threat, it would definitely boost her up.

Additionally, this feels silly to say about the NCAA's best defender, but it really is her secret weapon. The Tempo finished last season dead last in their defensive rating. If she can keep it up, and especially prove herself against ranked opponents, Hidalgo's defensive intensity will be exactly what sets her apart. It could be what makes her impossible to pass up.