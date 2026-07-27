2 WNBA players who could go off in the second-half of the season

The next steps for each franchise hinge on whether their key players can elevate their games over the final stretch.

The WNBA is heading into the second half of the season now that All-Star is over. Teams have to solidify their systems if they want to be contenders for the WNBA championship. In order for teams to get in a better playoff spot or make their team look better, specific players will need to make huge strides.

Here are two players that can make huge strides in the second half of the season, which will be game-changers for their team.

1. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Last season, Napheesa Collier played through ankle injuries on both legs, which caused her to miss some time. Then she had a devastating injury during a collision with Alyssa Thomas in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, where she tore three ligaments. The forward had to take months off to rehab both her legs from the injuries she sustained last season.

Now, she seems to be healthy as she returned from injury during Minnesota's last game before the All-Star break against the Seattle Storm. She was on a minutes restriction, only playing 22 minutes and still posted a double-double in her return. The five-time All-Star scored more points than minutes she played, with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Luckily for her, the Lynx drafted rookie Olivia Miles, who has been taking care of the squad while she wasn't playing. The team is at the top of their conference, but they still have a couple of games left against top competition they will need to win to keep their spot. The 6-foot-1 player will need to return as close to her original form as possible to push Minnesota to the championship.

She's brought her team to the Finals before, in 2024, and thanks to Miles, it looks like they'll have another crack at winning it all. This team is a favorite, but not having a leader who has been to the Finals, much less any WNBA playoff game, can be a disadvantage. Now that Collier is back, she can contribute to her team by giving them a scoring threat and the veteran leadership they need. For her team to be successful, she can't skip a beat and will need to show why she's one of the top players in the league.

2. Michaela Onyenwere

Washington Mystics forward Michaela Onyenwere | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Mystics are in the eighth spot in the standings, which means they'll need to stay there or do better to be in playoff contention. The Mystics are the youngest team in the league and three of their starters were drafted in 2025. As the season restarts, they can still ride the momentum of their veteran Shakira Austin's clutch 3-point play to win their last game before the break, a 100-99 win over the Aces. But they'll need another veteran, Michaela Onyenwere, to step it up.

The former Rookie of the Year has proven to be a difference-maker at times, but she needs to be more consistent. Through the first 10 games of the year, she was averaging 12.5 points, three rebounds and an assist per game. He averages were bumped up by multiple 17-point appearances against tough teams like the Liberty and Fever.

During the second half of the season, the Mystics guards have been struggling with their production, and Onyenwere's numbers have slipped. In her last 10 games, she's averaged 9.1 points, 2.5 assists and three rebounds. The former Bruin has delivered electric moments for her team, like her 30-point performance against Portland to win in triple overtime. It shows that she's capable and now is the time for her to take that leap.

The Mystics have been at the bottom of the league for years now and it looks like this team wants to turn it around. They will have two games coming up against Dallas, one of the best offensive teams in the league, so shooting will be crucial. If Onyenwere gets her shooting numbers up, the Mystics can finish strong against the remaining teams on their schedule.

The Mystics and the Lynx are in two very different places in the league right now. But, if Collier and Onyenwere are able to go-off the rest of the season, then these teams could see each other in the playoffs.

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