2 WNBA players who have the most to prove after the All-Star break

The next few weeks will test whether these veterans can elevate their performance and guide their teams toward playoff contention.

The New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream find themselves in similar positions. Both found themselves at the top of their respective conferences earlier in the year only to give up ground heading into All-Star Weekend. But both have players who can push their teams over the hump and in time for the WNBA playoffs — provided they're able to find their prior form.

After battling injury, these two players have a lot to prove to their teams, fans and the league at large.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

When you think of Sabrina Ionescu, you probably think of a scoring threat who can sink a 3-pointer from anywhere. But that's not the same player that fans are seeing this season. Ionescu has definitely shown flashes, but she isn't as consistent as we've grown accustomed to. In her defense, she has been battling injuries for much of the year; she didn't play at the beginning of the season due to an ankle injury, then came back for one game only to be sidelined by back stiffness.

In July, Ionescu played every game for the Liberty, so it's safe to say she's physically recovered — and now it's time for her to elevate. The four-time All-Star is known as one of the best guards in the league and is supposed to be the facilitator of this New York offense. The Liberty have been taken down a few pegs in the standings, and it is Ionescu's responsibility to get them back on track.

New York had a rough stretch of games in July, losing four in a row. But before the break, they snapped that streak and won their final two games, games in which Ionescu seemed to be finding her form again. When Ionsecu is at her best, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart are also at their best. All three of those stars being good at the same time is how this team can win another WNBA championship.

In the Liberty's second-to-last game before the break, Ionescu dropped 21 points in an overtime win over the Wings. Then, she led her team against the Sky with 29 points, with nine of those being scored in the last minute of the game. She's a proven clutch player throughout her career, and these but she needs to keep showing she is that player the rest of the season.

Brionna Jones, Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky v Atlanta Dream | Joe Boatman/GettyImages

Similar to Ionescu, Brionna Jones has been dealing with an injury that is forcing her to prove herself down the stretch. The Dream are in sixth place in the standings but only half a game back from fifth and 2.5 games back from fourth. A run is in play, and Jones can be the one who can get them there.

The forward was sidelined due to knee surgery and has only played two games so far this season. She's currently operating on a minutes restrictions on her, but that's still plenty of time to make a difference on this team. Atlanta struggles with their field goal percentage and they have their star player, Angel Reese, playing out of position at center with Jones still recovering.

Now that the four-time All-Star is back, they can start playing how the lineup is supposed to be constructed. Jones has been said to be the missing piece on this Atlanta team, so she'd better prove that's true. In her limited time the last two games, she's averaged six points, eight rebounds and 2.5 assists. Once Jones is off her minutes restriction, her numbers will certainly go up. Last year, she averaged 12.8 points and 26.6 minutes a game.

Fans and players have been waiting on Jones' return, so she needs to prove that she was worth the wait. Along with her star power, she's a veteran presence that the Dream will need as they get closer to the playoffs.