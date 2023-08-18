Auburn fans should have full confidence in Hugh Freeze’s QB decision
By John Buhler
Here is why Auburn fans need to accept Hugh Freeze’s decision to go with Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne over the incumbent Robby Ashford as the Tigers’ starting quarterback.
It is a dawn of a new day down on The Plains with Hugh Freeze is calling the shots at Auburn.
Freeze announced earlier this week that Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne has beaten out last year’s starter Robby Ashford for the Tigers’ starting quarterback job. Thorne has a lower ceiling, but was part of an 11-win team in East Lansing only two years ago. As for Ashford, he is immensely talented, but has struggled with completing passes on the regular. So what gives here?
Freeze clearly does not want Ashford to transfer from Auburn, as he told reporters on Thursday.
"“Robby, he will always have a package. If he handles all of this the right way, he will always have a package because he has an element to us that’s just a little different.”"
Since Auburn was not even a bowl team a year ago, it makes sense to have at least two quality quarterbacks capable of starting games on the roster. Together, they can help turn Auburn around.
"“I believe with all my heart Robby Ashford gives us an absolute better chance to win the game if he accepts this news and continues to work and develops himself, because he might be the most freakish athlete I’ve ever had at quarterback.”"
If the Tigers put it all together in year one under Freeze, they can finish 8-4 and be a ranked team.
Auburn fans must trust Hugh Freeze’s quarterback decision, for better or worse
Let’s be real. What other choice does War Eagle Nation have in the matter? Sit out football season for basketball season to see what Bruce Pearl is cooking up? That doesn’t sound all that bad actually, but anything will be better than what we saw out of the Tigers on the gridiron during the pitiful Bryan Harsin era. Look for Freeze to return some level of competitiveness to Auburn quickly.
Has Thorne been the better quarterback in his college career over Ashford? Definitely, but that was in the Big Ten East and not the SEC West. Ashford was largely fed to the wolves after Bo Nix transferred to Oregon after 2021. He did the best he could, but Auburn really had no chance to compete a season ago because Harsin believed in recruitment less than even Dan Mullen ever did.
For now, it is all about competition for the Tigers. The best players need to play, no matter what. The sooner Freeze can establish his brand of culture down on The Plains, the better. Obviously, I am talking about football culture, and not what cost him his former SEC gig at Ole Miss previously. Freeze is not for everyone, but he sure can coach. Auburn needs good coaching to right this ship.
Having Ashford getting meaningful playing time as the backup to Thorne is only a good thing here.