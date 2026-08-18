2026 Little League World Series schedule, results and how to watch

The 2026 Little League World Series officially kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and we’re set for some fun times in Williamsport, Pa. We’re guaranteed to have a new champion after 2025 winner Taiwan failed to qualify this year, and those rooting for a United States victory have 10 teams to choose from this summer.

FanSided has you covered with all that you need to know about the 2026 Little League World Series, including streaming info and the full schedule of games.

Where can I watch the 2026 Little League World Series?

You can watch all 38 Little League World Series games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Those with Disney+ can also stream the first day of the tournament live.

ESPN will air the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 23, live at Bowman Field in Williamsport. The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves clash with the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers in a potential playoff preview.

ABC has exclusive rights to the Little League World Series championship game, which will air on Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. ET.

2026 Little League World Series schedule

Jayderick Wederfoor (18) of Caribbean Region celebrates an out with teammates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring any weather-related issues, here are the tentative key dates for the 2026 Little League World Series.

Round Date Upper Round 1 Aug. 19 Lower Round 1 Aug. 22 Upper Round 2 Aug. 20-21 Lower Round 2 Aug. 24 Upper Round 3 Aug. 23 Lower Round 3 Aug. 25 Lower Round 4 Aug. 26 Upper Final Aug. 26 Lower Final Aug. 26 International championship Aug. 29 (1 p.m. ET) U.S. championship Aug. 29 (3 p.m. ET) Third-place game Aug. 30 (10 a.m. ET) Championship game Aug. 30 (3 p.m. ET)

You can find the entire game-by-game schedule on the official Little League World Series website.

Which United States teams are competing in the 2026 Little League World Series?

There are 10 U.S. teams in the 2026 Little League World Series, each representing a different region. You can find those teams below.

Team Region Great Lakes Hamilton, Ohio Metro Bayonne, N.J. Mid-Atlantic West Chester, Pa. Midwest Davenport, Iowa Mountain Henderson, Nev. New England Bridgewater, Mass. Northwest Tacoma, Wash. Southeast Phenix City, Ala. Southwest Boerne, Tex. South Bonita, Calif.

California has the most LLWS titles (eight) of any state. Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey and Hawaii have each won four times.

Can I bet on the 2026 Little League World Series?

Garrett Gallegos (19) of Mountain Region | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Authorized sportsbooks such as DraftKings, FanDuel and Hard Rock Bet do not offer wagering on the 2026 Little League World Series. This includes, but is not limited to, moneyline and spread bets, run lines and prop bets.

Little League International spoke out against betting on last year’s LLWS, saying that there was “no place” for gambling on youth sports competition.

“Little League is a trusted place where children are learning the fundamentals of the games and all the important life lessons that come with having fun, celebrating teamwork, and playing with integrity, and no one should be exploiting the success and failures of children playing the game they love for their own personal gain,” the press release read.