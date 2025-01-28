5 clubs who could help Marcus Rashford revive his career
Time is running out for Marcus Rashford to make a move from Manchester United before the transfer window closes in most European divisions on February 3. Since Rashford announced that he wanted to leave United, he has been frozen out by his manager, Ruben Amorim.
Despite much speculation, no club has formally come forward in an attempt to sign him. Rashford risks watching from the stands unless he can find a club, and here are five that would help him revive his career.
5. Fenerbahce
There is a high chance that Rashford will not get his desired move from United before the transfer window closes in most of Europe next Monday. If this is the case, then Turkey could be his best option — their window closes on February 11. This gives Super Lig teams the chance to snatch up great talent.
Although Turkish soccer is not one of Europe's top five leagues, a move to Fenerbahce could be a good fit for Rashford. He would be reunited with his former United boss, Jose Mourinho, and they can challenge for the Super Lig title.
Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig, but Fenerbahce is just six points behind them. The division's leaders have Victor Osimhen leading their line. Osimhen joined Galatasaray in similar circumstances to what Rashford is in now. The Nigerian forward saw moves to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain never materialize, and he ended up going on loan from Napoli to Galatasaray.
Rashford would join a strong attack at Fenerbahce that already boasts the likes of Edin Dzeko and Allan Saint-Maximin. He would also be reunited with former United players Fred and Sofyan Amrabat.
4. Napoli
Rashford was linked with Napoli early on in the transfer window, but talk of a move to the Serie A leaders has gone quiet. Inter Milan is just three points behind Napoli in Serie A. Therefore, Antonio Conte's side may need to improve their attack to maintain their lead.
AC Milan was also reportedly interested in Rashford, but they could only sign one Englishman and ended up going for Kyle Walker.
Napoli has also been linked with Alejandro Garnacho but Rashford is currently more surplus to requirements at United than the Argentine.
At Napoli, Rashford would be able to play alongside former United players Romelu Lukaku and Scot McTominay. Serie A is becoming the place for British players to rebuild their careers as Conte's side also has Billy Gilmour.
3. West Ham United
Back in 2021, Jesse Lingard had a fantastic loan at West Ham United from Manchester United. He scored nine times in 16 Premier League games for the Hammers and was recalled to the England squad.
Right now, Rashford can only dream of going on a run of form like this. The Hammers need to bolster their front line as they currently have Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug out injured. However, Graham Potter plays a 3-4-2-1 formation similar to Amorim. Therefore, Rashford might also not fit into Potter's system.
Another potential move for Rashford if he was to stay in the Premier League would be to go to Tottenham Hotspur. Ange Postecoglou's side has been decimated by injuries, and Rashford would no doubt strengthen their roster.
2. Borussia Dortmund
Rashford is in a similar situation to what Jadon Sancho was in at United under Erik ten Hag. Sancho was also frozen out and was rescued by a loan move to Borussia Dortmund. Sancho helped the German club make it to the Champions League final, and he is now doing well at Chelsea.
Dortmund need to bolster their forward line after letting Donyell Malen join Aston Villa. However, finances are an issue for the Black and Yellow — they would require United to continue to pay much of his wages if they were to take him on loan.
There is also uncertainty at Signal Iduna Park as their manager, Nuri Sahin, has just been sacked. The club will have to wait to see if their new boss - whoever it may be - wants Rashford before pursuing a deal.
1. Barcelona
A move to Barcelona would be the dream for Rashford. Barca, along with Real Madrid, used to be able to pick and choose the best Premier League talents. This has changed in recent seasons, but the draw of playing for Barca is still there. However, it comes down to finances, and it is difficult to see how the Catalan side would be able to afford this move.
At Barca, Rashford would challenge for trophies, and they are one of the only clubs that can argue to be as big as United. A transfer to a team like Barca is what Rashford would have been thinking of when he said he wanted to leave United. It looks like he misread the market, and it remains to be seen where his future lies.