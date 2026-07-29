5 WNBA role players who contenders should be chasing at the deadline

The next wave of moves may hinge on how aggressively franchises like Los Angeles and Connecticut pursue a reset.

There have been a couple of big names tossed around as potential trade candidates at this year's WNBA trade deadline, including Kelsey Plum and Napheesa Collier. But history tells us huge in-season trades don't really happen in the league. Maybe Plum is moved since it looks clear that she won't re-sign with the Sparks next season, but most moves should be a bit smaller.

These five players could find themselves on the trade market for various reasons, and each has a chance to help a contender if the price is right.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, New York Liberty

New York Liberty guard-forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems weird to think that a playoff contender could trade a player who can help another contender, but it's pretty clear that Betnijah Laney-Hamilton isn't in the future plans for the New York Liberty. Or, for that matter, in the present plans, as she's started picking up DNP - Coaches' Decisions in recent weeks.

Is Laney-Hamilton the same player she was back in the early 2020s, when she made an All-Star appearance in her first season with the Liberty? No. If she were, she'd be playing a lot more. Her shooting touch has vanished this season, with the career 35.2 percent 3-point shooter — who connected on 40.2 percent of her looks in her most recent season back in 2024 — only shooting 24.3 percent from deep in 2026.

But for a team in need of wing help, taking a chance on Laney-Hamilton bouncing back would make a lot of sense here. Washington, for example, should be focused on trying to get Kelsey Plum out of Los Angeles, but if that fails? Laney-Hamilton could fill a major need at the three.

Elizabeth Williams, Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky center-forward Elizabeth Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I promised myself I wouldn't write another article about how the Chicago Sky should trade Jacy Sheldon, but there is another player on this roster who the team should consider shopping: backup center Elizabeth Williams.

Yes, losing Williams puts Chicago in a really bad spot as far as backup depth behind Kamilla Cardoso goes, but the team can find a way to just bring in a body to give them minutes there. Getting some kind of value for the 33-year-old center seems like the best approach here.

The 12-year veteran remains a productive bench big, someone who can come in and give a team 15-20 minutes per night with solid finishing in the paint as well as rim protection. A team like Dallas, which is in need of the latter thing, should have interest in Williams.

Aneesah Morrow, Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we're talking about a player who is available and who might still have long-term upside, Connecticut's Aneesah Morrow might be the most intriguing name to have come up in trade discussions.

The second-year forward is intriguing because there are things she does really well, even if there are also some flaws in her game that make her a bit of a tough fit in some places. For example, she's been one of the league's best rebounders, but she's also struggled with her scoring efficiency.

But if a team is looking for rebounding help from a high-motor player with upside, Morrow is a great player to take a chance on. She can get buckets when needed (and should improve her efficiency in a better environment) and while defense is a concern for her, a team like New York could likely hide those issues because they can surround her with better defenders.

Kennedy Burke, Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun guard Kennedy Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun shouldn't stop at trading Morrow. The team needs a reset before it moves to Houston next season, and a player like Kennedy Burke is the perfect kind of player to move for a future draft pick.

Burke's shooting numbers have, frankly, been bad in 2026. She's shooting almost 10 percent worse than she did last season overall, and her finishing inside the arc has been particularly rough. However, I think we have to have the same acknowledgment that we have to have with Morrow, which is that being on a bad team with a fairly weird roster build might be part of her fall-off.

A team like Atlanta, which could use additional shooting help, could definitely kick the tires on Burke. Her best WNBA seasons came with the New York Liberty, showing how playing with a contender elevated her level of play.

Rae Burrell, Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks guard-forward Rae Burrell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Provided the Los Angeles Sparks opt to trade Kelsey Plum and hit the reset button on this era of Sparks basketball, they might as well move other players who don't fit the timeline of a rebuild. One that should command a decent amount of attention on the trade market is Rae Burrell.

Burrell has spent her entire five-season career with the Sparks and is having the best season of her career right now, scoring a career-high 13.4 points per game and shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range. She'd be a perfect fit for a team in need of a wing who can knock down open shots.

Maybe Vegas could be that team? Stephanie Talbot is basically a non-entity in the starting lineup, and Burrell could slide in there and give the team an actual catch-and-shoot threat as the team's fifth option.

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