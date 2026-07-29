Aliyah Boston injury comes at the worst possible time for the Fever

The next few days will test the team's depth and resilience with a tough upcoming schedule.

The injury comes at a critical moment as the Fever fight for positioning in a tightly packed conference race.

The Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston left her first game since the All-Star break against the Seattle Storm with an apparent right leg injury. If it's serious, Indiana should be concerned about their potential playoff chances.

Right now, the team sits in fifth place in the WNBA and first in their conference. But their record is neck-and-neck with the other top teams in the league, and they're only 1.5 games behind the No. 2 slot. With better positioning so close, Boston should hope to be back soon.

Aliyah Boston injury hurts Indiana Fever's season

Against the Storm, Boston got tripped up by Flau'jae Johnson's leg as she was getting a pass from Caitlin Clark. She was able to walk off by herself, but she had a noticeable limp afterwards.

Aliyah Boston appeared to suffer a leg injury during Fever-Storm. pic.twitter.com/EnROrOISdn — espnW (@espnW) July 29, 2026

The four-time All-Star aggravating her right leg isn't a good sign because she's been having problems with that leg all season. She's sat out three separate times for that leg injury so far. The first game she sat out was on May 17, which was unusual for her because it ended her streak of 275 consecutive games played since her time at South Carolina.

When Boston went down, her team struggled and allowed the last-place Seattle Storm to go on a run. Guard Kelsey Mitchell talked about how challenging it was for the team to mentally get back in the game.

"I rely on AB in a lot of situations, so it's about recalibrating and getting my mind back," Mitchell said.

After the game, head coach Stephanie White didn't offer much information about any updates on Boston's injury. Instead, she discussed how she didn't play in the second half.

"It wasn't really worth the risk for us in the second half. Just want to be very conservative and make sure that she's good to go," White said. "I mean our team came together.

The injury couldn't come at a worse time for the Fever as they're in a contentious standings battle with other teams. They only stand 4.5 games back from first place, so it isn't out of the question if they can go on a run. But it will be challenging without one of their stars this week. They have a tough schedule next week as they will take on two challenging teams, the Lynx and Aces.

Boston leads Indiana in rebounds, steals and blocks and has been averaging 17.1 points a game. When she left the Seattle game, she had 11 points and two rebounds. Without her, the team is losing out on her defensive prowess and a scoring machine. During the last five games before the All-Star break, she was on fire. The center was averaging 18.4 points, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steals and eight rebounds.

Since White's quote last night, there hasn't been an update on her injury status. Boston and Bree Hall are the only players listed as out for Indiana, but Clark has been listed as probable for the last couple of weeks of games. The Fever take on Portland on Friday, so Boston does have a couple of days to rest.

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