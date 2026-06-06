Belmont Stakes betting payouts for 2026: Payout for trifecta, superfecta and more

This year's payouts will be compared to 2025's, when the exacta was $6.60, the trifecta $13.80 and the superfecta $40.50.

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course completed the triple crown of horse racing on Jun. 6, even if we didn't have a Triple Crown winner to celebrate. Golden Tempo bested eight other horses to take the top prize, the Kentucky Derby winner putting himself firmly at the top of the horse racing mountain in 2026.

There are others who'll be feeling like they're on top of a mountain on Saturday. We're talking about the bettors who picked the right horses and won their own prize via exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets on this fine June day.

Belmont Stakes betting payouts

Full finishing order

Horse Win Place Show 1st: Golden Tempo (9) $14.00 $7.32 $3.88 2nd: Commandment (7) $7.02 $4.08 3rd: Renegade (4) $2.52

Belmont Stakes betting payouts for exacta, trifecta, superfecta and more

Bet type Results Betting payout $1 Exacta 9-7 $55.67 $1 Trifecta 9-7-4 $102.64 $1 Superfecta 9-7-4-3 $237.98

How do the 2026 payouts compare to 2025's race, which was won by Sovereignty and featured a top four of all favorites? The exacta last year was worth just $6.60 with the trifecta at $13.80 and the superfecta at $40.50.

What is an exacta, trifecta and superfecta?

If you watch horse racing at any point, you're likely to hear terms like "exacta," "trifecta," and "superfecta." They're the most popular way to bet on the races, and the most lucrative. Of course, a windfall from one of those bets comes only if you've made the right choices. They only pay out the way they do because they're not easy to hit.

So what is an exacta, trifecta or superfecta bet? Simply put, they're very specific parlays on the finishing order of the horses.

Exacta: Bet on the first- and second-place finishers in order.

Bet on the first- and second-place finishers in order. Trifecta: Bet on the first-, second- and third-place finishers in order.

Bet on the first-, second- and third-place finishers in order. Superfecta: Bet on the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in order.

It's not enough to get the winner of the race right. Depending on if you placed an exacta, trifecta or superfecta bet, you have to get up to four horses correct down to their finishing order. Obviously, a superfecta pays out significantly more than an exacta.

The Preakness Stakes had a $53.60 payout for a correct $1 exacta bet in 2026. A trifecta bet returned $597.10. The superfecta bet fetched a whopping $2,377.80. And that's nothing close to the Kentucky Derby payouts for 2026. A $1 exacta paid $139.43, while the trifecta was worth $11,250.78, and the superfecta brought home $98,701.20.

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