5 Lincoln Riley replacements USC should have on speed dial after brutal loss to Wisconsin

The Lincoln Riley era at USC is coming to a depressing end. This was further clarified on Saturday, when the Trojans lost 24-7 to the Wisconsin Badgers for their second loss of the season — yet another instance of Riley's offense disappearing after traveling east.

With games remaining against Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA, USC's hopes of making either the Big Ten title game or the College Football Playoff are hanging by a thread. It seems awfully hard to believe that this team is capable of running the table, and given all the off-field drama surrounding Riley and new AD Jennifer Cohen of late, that means it could be the last stand for the head coach in Los Angeles.

So: What will USC do next? There's still tons of money floating around this program, and being in the Big Ten and in the recruiting hot bed that is Southern California are both significant points in their favor. But the Trojans have something to prove about their pecking order in the sport at the moment; they need to get this next hire right.

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama HC

Alabama v Tennessee | Camden Hall/GettyImages

DeBoer has been hot and cold with the Crimson Tide. Fans were expecting to stay at the Nick Saban level forever, an impossibility in this day of NIL and budgets and front offices and the portal. Still, he has the Tide in good position for a CFP spot and has done strong work on the recruiting trail and in developing QB Keelon Russell.

Cohen was the woman who hired DeBoer back when she held the same position at the University of Washington. During his time there, DeBoer got the Huskies past Texas and into the title game in the final four-team Playoff before losing to Michigan. He's got significant experience on the West Coast, and he's won just about everywhere he's been.

People were excited when he went to Tuscaloosa, and they still should be. He has shown the ability to recruit better than many thought he could, and he has also kept the talent level of the team as good as possible given the drastic changes we have seen in the sport over the past three seasons.

But would DeBoer jump at the chance to make equal money in a different atmosphere? The question is whether DeBoer will answer the phone for his former boss. I would say yes, and so should DeBoer.

James Franklin, Virginia Tech HC

Georgia Tech v Virginia Tech | Michael Shroyer/GettyImages

The question is not whether Franklin would take the USC job; he was up for it when Riley got the gig years ago, and he was so ready to move that it convinced Penn State to cough up a fresh contract extension. The real question is whether he would leave Virginia Tech after just one year — and the answer to that question is almost certainly yes.

The only reason Franklin took the Hokies job in the first place is because Florida State did not dismiss Mike Norvell. Had the Seminoles made the move, Franklin would be the head coach in Tallahassee right now. Virginia Tech is a fine consolation prize, but Franklin wants more.

Franklin is a very good coach, reputation aside, one who can recruit to any school. USC might not have its money up like Miami or Texas, but their budget and name recognition goes a long way compared to that of Virginia Tech. And we saw how well Franklin comported himself in the time between signing his contract in Blacksburg and national signing day, bringing the Hokies from outside of the national top 50 to the top 25 in a matter of days. Franklin can do the same with the Trojans.

The only concern with Franklin is the tendency for his offenses to go through dry spells. He cannot allow this to happen at a school like USC, especially with the defense needing time to build up before it is ready to be an equal partner.

If he can get the Offense to compete at a consistently elite level, he will have the ability to finally get USC to a place where fans have been hoping for since Pete Carroll left.

Josh Heupel, Tennessee HC

Alabama v Tennessee | Camden Hall/GettyImages

Tennessee fans, like most SEC fans, have had mixed reactions to Heupel during his time in Knoxville.

He's inarguably elevated the program from what it was when he got there, and consistently beating Alabama goes a long way. But the bar has been raised, and when Vols fans see strange losses like South Carolina in 2022 and again on Saturday, they begin to wonder about the ceiling here.

They did not like the hire of Heupel when AD Jason White made it, assuming he just brought his coach with him from UCF because it was easy. He has taken them to the Playoff, built up the offense and crushed DC hires, something Riley has never been able to accomplish in Los Angeles.

Heupel will keep the offensive excitement which USC fans have come to expect. He will also bring a physical mindset and a strong defense, both of which are lacking under the finesse style of practice and play that Riley has employed during his tenure.

Heupel can recruit and USC boosters will find a new reason to invest should a new and exciting head coach come in to replace Riley.

Brian Kelly, Free Agent

Texas A&M v LSU | Tyler Kaufman/GettyImages

Should Kelly get this job? No. Should he even be considered? No, again.

But like Urban Meyer, he will make sure his name is in the discussion. Unfortunately for him, and fortunately for USC fans, this is where the dalliance will end.

We have seen more shocking hires in the coaching carousel, but for someone like Cohen, who has been measured in her decisions throughout the years, this seems like a drastic sidestep from the norm. Not to mention that Kelly's most recent stint at LSU didn't exactly end well.

Jason Eck, New Mexico HC

2025 Isleta New Mexico Bowl - North Texas v San Diego State | Sam Wasson/GettyImages

Much as USC wants to go big-game hunting, we have to include at least one up-and-comer here. And Eck fits the bill, building New Mexico into a G6 power after consistently winning at Idaho as well. His Lobos have consistently overperformed against power-conference competition, and with Luke Fickell likely not leaving Wisconsin any time soon, the La Crosse native might opt to stay out west where he's been for the last few years.

Eck has questions to answer about recruiting and his ability to manage a big-time program. He knows how to identify and develop talent, though, and his teams play with an edge that USC is sorely lacking.