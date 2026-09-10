The 11 college football players who completely owned Week 1

College football's opening weekend had a lot to offer, from LSU putting a whooping on Dabo Swinney and Clemson, to Oregon's scare against Boise State and — give me one more second — Michigan's clock-aided win over Western Michigan.

Before we turn our full attention to what's ahead, let's give 11 players the recognition they deserve as this week's All-Americans.

QB Mason Heintschel, Pitt

Heintschel, who could've transferred to Miami in the offseason, started his sophomore season with the Panthers with a plethora of passing touchdowns. His seven air strikes — to as many different pass catchers — set an ACC single-game record.

RB Nate Sheppard, Duke

Sheppard went for 227 rushing yards on 35 totes, exiting the game at one point with a bloody nose. The only player in the country with more rushing yardage than Sheppard to this point is Memphis' Jaylin Carter, who's put up 280 yards in two games.

WR Malachi Toney, Miami

Toney's first half against Stanford alone — 10 receptions, 182 yards, two touchdowns — might have landed him on this list.

The electric wideout finished with 12 grabs for 234 receiving yards — the most in one game in the Hurricanes' storied lore — and three scoring catches.

TE Jeremiah Scoby, Bowling Green

The Falcons were downed by Tarleton State, an FCS program, at home, but it wasn't for Scoby's lack of trying.

Scoby finished with 10 receptions for 102 yards, becoming the first Bowling Green receiver to have at least as many catches in one game since Harold Fannin Jr., now with the Cleveland Browns.

OL Jordan Seaton, LSU

Clemson's Will Heldt projects to be one of the top edge rushers in the 2027 NFL Draft. Not that he looked that way against the 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive tackle.

Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt stayed upright the entirety of the 51-10 dismantling, while his offense neared 650 total yards on the night.

DL Isaac Terrell, Iowa State

Terrell, a Washington State transfer at defensive end, registered three sacks in the Cyclones' 38-10 win over Southeast Missouri State. He also added a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.

LB Jackson Forrest, Old Dominion

Forrest, who was ranked as On3's No. 251 linebacker in the 2025 class, garnered a 94.1 grade from Pro Football Focus after notching three sacks, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble in the Monarchs' 31-10 victory over Norfolk State.

CB Ta'Shawn James, UCLA

James' pair of interceptions against Cal — on consecutive Golden Bears possessions in the fourth quarter — helped the Bruins pull away on the road.

An Iowa State import, his eight tackles paced UCLA's secondary, and he brought home Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday for the effort.

S Brandon Greil, Arkansas State

Greil earned an 89.8 grade from PFF for his Week 1 performance against Memphis, turning in six tackles, three solo stops, a tackle for loss and an interception.

K Nico Gramatica, USF

After splitting the uprights on four field goals — including a 53-yarder — in a 19-9 triumph over Florida International, Gramatica was named the American Conference's Special Teams Player of the Week.

Gramatica had also been tabbed as a preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List honoree after establishing the Bulls' single-season record for extra points made (59) last go-round.

P Max Fletcher, Cincinnati

Fletcher, a Melbourne, Australia native, averaged 52.3 yards per punt, including a 70-yard boot and another that caged Boston College at its own 4-yard line in the third quarter.

Fletcher also caught a pass from receiver Malachi Henry on a fake punt, giving him the nod here.