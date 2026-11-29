Everything is right in front of Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide as they get set to host the Iron Bowl in primetime of the final week of college football's regular season. The Auburn Tigers coming to town always means that a battle is inevitable, but the Crimson Tide need to win this clash. After dropping in the CFP rankings and being boxed out of the SEC Championship Game, it seems like Keelon Russell, Ryan Coleman-Williams and the highly talented Crimson Tide are win-and-in for the playoff. But a loss to Auburn? That could make some serious questions get raised. And the Tigers aren't the doormat they were in years past. Byrum Brown and Alex Golesh have given Auburn more teeth. They aren't a playoff team, but they are the only team to have beaten Georgia this season, which speaks to what the ceiling could be.

And when it comes to the Iron Bowl, we should've learned by now to expect anything from Alabama and Auburn. "Throw out the record books" is often overused, but it's applicable for these two SEC rivals. And you can keep track with all of the Auburn vs. Alabama player and game stats on Saturday with use as we follow all of the action down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Box score: Auburn vs. Alabama player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary