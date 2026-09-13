Clemson vs. Georgia Southern start time: Lightning delay updates for Memorial Stadium

The Clemson Tigers were supposed to take on the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Lightning in the area has pushed kickoff back by over an hour.

This is familiar and unwelcome territory for Clemson. Their game against LSU last week was delayed by lightning as well. The outcome once the game started was not a good one. Will their experience with that help them avoid a down performance against the Eagles? We'll have to wait to find out.

Clemson-Georgia Southern lightning delay: Start time set

Clemson and Georgia Southern will finally get going at 9:30 p.m ET after a two-hour delay.

🚨 Game Update! 🚨



The lightning warning has been canceled.



Gates will reopen at 8:20 p.m. and the @ClemsonFB game is estimated to kick off at 9:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/lwDjtMevrc — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) September 13, 2026

As of 8 p.m. ET, the clock to begin warm-ups was still half an hour away. That would put the game an hour or more out. There are two questions that still need answering: 1) Will lightning strikes within eight miles of the stadium reset the clock? 2) Will the teams take an hour to warm up, or will they agree to a shortened lead-up?

If the hour-long warmup remains the plan, the earliest the game will start is 9:30 p.m. ET.

🚨 Game Update! 🚨



Our lightning warning has been extended through 8:30 p.m. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. https://t.co/NUMc91lzuX — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) September 12, 2026

For now we can say that there won't be any movement towards starting until after 8:30 p.m. That's the mandatory restriction because of the lightning. Any strikes within eight miles start an automatic 30-minute clock and that clock resets with a new strike.

Clemson is a 19.5-point favorite over Georgia Southern. They expect to win this game, but delays can always put a team off their rhythm. It's certainly not an ideal way to start another game this season.

We will update this article as more information is confirmed by either school or reporters on site.