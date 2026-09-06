Clemson vs. LSU player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 1

For the second year in a row, the Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers deliver a marquee matchup to begin the college football season. Well, a marquee matchup of brands. While LSU comes into the season ranked No. 14, Clemson isn't ranked and isn't part of the national conversation...yet.

Dabo Swinney and his team could certainly enter that conversation with a victory over Lane Kiffin in his LSU debut. Of course, that's not what the oddsmakers think will happen. Kiffin's Tigers are 10-point favorites over Swinney's Tigers. Last year the odds didn't matter much. Clemson was favored by 4.5 points and the programs played to a tight 17-10 win for LSU. Neither team had much success from there. LSU fired Brian Kelly while Clemson struggled in the ACC. Both finished with 7-6 records.

Clemson's ability to avenge that loss could come down to how new starter Christopher Vizzina handles his first road start. As a sophomore, he threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns. In his lone start of the season, he let rip for 317 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Tigers' 35-24 loss to SMU.

On the other side of things, LSU has former Arizona State star Sam Leavitt making his LSU debut. Leavitt is a seasoned veteran who led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff in 2024. However, his injury-plagued 2025 was less fruitful. Transfer to Baton Rouge, looking to unlock his potential under Kiffin. This is his first opportunity to show what he can do for the Tigers.

Both teams will be dealing with an unexpected delay to the game. Lightning strikes near Tiger Stadium moved the start time from 6:30 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. CT. That means late-night action, which could always carry some chaos.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Clemson vs. LSU player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary