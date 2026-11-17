It was an eventful weekend for the Group of Six teams. Boise State survived Oregon State’s upset bid, New Mexico lost to UNLV and North Texas was stunned by UTSA. That means the G6 race is still in Boise State’s hands. The Broncos were the only G6 team ranked in last week's College Football Playoff rankings. No. 24 Memphis made its AP Top 25 debut this week, two spots behind No. 22 Liberty, the only other G6 team in the poll. How much influence will that have on the newest CFP rankings? We’ll find out in due time. Here’s how it affected the FanSided voters this week.

Updated G6 rankings after New Mexico, North Texas falter in Week 11

TEAM POINTS RECORD 1. Boise State Broncos (6) 60 9-1 2. Memphis Tigers 50 8-2 3. UTSA Roadrunners 49 8-2 4. Liberty Flames 41 9-1 5. New Mexico Lobos 40 8-2 6. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 27 8-2 7. North Dakota State Bison 25 8-2 8. North Texas Mean Green 16 7-3 9. Toledo Rockets 13 8-2 10. Wyoming Cowboys 9 7-3

Dropped out: James Madison, Ohio Bobcats

Top 5 reshuffles after two teams lose

Memphis Tigers defensive backs Anthony Richard Jr. (8) and Darius Malcolm Jr. (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Memphis is back to No. 2 in the FanSided G6 rankings and now controls its path to the American conference championship game. While Boise State is the G6 frontrunner, Memphis is now next in line if the Broncos lose. UTSA is back in the top 5 and No. 3 after taking down previously top-3 ranked North Texas. UTSA and Memphis should meet in the American title game, and the winner will be the first G6 team out of the field, if Boise State wins out as expected.

Lurking in the background is Liberty. The Flames spent most of the season unranked, but have quickly become a dangerous team. Their only loss is to James Madison (which doesn’t help their case, having lost three of four). They’re ranked in the AP poll and can make an argument for being the second-best as they’re ranked ahead of Memphis in the AP poll.

New Mexico throws away G6 bid with loss to UNLV

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Avg. rank this week: 4.3

Highest rank this week: 3

Lowest rank this week: 5

Before Week 11, New Mexico had the strongest argument outside of Boise for the G6's playoff berth. But the Lobos' loss to UNLV will unfortunately end their case, as it was their second of the season. They’re still one of the top G6 teams, which is why FanSided voters still ranked them inside the top 5 this week. The Lobos were ranked No. 3 on one ballot and didn’t fall below five on any other.

North Texas hangs on to top 10 ranking after third loss

Avg. rank this week: 8.3

Highest rank this week: 6

Lowest rank this week: 10

North Texas worked its way all the way up into the top three over the last couple of weeks, but a third loss all but ended their American Conference title game and CFP chances. This week, the Mean Green dropped from No. 3 to No. 8. North Texas is at the mercy of Memphis and UTSA now with both teams ahead of them in the standings and with one conference loss each. While the Mean Green aren’t all they way out of the conference race, both Memphis and UTSA have been the strongest teams all season. They most likely won’t lose the rest of the way.

Key G6 matchup in Week 12

New Mexico Lobos at Wyoming Cowboys

New Mexico running back Kiefer Sibley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game won’t have many CFP implications, but Wyoming made the FanSided G6 rankings and could prove exactly why the voters believed in them. The Cowboys have won five straight and have a chance to lock in a Mountain West title game berth. Both New Mexico and North Dakota State have one loss as well in conference play, but New Mexico beat NDSU earlier this year. This game could very well change the landscape of the Mountain West — and open the door for NDSU to get revenge on New Mexico.