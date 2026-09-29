College football G6 rankings: Will any G6 team beat Boise State?

Boise State is truly the top Group of 6 team in the race for the College Football Playoff. Not just because the Broncos are the first G6 team to be ranked in the AP top 25 this season, coming in at No. 22 in the latest poll, but because they’ve already taken down two top-five teams from FanSided’s weekly G6 rankings across the first four weeks of the year.

After thumping Western Michigan on Saturday, Boise State is the clear frontrunner for the G6 autobid into the CFP. That also means they could be the first G6 team to make multiple Playoff appearances since its inception. The latest FanSided G6 rankings are here, and after a lot of movement with Western Michigan, Colorado State and Appalachian State all losing in Week 4, it's obviously the Broncos and everybody else right now.

G6 top 10 rankings: Western Michigan drops after dud against Boise State

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS LAST WEEK 1 Boise State Broncos (6) 3-1 60 1 2 North Dakota State Bison 4-0 48 2 3 James Madison Dukes 4-0 42 8 4 New Mexico Lobos 3-1 42 5 5 USF Bulls 4-0 28 6 6 Memphis Tigers 3-1 28 7 7 Tulsa Golden Hurricane 3-1 24 4 8 UMass Minutemen 4-0 13 -- 9 UTSA Roadrunners 3-1 12 -- 10 Oregon State Beavers 2-2 9 --

Dropped out: Western Michigan, Colorado State, Appalachian State

Others receiving votes: Toledo Rockets (9), Appalachian State (8), Western Michigan (4), Florida Atlantic (3)

What changed in Week 4: Three new teams enter G6 rankings

UMass Minutemen trending up after strong start to 2026 season

UMass Minutemen v Rutgers Scarlet Knights - NCAA FBS Football | NurPhoto/GettyImages

Avg. rank this week: 6.7

Highest rank this week: 4

Lowest rank this week: unranked

FanSided voters were torn on UMass this week, which is totally fair. After all, the Minutemen got their first FBS win since the 2023 season against Rutgers in Week 1. UMass has played a full FBS schedule since the 2012 season and hasn’t won more than four games in any season since; this year, they’re already at four. The dissention among voters probably has to do with their very easy schedule, with two FCS programs and a MAC opponent in Sacramento that's in its first year at the FBS level. Nonetheless, UMass is quickly becoming one of the better stories in college football — and if they keep this up, they could sneak into the CFP race.

James Madison gaining favor with FanSided voters

Liberty v James Madison | Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Avg. rank this week: 4

Highest rank this week: 2

Lowest rank this week: 5

James Madison is a top-five G6 team in the eyes of the FanSided voter panel. The Dukes are undefeated, though their schedule has been weak. Still, they moved up five spots this week and into the top five, and they could well remain there for the rest of the season barring any bad losses. The Dukes are on the outside of the G6 race to the CFP simply because their schedule doesn’t help their resume and North Dakota State and Boise State are likely ahead of them in the pecking order. That said, don’t be surprised if JMU sneaks into the field again this year, because they’ve proven they’re still one of the strongest G6 teams around.

Western Michigan booted out of top 10 … potentially for good

Avg. rank this week: 9

Highest rank this week: 8

Lowest rank this week: unranked

Western Michigan looked like the team that would finally give the MAC its first Playoff appearance after coming within one second of upsetting Michigan. Then the Boise State game happened. A loss wouldn't have been disqualifying; losing 32-7, though, might have been. FanSided’s voter panel made it clear that rout would be an indictment on their season. The Broncos don’t have any real chances to get back into the rankings and are probably out of the CFP race at this point.

Just missed the top 10 this week

Toledo Rockets

Mike Jacobs looks on during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toledo is on a three-game winning streak after losing to Michigan State in the season opener. They’re quickly becoming a team to watch; it will take a lot for them to pass UMass at this point and it’s hard to say that multiple MAC teams deserve to be in the rankings. That said, we’ll see if they can work their way in G6 relevancy as the season progresses.

Florida Atlantic receiving votes this week could shake up rankings

Florida Atlantic v South Florida | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Florida Atlantic won’t have a strong College Football Playoff resume, but they’ll have a really good G6 resume if they finish the season with an 11-game win streak. Doing so would give them wins over North Texas, who’s been ranked in the G6 rankings earlier this year, as well as UTSA and South Florida. The Owls aren’t the strongest team, but they've got an explosive offense for the G6 level. Keep an eye on FAU and how they play against the other respectable teams both in the American and the FanSided G6 rankings.

Notable G6 matchups this week

North Texas Mean Green at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

This game matters more for Tulsa than it does for North Texas. The Mean Green are out of the G6 race after a loss at Texas State, but Tulsa is still very much in it. Their win over Oklahoma State is carrying them, and as long as they continue winning, it could force the CFP selection committee to consider them as a potential autobid. Tulsa lost to Arkansas on Saturday, which would have been another great resume builder, but losing to an SEC team won't hurt to obadly. A win over a very game UNT Squad would all but confirm them as a serious CFP contender in the G6.

Temple Owls at USF Bulls

USF is quietly becoming a team to watch in the G6 race. Brian Hartline has taken over for Alex Golesh and led the Bulls to a perfect start through four games. Credit to Hartline and the Bulls, but they’ll have a potential trap game coming up against Temple. The Owls gave Penn State a scare, so don’t be surprised if USF has trouble pulling away. This game will either prove Hartline's team is good enough to contend for the CFP or prove that they're yet another American Conference team that can’t quite get over the hump.