College football picks and predictions for all 62 games in Week 7, straight-up and ATS

The heart of October is when college football absolutely shines. Fans were given a huge and chaotic week last week, and now we have another buffet of terrific college football matchups on deck in Week 7. Whether you like Notre Dame going on the road to face BYU, Ohio State traveling to Bloomington for another clash with Ohio State, the bevy of SEC powers matching up like Missouri-Ole Miss, Alabama-Tennessee and many others, it's going to be a loaded week in college football with so many tough picks and predictions to make.
We've stayed with our heads above water with our picks this season. And we're going to keep that going (or at least we hope to). With that, let's get into the college football Week 7 picks with predictions both straight-up and against the spread for all 62 games on the schedule.
2026 College Football picks record — Straight-up: 353-83 (Last Week: 42-16) | Against the spread: 232-202-1 (Last Week: 30-27-1)
College football picks for every Week 7 game, straight-up and ATS
CFB Week 7 Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee
Delaware
Delaware -1.5
FIU vs. Jacksonville State
Jacksonville State
Jacksonville State -2.5
Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State
Kennesaw State
Kennesaw State -3.5
Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston State
Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky +1.5
Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion
Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern -3.5
East Carolina vs. UAB
East Carolina
East Carolina -4.5
Colorado State vs. Texas State
Texas State
Colorado State +14.5
Memphis vs. Tulane
Memphis
Memphis -7.5
App State vs. Coastal Carolina
App State
App State -1.5
Washington vs. Purdue
Purdue
Purdue -3.5
Pittsburgh vs. Boston College
Pittsburgh
Boston College +6.5
Ball State vs. Bowling Green
Bowling Green
Bowling Green -6.5
Northwestern vs. Michigan State
Northwestern
Northwestern -7.5
Florida vs. Texas
Texas
Texas -10.5
Virginia vs. SMU
SMU
Virginia +8.5
Charleston Southern vs. Clemson
Clemson
Clemson -43.5
FAU vs. Army
FAU
FAU +2.5
Kansas vs. Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas State -4.5
Mississippi State vs. LSU
LSU
LSU -14.5
Ohio State vs. Indiana
Ohio State
Indiana +3.5
Georgia State vs. James Madison
James Madison
Georgia State +11.5
Cincinnati vs. West Virginia
Cincinnati
Cincinnati +1.5
Rutgers vs. Maryland
Maryland
Maryland -5.5
Charlotte vs. Temple
Temple
Temple -21.5
Citadel vs. Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Texas A&M -45.5
UMass vs. Buffalo
Buffalo
UMass +6.5
Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan
Western Michigan
Western Michigan -6.5
North Carolina vs. Duke
North Carolina
North Carolina +3.5
Northern Illinois vs. Wyoming
Wyoming
Wyoming -7.5
UNLV vs. Air Force
UNLV
UNLV -1.5
Auburn vs. Georgia
Georgia
Georgia -20.5
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan
Toledo
Toledo -5.5
Missouri vs. Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Missouri +6.5
Alabama vs. Tennessee
Alabama
Alabama -8.5
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech -9.5
Penn State vs. Michigan
Michigan
Michigan -6.5
Akron vs. Miami (OH)
Miami (OH)
Miami (OH) -9.5
Arizona State vs. Texas Tech
Texas Tech
Texas Tech -14.5
Tulsa vs. Rice
Tulsa
Tulsa -4.5
Troy vs. Louisiana
Louisiana
Louisiana -3.5
Washington State vs. Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon State -18.5
Kent State vs. South Florida
South Florida
South Florida -20.5
Nevada vs. North Dakota State
North Dakota State
North Dakota State -14.5
Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss
Arkansas State
Arkansas State -6.5
Florida State vs. Miami
Miami
Miami -21.5
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt -6.5
TCU vs. Baylor
Baylor
Baylor -5.5
Wisconsin vs. UCLA
UCLA
UCLA -2.5
Notre Dame vs. BYU
Notre Dame
BYU +10.5
Kentucky vs. Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Kentucky +6.5
Oklahoma State vs. Houston
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State +4.5
Elon vs. Stanford
Stanford
Elon +35.5
Louisville vs. Syracuse
Louisville
Syracuse +14.5
Louisiana Tech vs. UL-Monroe
Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Tech -14.5
Navy vs. UTSA
UTSA
UTSA -6.5
San Jose State vs. UTEP
San Jose State
San Jose State -7.5
Ohio vs. Sacramento State
Ohio
Ohio -14.5
Utah vs. Colorado
Utah
Utah -15.5
Wake Forest vs. California
Wake Forest
Wake Forest -9.5
Fresno State vs. San Diego State
Fresno State
San Diego State +7.5
New Mexico vs. Hawaii
New Mexico
New Mexico -14.5
Nebraska vs. Oregon
Nebraska
Nebraska +7.5
And just so everyone doesn't think we're fudging our record with picks this season, we have the receipts from the Tuesday and Wednesday action and our predictions.
Expert picks and analysis for the biggest Week 7 CFB games
Ohio State at Indiana (+3.5)
I’m reasonably confident that Ohio State is the better team here; Indiana’s two games against teams with a pulse resulted in a pair of nervy one-score wins against Northwestern and Nebraska, the latter of which required a miraculous fourth-quarter escape. But this game will be in Bloomington, and nothing about Ryan Day’s history in big games suggests anything other than a razor-thin margin.
It’s built into the way the Buckeyes play, especially in these spots: conservative game management, a painfully slow pace and sketchy special teams. All of those things have conspired to prevent Ohio State from really exerting its talent advantage, and I think we’re in for much of the same on Saturday afternoon. Getting three and the hook, I’ll bet on the same sort of slugfest we saw in last year’s Big Ten title game. — Chris Landers
Mississippi State at LSU (-14.5)
It’s a shame that we won’t get to see this game played at anything close to full health. But while LSU has its fair share of injury concerns, they pale in comparison to the Bulldogs, who will likely play this game down both starting quarterback Kamario Taylor and starting running back Fluff Bothwell.
That’s an awfully tough ask, especially entering a hostile environment in Death Valley against a Tigers team that will be looking to wash away the stench of last week’s loss at Kentucky. Taylor is the sun, moon and stars for Jeff Lebby’s team; if he’s out, I have a hard time believing they can keep this one close as Lane Kiffin looks to earn some much-needed style points. — Chris Landers
Florida at Texas (-10.5)
Speaking of teams looking to exorcise some angst: Texas is going to be smarting over that disaster at the Cotton Bowl for a long, long time, and they figure to come out angry against a Florida team that suddenly finds itself in a tailspin. The Gators haven’t been able to run the ball in weeks, and that won’t get much easier against a sturdy Longhorns front. But the real concern is Jon Sumrall’s undermanned defense, which has gotten paved in two straight losses. If Arch Manning and Co. can’t find some joy in this spot, Steve Sarkisian is in bigger trouble than we thought. — Chris Landers
Missouri (+6.5) at Ole Miss
Missouri already has one road loss in the SEC this season and the matchup feels quite similar to this one, and not just because both will have occurred in the state of Mississippi. I still have questions about Ole Miss' defense long-term and think that the Tigers, especially with the level that Austin Simmons is playing at right now, will. have their success. At the same time, Mizzou couldn't stop Kamario Taylor for a full 60 minutes and I suspect similar issues will be had with Trinidad Chambliss.
Put simply, I think this is an old-fashioned shootout brewing in Oxford this week. I would love for the line to be at 7.5 for Missouri, but I'll take the 6.5 points, though I still think Ole Miss, especially at home, gets the slight nod and will come away with the win. All told, though, these are two good teams set for what should be a fun-as-hell matchup. — Cody Williams
Alabama (-8.5) at Tennessee
What exactly am I supposed to believe in when it comes to Tennessee? The defense has looked good, no doubt, but they've also not faced an offense that has Keelon Russell or the overall firepower of Alabama. Furthermore, the Alabama defense has proven its moxie, even against Georgia, and will now face a Vols offense that has been quite one-dimensional with questions at quarterback, whether that's Faizon Brandon or George MacIntyre.
I know this is Third Saturday in October. I know Kalen DeBoer has had some issues in Knoxville. I'm not particularly worried about any of that. There are levels in college football, and Alabama is on another one from Tennessee. — Cody Williams
Notre Dame at BYU (+10.5)
Absolutely massive matchup on deck in Provo and, really, the first major test for both Notre Dame and BYU. Despite the lack of meaningful competition, the Fighting Irish defense looks like one of the most bankable units in college football this season, though Leonard Moore's status is up in the air this week. Beyond that, LJ Martin is out for the Cougars, which changes this offense — though we've seen Bear Bachmeier take a step forward as a passer with Legend Glasker on the outside.
Especially with this game being a long trip to testing Provo when combined with the questions I still have about Notre Dame's offense against top-tier competition, I think we get an absolute slugfest in this matchup. More pointedly, I think this is a low-scoring affair until the very end where everything is a grind for both offenses. In the end, Notre Dame is the better team and should win, even on the road, but I do believe that 10.5 points is a touch too many. — Cody Williams
Oklahoma State (+4.5) at Houston
Let me get out ahead of this by saying that I don't believe Oklahoma State's defense is all that good. In fact, it might be bad. Houston, especially with how well Conner Weigman is playing right now, is going to be able to put up points on the Cowboys. However, the bigger question becomes if the Cougars are going to be able to stop Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins and the Pokes offense.
Houston's defense two worst defensive performances came against two of the three best teams they've played this season, Texas Tech and Kansas State. Granted, that was on the road, but Oklahoma State also has a better and more dynamic offense than both of those other conference foes. And, for what it's worth, the Cowboys defense has actually played pretty on-par with Houston's defense to this season overall. For me, that just leads me to the Oklahoma State offense having a bit more juice, which is why I'm taking the Pokes to keep their winning ways rolling, even as an underdog in this clash. — Cody Williams