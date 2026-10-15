College football picks and predictions for all 62 games in Week 7, straight-up and ATS

The heart of October is when college football absolutely shines. Fans were given a huge and chaotic week last week, and now we have another buffet of terrific college football matchups on deck in Week 7. Whether you like Notre Dame going on the road to face BYU, Ohio State traveling to Bloomington for another clash with Ohio State, the bevy of SEC powers matching up like Missouri-Ole Miss, Alabama-Tennessee and many others, it's going to be a loaded week in college football with so many tough picks and predictions to make.

We've stayed with our heads above water with our picks this season. And we're going to keep that going (or at least we hope to). With that, let's get into the college football Week 7 picks with predictions both straight-up and against the spread for all 62 games on the schedule.

2026 College Football picks record — Straight-up: 353-83 (Last Week: 42-16) | Against the spread: 232-202-1 (Last Week: 30-27-1)

College football picks for every Week 7 game, straight-up and ATS

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CFB Week 7 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee Delaware Delaware -1.5 FIU vs. Jacksonville State Jacksonville State Jacksonville State -2.5 Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State Kennesaw State Kennesaw State -3.5 Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston State Western Kentucky Western Kentucky +1.5 Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Georgia Southern Georgia Southern -3.5 East Carolina vs. UAB East Carolina East Carolina -4.5 Colorado State vs. Texas State Texas State Colorado State +14.5 Memphis vs. Tulane Memphis Memphis -7.5 App State vs. Coastal Carolina App State App State -1.5 Washington vs. Purdue Purdue Purdue -3.5 Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Pittsburgh Boston College +6.5 Ball State vs. Bowling Green Bowling Green Bowling Green -6.5 Northwestern vs. Michigan State Northwestern Northwestern -7.5 Florida vs. Texas Texas Texas -10.5 Virginia vs. SMU SMU Virginia +8.5 Charleston Southern vs. Clemson Clemson Clemson -43.5 FAU vs. Army FAU FAU +2.5 Kansas vs. Kansas State Kansas State Kansas State -4.5 Mississippi State vs. LSU LSU LSU -14.5 Ohio State vs. Indiana Ohio State Indiana +3.5 Georgia State vs. James Madison James Madison Georgia State +11.5 Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Cincinnati Cincinnati +1.5 Rutgers vs. Maryland Maryland Maryland -5.5 Charlotte vs. Temple Temple Temple -21.5 Citadel vs. Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M -45.5 UMass vs. Buffalo Buffalo UMass +6.5 Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Western Michigan Western Michigan -6.5 North Carolina vs. Duke North Carolina North Carolina +3.5 Northern Illinois vs. Wyoming Wyoming Wyoming -7.5 UNLV vs. Air Force UNLV UNLV -1.5 Auburn vs. Georgia Georgia Georgia -20.5 Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Toledo Toledo -5.5 Missouri vs. Ole Miss Ole Miss Missouri +6.5 Alabama vs. Tennessee Alabama Alabama -8.5 Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Virginia Tech Virginia Tech -9.5 Penn State vs. Michigan Michigan Michigan -6.5 Akron vs. Miami (OH) Miami (OH) Miami (OH) -9.5 Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech -14.5 Tulsa vs. Rice Tulsa Tulsa -4.5 Troy vs. Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana -3.5 Washington State vs. Oregon State Oregon State Oregon State -18.5 Kent State vs. South Florida South Florida South Florida -20.5 Nevada vs. North Dakota State North Dakota State North Dakota State -14.5 Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Arkansas State Arkansas State -6.5 Florida State vs. Miami Miami Miami -21.5 Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt -6.5 TCU vs. Baylor Baylor Baylor -5.5 Wisconsin vs. UCLA UCLA UCLA -2.5 Notre Dame vs. BYU Notre Dame BYU +10.5 Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Oklahoma Kentucky +6.5 Oklahoma State vs. Houston Oklahoma State Oklahoma State +4.5 Elon vs. Stanford Stanford Elon +35.5 Louisville vs. Syracuse Louisville Syracuse +14.5 Louisiana Tech vs. UL-Monroe Louisiana Tech Louisiana Tech -14.5 Navy vs. UTSA UTSA UTSA -6.5 San Jose State vs. UTEP San Jose State San Jose State -7.5 Ohio vs. Sacramento State Ohio Ohio -14.5 Utah vs. Colorado Utah Utah -15.5 Wake Forest vs. California Wake Forest Wake Forest -9.5 Fresno State vs. San Diego State Fresno State San Diego State +7.5 New Mexico vs. Hawaii New Mexico New Mexico -14.5 Nebraska vs. Oregon Nebraska Nebraska +7.5

And just so everyone doesn't think we're fudging our record with picks this season, we have the receipts from the Tuesday and Wednesday action and our predictions.

Expert picks and analysis for the biggest Week 7 CFB games

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State at Indiana (+3.5)

I’m reasonably confident that Ohio State is the better team here; Indiana’s two games against teams with a pulse resulted in a pair of nervy one-score wins against Northwestern and Nebraska, the latter of which required a miraculous fourth-quarter escape. But this game will be in Bloomington, and nothing about Ryan Day’s history in big games suggests anything other than a razor-thin margin.

It’s built into the way the Buckeyes play, especially in these spots: conservative game management, a painfully slow pace and sketchy special teams. All of those things have conspired to prevent Ohio State from really exerting its talent advantage, and I think we’re in for much of the same on Saturday afternoon. Getting three and the hook, I’ll bet on the same sort of slugfest we saw in last year’s Big Ten title game. — Chris Landers

Mississippi State at LSU (-14.5)

It’s a shame that we won’t get to see this game played at anything close to full health. But while LSU has its fair share of injury concerns, they pale in comparison to the Bulldogs, who will likely play this game down both starting quarterback Kamario Taylor and starting running back Fluff Bothwell.

That’s an awfully tough ask, especially entering a hostile environment in Death Valley against a Tigers team that will be looking to wash away the stench of last week’s loss at Kentucky. Taylor is the sun, moon and stars for Jeff Lebby’s team; if he’s out, I have a hard time believing they can keep this one close as Lane Kiffin looks to earn some much-needed style points. — Chris Landers

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida at Texas (-10.5)

Speaking of teams looking to exorcise some angst: Texas is going to be smarting over that disaster at the Cotton Bowl for a long, long time, and they figure to come out angry against a Florida team that suddenly finds itself in a tailspin. The Gators haven’t been able to run the ball in weeks, and that won’t get much easier against a sturdy Longhorns front. But the real concern is Jon Sumrall’s undermanned defense, which has gotten paved in two straight losses. If Arch Manning and Co. can’t find some joy in this spot, Steve Sarkisian is in bigger trouble than we thought. — Chris Landers

Missouri (+6.5) at Ole Miss

Missouri already has one road loss in the SEC this season and the matchup feels quite similar to this one, and not just because both will have occurred in the state of Mississippi. I still have questions about Ole Miss' defense long-term and think that the Tigers, especially with the level that Austin Simmons is playing at right now, will. have their success. At the same time, Mizzou couldn't stop Kamario Taylor for a full 60 minutes and I suspect similar issues will be had with Trinidad Chambliss.

Put simply, I think this is an old-fashioned shootout brewing in Oxford this week. I would love for the line to be at 7.5 for Missouri, but I'll take the 6.5 points, though I still think Ole Miss, especially at home, gets the slight nod and will come away with the win. All told, though, these are two good teams set for what should be a fun-as-hell matchup. — Cody Williams

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama (-8.5) at Tennessee

What exactly am I supposed to believe in when it comes to Tennessee? The defense has looked good, no doubt, but they've also not faced an offense that has Keelon Russell or the overall firepower of Alabama. Furthermore, the Alabama defense has proven its moxie, even against Georgia, and will now face a Vols offense that has been quite one-dimensional with questions at quarterback, whether that's Faizon Brandon or George MacIntyre.

I know this is Third Saturday in October. I know Kalen DeBoer has had some issues in Knoxville. I'm not particularly worried about any of that. There are levels in college football, and Alabama is on another one from Tennessee. — Cody Williams

Notre Dame at BYU (+10.5)

Absolutely massive matchup on deck in Provo and, really, the first major test for both Notre Dame and BYU. Despite the lack of meaningful competition, the Fighting Irish defense looks like one of the most bankable units in college football this season, though Leonard Moore's status is up in the air this week. Beyond that, LJ Martin is out for the Cougars, which changes this offense — though we've seen Bear Bachmeier take a step forward as a passer with Legend Glasker on the outside.

Especially with this game being a long trip to testing Provo when combined with the questions I still have about Notre Dame's offense against top-tier competition, I think we get an absolute slugfest in this matchup. More pointedly, I think this is a low-scoring affair until the very end where everything is a grind for both offenses. In the end, Notre Dame is the better team and should win, even on the road, but I do believe that 10.5 points is a touch too many. — Cody Williams

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State (+4.5) at Houston

Let me get out ahead of this by saying that I don't believe Oklahoma State's defense is all that good. In fact, it might be bad. Houston, especially with how well Conner Weigman is playing right now, is going to be able to put up points on the Cowboys. However, the bigger question becomes if the Cougars are going to be able to stop Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins and the Pokes offense.

Houston's defense two worst defensive performances came against two of the three best teams they've played this season, Texas Tech and Kansas State. Granted, that was on the road, but Oklahoma State also has a better and more dynamic offense than both of those other conference foes. And, for what it's worth, the Cowboys defense has actually played pretty on-par with Houston's defense to this season overall. For me, that just leads me to the Oklahoma State offense having a bit more juice, which is why I'm taking the Pokes to keep their winning ways rolling, even as an underdog in this clash. — Cody Williams