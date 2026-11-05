College football picks and predictions for all 63 games in Week 10, straight-up and ATS

The college football Week 10 slate is what dreams are made of. Miami-Notre Dame, BYU-Utah, Georgia-Ole Miss, Alabama-LSU, Texas-Missouri, Kentucky-Tennessee, Oregon-Ohio State and so much more is on deck for fans of this sport and we might be in store for the best Saturday of the season. And in a year defined by so much chaos to this point, things could get completely turned on their head with these games. That, however, won't stop us from our college football picks for every game this week.

We've been shockingly good this season with our picks, profitable against the spread and just cruising with our straight-up picks. It's a daunting challenge to keep that up in a week like this, but we're up for the task. So let's get into our college football picks for Week 10, with predictions straight-up and against the spread for the biggest and best, but also all 63 games on the schedule.

2026 College Football picks record – Straight-up: 471-139 (Last Week: 43-13) | Against the spread: 324-284-1 (Last Week: 29-27)

College football picks for every Week 10 game, straight-up and ATS

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CFB Week 10 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Ohio vs. Akron Ohio Ohio -13.5 Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Miami (OH) Buffalo +6.5 Toledo vs. Sacramento State Toledo Sacramento State +25.5 Ball State vs. UMass UMass UMass -3.5 Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan -1.5 UTSA vs. FAU UTSA FAU +6.5 James Madison vs. Southern Miss James Madison James Madison -14.5 Virginia Tech vs. SMU SMU SMU -6.5 South Florida vs. East Carolina USF USF +1.5 Nebraska vs. Illinois Nebraska Nebraska -4.5 New Mexico vs. Nevada New Mexico Nevada +10.5 TCU vs. Arizona Arizona Arizona -9.5 UCLA vs. Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota +5.5 Texas vs. Missouri Texas Texas -2.5 Iowa State vs. Baylor Baylor Baylor -9.5 BYU vs. Utah Utah Utah -5.5 Clemson vs. Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse +2.5 Florida State vs. Boston College Boston College Boston College +6.5 North Carolina vs. UConn North Carolina UConn +7.5 Tulsa vs. Tulane Tulane Tulane +1.5 Maryland vs. Purdue Purdue Purdue -6.5 Duke vs. NC State Duke NC State +5.5 Arkansas vs. Auburn Auburn Arkansas +10.5 Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina -7.5 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State -4.5 Georgia State vs. App State App State App State -4.5 Delaware vs. Kennesaw State Kennesaw State Kennesaw State +2.5 UL-Monroe vs. Arkansas State Arkansas State Arkansas State -14.5 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina -7.5 Merrimack vs. Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest -48.5 Oregon vs. Ohio State Ohio State Oregon +7.5 Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Western Kentucky Western Kentucky -1.5 Charlotte vs. UAB UAB UAB -10.5 Temple vs. Navy Navy Temple +7.5 Cincinnati vs. Houston Houston Houston -10.5 Alabama vs. LSU LSU LSU -4.5 Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Marshall +10.5 Penn State vs. Washington Washington Washington -1.5 UCF vs. Kansas Kansas Kansas -2.5 Missouri State vs. FIU FIU FIU -4.5 Rice vs. North Texas North Texas North Texas -16.5 Louisiana Tech vs. Troy Louisiana Tech Louisiana Tech -4.5 Northern Illinois vs. San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State -9.5 Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Wisconsin Rutgers +17.5 Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State -2.5 South Alabama vs. Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana -8.5 Boise State vs. Colorado State Boise State Colorado State +17.5 Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee -6.5 Sam Houston State vs. Jacksonville State Jacksonville State Jacksonville State -16.5 Colorado vs. Arizona State Arizona State Arizona State -3.5 Georgia vs. Ole Miss Georgia Georgia -3.5 Miami vs. Notre Dame Miami Miami +7.5 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Louisville Louisville -14.5 Air Force vs. Army Army Air Force +3.5 Michigan State vs. Michigan Michigan Michigan -13.5 Iowa vs. Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern -2.5 Oklahoma vs. Florida Florida Oklahoma +6.5 Liberty vs. New Mexico State Liberty Liberty -16.5 Fresno State vs. Utah State Fresno State Fresno State -2.5 Hawaii vs. UTEP Hawaii Hawaii -9.5 West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Texas Tech West Virginia +16.5 Texas State vs. Oregon State Oregon State Texas State +6.5 Wyoming vs. UNLV UNLV UNLV -6.5

Once again, we are men of accountability and had our Tuesday and Wednesday picks locked in beforehand on social media. Now, let's get into the meat of this loaded Week 10 slate.

Expert picks and analysis for the biggest Week 10 CFB games

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas (-2.5) at Missouri

As someone looking very askance at how high Texas climbed in first College Football Playoff rankings, this one pains me. And yet, despite all my reservations about the health of the Horns’ offense and Arch Manning’s ability to not make a crippling mistake, they’re still the team I trust more in this spot.

Austin Simmons and Mizzou have been a lot of fun this season, but it’s also worth noting that they’ve laid eggs against the two best defenses they’ve faced. Simmons went just 14-of-28 for 147 yards with a touchdown and a pick at home against Texas A&M, in a game that only became a laugher once A&M’s defense finally gave out after being on the field all day. And their trip to Ole Miss was downright ugly, featuring just three points and less than two yards per carry.

That tendency to blow hot and cold worries me against a Horns defense that might get Colin Simmons back this weekend and has looked pretty fearsome even without him. I just don’t trust the Tigers to score enough, and I don’t trust Eli Drinkwitz in these spots. — Chris Landers

BYU at Utah (-5.5)

Speaking of not being able to score enough points: I am officially Concerned about BYU’s offense ahead of what should be an electric Holy War in Salt Lake City. The excitement of the win over Notre Dame masked the fact that they only scored seven points in the second half of that game, and that was with OC Aaron Roderick reaching deep into the pitchy woo-woo bag of tricks. In the weeks since, they’ve looked downright pedestrian in a loss to UCF and a slog of a win over Arizona State. The Cougars can’t run the ball at all with LJ Martin hurt, and Bear Bachmeier doesn’t quite have enough to pick up the slack.

That spells trouble against a Utah defense that just got done stuffing Cincinnati into a trash can last weekend. Weird hiccup at Colorado aside, the Utes have been salty all year, and simply more impressive in their wins than BYU has. (Houston isn’t Notre Dame, but Utah averaged seven yards per carry in its lone game against a ranked opponent, while the Cougars averaged 5.4 against the Irish.) There’s always a chance that Devon Dampier throws the game away like he did against Texas Tech last year, but this BYU team doesn’t have that kind of juice up front. The Utes have too much firepower, and I’ll take them to win by a touchdown. — Chris Landers

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon (+7.5) at Ohio State

Can someone help me understand this one? I get that Oregon is two weeks removed from losing to Illinois and a backup quarterback, but that was with OC Drew Mehringer still holding them back. In game one post-Mehringer last week, Dylan Raiola looked revived, throwing for 336 yards and three TDs in a win over previously ranked Northwestern.

All while Ohio State was getting summarily outclassed by USC in Los Angeles. Luke Fahey looked as shaky as expected in his first career start, and even more distressingly, the rest of the roster looked wholly unprepared to pick up the slack. Ohio State is at home and Oregon has to travel east, so I can understand why the Buckeyes are favored. But over a touchdown? Really? The Ducks have by far the more trustworthy backup QB in this game, and this remains a talented, veteran roster. The gap here is just way too wide. — Chris Landers

Alabama at LSU (-4.5)

There is most definitely validity to the argument that LSU looking like they've been getting right ultimately has a great deal to do with the level of competition. It doesn't have everything to do with the competition, though. Trey'Dez Green returning to this offense has seemingly gotten Sam Leavitt back into his groove and this also might be the third-best defense that Alabama has seen this season, which is only behind Georgia and Tennessee, two of the best in the country.

Furthermore, Alabama has looked shaky in its last three games, losing to UGA and Tennessee and trailing Texas A&M in the second half. They've struggled to run the football, which puts a ton of pressure on 19-year-old Keelon Russell, and has exposed some cracks in the armor. The Crimson Tide defense is good enough to keep Alabama from getting blown out, but there's not anything that they've shown of late that leads me to believe their ready for the test waiting in Baton Rouge. — Cody Williams

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia (-3.5) at Ole Miss

Ole Miss was the boogeyman for Georgia last season, both in the regular season and the College Football Playoff. And now they get the Dawgs to come into Oxford on Saturday with both teams still jockeying for positioning in the SEC and the CFP race. Having said that, Kirby Smart is going to flip the script against the Rebels in this game, because this isn't last year and the Bulldogs are quite clearly the better team in this matchup based on what we've seen.

While Trinidad Chambliss is truly incredible, the fact of the matter is he's being asked to do entirely too much. That could be a problem against perhaps the best defense in the country in Georgia, especially with the speed they possess and the secondary depth they boast. Gunner Stockton isn't a world-beater and neither are Georgia's pass-catchers, who will try to attack a weak Rebels secondary, but I still think they have enough at tight end and with a multi-look rushing attack to move the ball consistently. If they disrupt Chambliss like they're capable of, the Bulldogs should be able to keep Ole Miss at arm's length throughout this game. — Cody Williams.

Miami (+7.5) at Notre Dame

If Malachi Toney weren't undergoing surgery in this game, I would've been taking Miami outright in this game and not thought twice. That injury news caused the line to move two points, though, and does raise some questions for me about the Hurricanes. Their passing attack has been so centric upon Toney and Darian Mensah, so I do undoubtedly wonder if they're going to have the same level of explosiveness on offense without their sophomore playmaker catching passes. And that is a worry given the consistent injury issues on the Hurricanes defense.

At the same time, what have we seen from Notre Dame to fully trust them? BYU jumped on this all-world defense (alleged) early, even with a less potent passing attack and without their normal run game with LJ Martin out. Furthermore, CJ Carr has been good, but Notre Dame doesn't have true difference-makers on the outside and their run game has been exposed in the few high-level competition games they've played. It feels decisively less good with Toney out, but I think Miami still gets it done and pushes Notre Dame out of the CFP. — Cody Williams