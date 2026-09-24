College football picks and predictions for all 71 games in Week 4, straight-up and ATS

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are on the road for another massive test against the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers this week, Oregon is traveling to take on USC, Florida is hosting Ole Miss, Mississippi State welcomes Missouri, Georgia takes on Oklahoma in Athens and there's so much more on deck — needless to say, college football Week 4 is absolutely loaded with Top 25 matchups, upset opportunities and a true treat for fans. Naturally, we are back to make our picks and predictions for every game on the schedule.

Even after a week where we battled with our picks against the spread, we stayed red-hot when it comes to straight-up predictions in college football. Week 4 will be tough to keep that up with so many marquee matchups across the board, but you'll undeniably get our best effort. So let's get rolling with the college football picks for all 71 FBS games this week, with Week 4 predictions straight-up and against the spread.

2026 College Football picks record — Straight-Up: 214-35 (Last Week: 63-12) | Against-the-Spread: 129-119 (Last Week: 36-38)

College football picks for every Week 4 game, straight-up and ATS

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CFB Week 4 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina +2.5 Army vs. Temple Temple Temple +3 Howard vs. Rutgers Rutgers Rutgers -43.5 Navy vs. UAB Navy UAB +7.5 Northwestern vs. Indiana Indiana Northwestern +20.5 Clemson vs. California California California +1.5 Wake Forest vs. Louisville Louisville Louisville -12.5 Illinois vs. Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State -27.5 Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech -33.5 Colorado vs. Baylor Baylor Baylor -9.5 Bucknell vs. Pittsburgh Pitt Pitt -51.5 Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Virginia Tech Virginia Tech -14.5 Colorado State vs. UTSA UTSA UTSA -13.5 UNLV vs. Akron UNLV UNLV -13.5 Texas vs. Tennessee Texas Texas -4.5 San Diego State vs. Toledo Toledo Toledo -2.5 Ball State vs. Kent State Kent State Ball State +3.5 South Alabama vs. Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky -20.5 Lindenwood vs. Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan Lindenwood +26.5 UCLA vs. Maryland UCLA UCLA -2.5 Notre Dame vs. Purdue Notre Dame Notre Dame -27.5 Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Georgia State Georgia State -10.5 Central Arkansas vs. Florida State Florida State Florida State -44.5 Hawaii vs. Wyoming Wyoming Wyoming +3.5 Iowa vs. Michigan Michigan Iowa +5.5 William & Mary vs. Duke Duke Duke -43.5 TCU vs. UCF TCU TCU -3.5 Utah vs. Iowa State Utah Utah -7.5 UConn vs. Miami (OH) Miami (OH) Miami (OH) -3.5 Oklahoma vs. Georgia Georgia Georgia -13.5 Ole Miss vs. Florida Florida Florida -2.5 Robert Morris vs. Buffalo Buffalo Robert Morris +28.5 Stonehill vs. Ohio Ohio Ohio -32.5 Gardner-Webb vs. Marshall Marshall Gardner-Webb +22.5 New Mexico vs. New Mexico State New Mexico New Mexico -10.5 Boise State vs. Western Michigan Boise State Western Michigan +7.5 Houston vs. Georgia Southern Houston Houston -18.5 NC Central vs. East Carolina East Carolina East Carolina -34.5 Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Auburn Vanderbilt +9.5 Wisconsin vs. Penn State Penn State Penn State -9.5 South Florida vs. Bowling Green South Florida South Florida -17.5 Nebraska vs. Michigan State Nebraska Nebraska -5.5 James Madison vs. Old Dominion James Madison Old Dominion +5.5 Delaware vs. Virginia Virginia Virginia -19.5 Incarnate Word vs. Texas State Texas State Texas State -30.5 Long Island vs. FIU FIU FIU -33.5 Louisiana vs. Charlotte Louisiana Charlotte +10.5 Central Michigan vs. Miami Miami Miami -41.5 Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Oklahoma State Oklahoma State +1.5 Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Jacksonville State Jacksonville State -7.5 Southern Miss vs. Tulane Tulane Southern Miss +18.5 South Carolina vs. Alabama Alabama South Carolina +12.5 Mercyhurt vs. Western Kentucky Western Kentucky Western Kentucky -37.5 Kennesaw State vs. Arkansas State Arkansas State Arkansas State -5.5 Kansas State vs. Cincinnati Kansas State Kansas State -6.5 Troy vs. Utah State Troy Troy +2.5 Houston Christian vs. North Texas North Texas North Texas -38.5 Appalachian State vs. NC State App State App State +14.5 Oregon vs. USC USC USC +2.5 Arizona vs. Washington State Arizona Arizona -10.5 Texas A&M vs. LSU LSU LSU -8.5 Missouri vs. Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State -5.5 Tulsa vs. Arkansas Tulsa Tulsa +7.5 FAU vs. UL-Monroe FAU FAU -13.5 UMass vs. Sacramento State UMass UMass -4.5 Oregon State vs. UTEP Oregon State Oregon State -10.5 Missouri State vs. SMU SMU SMU -34.5 Rice at Fresno State Fresno State Rice +13.5 Georgia Tech vs. Stanford Georgia Tech Georgia Tech -3.5 Air Force vs. Nevada Air Force Air Force -5.5 Minnesota vs. Washington Washington Minnesota +9.5

Expert picks and analysis for the biggest Week 4 CFB games

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas (-4.5) at Tennessee

This number got bet down from -5.5 at the start of the week, signalling some skepticism about Arch Manning and Co. after they sleepwalked through UTSA last Saturday. And, to be sure, there are still plenty of questions for the Horns to answer, miracle fourth quarter against Ohio State notwithstanding.

Are we sure we know much of anything about Tennessee, though? The Vols have played exactly one power-conference opponent so far this season, a Georgia Tech team that seems to have taken a major step back after losing a ton of key pieces from the Haynes King era. And that was with seemingly half of Knoxville turning Bobby Dodd Stadium into Neyland South.

This will be trial by fire for true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon, far and away the best defense he’s ever faced in his life. And speaking of defense: Tennessee’s still has to prove itself after struggling mightily in 2025. Maybe this Vols team really is an SEC contender, but at this number, I’m backing the far more known quantity, even on the road. — Chris Landers

Iowa (+5.5) at Michigan

Let’s start with a simple question: How many points do we actually think will be scored in this game? Vegas has set the total at 39.5, and even that seems pretty high considering these teams combined to score 33 in their lone power-conference games to date.

And now these two limited offenses have to go up against two of the very best defenses in the country. I have a hard time believing this game will get even into the mid-20s, and if that’s the case, then this spread feels too large for my liking — especially given the questions that remain around Bryce Underwood as he gets set to face a Phil Parker defense for the very first time. Iowa has its own concerns on that side of the ball, of course, and while I wouldn’t pick the Hawkeyes to find a way to actually win this game, this just has the feeling of a Kirk Ferentz special. — Chris Landers

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma vs. Georgia (-13.5)

To be honest, setting this line inside of two touchdowns feels generous. That’s how little I think of John Mateer and this Oklahoma offense right now — an offense last seen managing just 14 points against New Mexico at home on Saturday night.

The Sooners can play defense themselves, of course, but we saw in the Michigan loss just how hard it is when the other side of the ball continues to put pressure on you to be perfect. I’m curious to see whether Georgia can generate enough big plays to beat the best teams on their schedule, but Gunner Stockton simply dinking and dunking his way down the field should be more than good enough here. I just cannot see how OU gets to double-digits barring some 2025-style turnover luck. — Chris Landers

Ole Miss vs. Florida (-2.5)

Jon Sumrall did a spittake when informed of this line at his press conference on Monday, and on first blush it’s probably surprising to see an Ole Miss team with two marquee wins already this season enter as an underdog against a perennially underperforming program in year one under a new head coach. At the risk of getting suckered in here, though, I’m buying what these Gators are selling.

I’m also partly fading the Rebels, or at the very least wondering whether Trinidad Chambliss can be perfect on a weekly basis — and whether there’s enough around him to pick up the slack should he stumble. This will be Ole Miss’ first true road test of the year, and it comes against a Florida team that’s looked awfully impressive en route to a 3-0 start with a Heisman candidate in running back Jadan Baugh.

Don’t be fooled by the 39 points the Gators gave up at Auburn last weekend; much of that came in garbage time. Sumrall knows how to coach defense, and this offense is loaded with talent for former Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner to deploy. In what should be a raucous environment in the Swamp. Chambliss will have to put on the cape once again, and I’m willing to bet that at some point he’ll slip up. — Chris Landers

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M vs. LSU (-8.5)

If you're lower on LSU than you were a week ago after Lane Kiffin's team just got shell-shocked in Oxford last week, I don't blame you in the slightest. Having said that, I don't know how that could be the case and you also not be even more concerned about the Texas A&M Aggies, not only after they got thoroughly beaten in an upset loss to Kentucky last week, but also after they struggled early on against Arizona State the week prior.

Sam Leavitt and LSU figure to be a much different (and better) team in Baton Rouge this season, which certainly works in their favor. Moreover, despite Mike Elko's defensive pedigree, the Wildcats and Will Stein proved that Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. can scheme up ways to carve the A&M defense up. More worrisome than anything, though, is Marcel Reed and this Aggies offense. It looks abysmal right now, frankly, and the Tigers have the defensive moxie to bottle them up. Put this altogether, and this has the makings of a game in which LSU simply asserts dominance and potentially puts a hard stop on Texas A&M's season. — Cody Williams

Oregon vs. USC (+2.5)

While there are a ton of big-name SEC matchups this week, we still can't forget that there are multiple ranked-on-ranked matchups in the Big Ten as well. Oregon going on the road to face USC is arguably an even bigger showdown that Iowa-Michigan, and also one that feels a bit more complicated.

I won't lie to you and say that I was moved by the Ducks hanging 84 points on Portland State last week. Sure, Dan Lanning probably felt his team needed that level of catharsis, but it also doesn't strike me as something where we should have any meaningful takeaways. On the flip side, though, there is at least some cause for concern as Lincoln Riley's USC went on the road and seemingly had issues slowing down lowly Rutgers.

But this game isn't in Piscataway — USC is heading back to the LA Coliseum, where they've been a much better team. With the issues I still think exist when it comes to Oregon's defensive effort right now, the Trojans should be able to put up points. And until proven otherwise against legit competition, Dante Moore and Oregon aren't a fully bankable commodity. It feels disrespectful that USC is the underdog at home here, so give me the Trojans to pull off the upset, even if I don't personally see it that way. — Cody Williams

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri vs. Mississippi State (-5.5)

Kamario Taylor and the Mississippi State Bulldogs have been one of the best stories of the early college football season. The fact that he's burst onto the scene to the degree that he has is nothing short of remarkable, but it's also worth noting that Jeff Lebby's team is more than just Taylor. And while Missouri is certainly a step up in competition, it can't be overlooked that the Bulldogs have been able to stomp out both Minnesota and South Carolina in pretty big spots early in the season.

You could certainly make the case that Missouri was looking ahead to this game last week when they were in a rockfight with Troy. At the same time, the Tigers defense has yet to be really tested, especially to the degree that Taylor and Mississippi State will on Saturday night. This one could get into a shootout, because I do still believe in Austin Simmons and the Mizzou offense as well, but I think the cowbells will propel Mississippi State full-bore ahead to a 4-0 start. — Cody Williams

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds change periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.