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College football picks and predictions for all 83 games in Week 2, straight-up and ATS

Picking every Week 2 college football game in FBS with predictions straight-up and against the spread.
ByCody Williams, Chris Landers
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Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | Tim Warner/GettyImages

After the first full week of the 2026 college football season was filled with blowouts and controversy, we're onto Week 2 that should hopefully be a bit more normal but still every bit as fun. We have the Top-5 showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns on deck that everyone's waiting for, but don't forget about fun games like Alabama at Kentucky, Oregon at Oklahoma State, Texas Tech at Oregon State and definitely Memphis at Boise State. And you better believe we have have picks and predictions for all of those games.

We got off to a great start, not only taking just 12 straight-up losses but also posting a winning record with our college football picks against the spread. Let's stay hot, let's stay fresh and let's make some more predictions for Week 2 for every FBS game. Just give us one second like we're in Ann Arbor... Alright, to the picks!

2026 College Football picks record — Straight-Up: 79-12 | Against-the-Spread: 49-42

College football picks for every Week 2 game, straight-up and ATS

Matchup

Straight-Up Pick

ATS Pick

Florida A&M vs. Miami

Miami

Miami -56.5

Villanova vs. Louisville

Louisville

Villanova +37.5

Richmond vs. NC State

NC State

NC State -30.5

Norfolk State vs. Virginia

Virginia

Virginia -45.5

Rutgers vs. Boston College

Boston College

Boston College -3.5

Missouri vs. Kansas

Kansas

Kansas +5.5

East Tennessee State vs. North Carolina

North Carolina

ETSU +35.5

Penn State vs. Temple

Penn State

Temple +23.5

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech -19.5

Wofford vs. Kent State

Kent State

Wofford +12.5

Washington State vs. Kansas State

Kansas State

Kansas State -19.5

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Oregon

Oregon -22.5

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina

App State

App State +7.5

Wake Forest vs. Purdue

Wake Forest

Wake Forest -2.5

South Florida vs. Army

Army

Army -3.5

Howard vs. Indiana

Indiana

Indiana -55.5

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Arizona State +14.5

Oklahoma vs. Michigan

Oklahoma

Oklahoma -5.5

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia

Georgia

Georgia -40.5

UT-Martin vs. West Virginia

West Virginia

UT-Martin +40.5

Colgate vs. Central Michigan

Central Michigan

Colgate +24.5

Holy Cross vs. Miami (OH)

Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) -31.5

Stony Brook vs. Ball State

Ball State

Stony Brook +18.5

Duke vs. Illinois

Illinois

Illinois -5.5

Arizona vs. BYU

BYU

BYU -7.5

Utah State vs. Washington

Washington

Washington -26.5

Sacred Heart vs. UMass

UMass

UMass -23.5

Central Connecticut vs. Toledo

Toledo

Toledo -34.5

Alabama vs. Kentucky

Alabama

Kentucky +10.5

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan State

Michigan State -17.5

Rice vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Rice +44.5

UTSA vs. Texas State

UTSA

UTSA +1.5

UL-Monroe vs. UAB

UAB

UAB -10.5

Maryland vs. UConn

Maryland

UConn +12.5

Weber State vs. Colorado

Colorado

Colorado -34.5

Mississippi State vs. Minnesota

Minnesota

Minnesota +1.5

UCF vs. Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh -6.5

Robert Morris vs. Akron

Akron

Robert Morris +27.5

Cal vs. Syracuse

Syracuse

Syracuse -3.5

Wagner vs. James Madison

James Madison

James Madison -45.5

UNLV vs. North Texas

North Texas

North Texas +3.5

Mercyhurst vs. New Mexico

New Mexico

New Mexico -41.5

UC-Davis vs. SMU

SMU

SMU -25.5

Northern Colorado vs. Wyoming

Wyoming

Wyoming -23.5

Alabama State vs. Troy

Troy

Troy -23.5

Delaware vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Delaware +20.5

Campbell vs. Florida

Florida

Florida -49.5

Jacksonville State vs. Ohio

Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State +2.5

Gardner Webb vs. Liberty

Liberty

Liberty -26.5

Memphis vs. Boise State

Memphis

Memphis +8.5

Monmouth vs. Western Michigan

Western Michigan

Western Michigan -26.5

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State -8.5

Middle Tennessee State vs. Marshall

Marshall

Marshall -13.5

Southern vs. Houston

Houston

Houston -50.5

Towson vs. South Carolina

South Carolina

South Carolina -43.5

Illinois State vs. Northern Illinois

Illinois State

Illinois State -3.5

South Alabama vs. Tulane

Tulane

Tulane -9.5

Southern Utah vs. Colorado State

Colorado State

Colorado State -20.5

Western Carolina vs. Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Western Carolina +36.5

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

Tennessee

Tennessee -12.5

Tulsa vs. Sam Houston State

Tulsa

Tulsa -13.5

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State

Missouri State

Missouri State -20.5

Bowling Green vs. Nebraska

Nebraska

Nebraska -29.5

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin -37.5

San Diego State vs. UCLA

UCLA

UCLA -12.5

Iowa State vs. Iowa

Iowa

Iowa State +13.5

Georgia Southern vs. Clemson

Clemson

Clemson -20.5

Ohio State vs. Texas

Texas

Texas -1.5

Navy vs. Florida Atlantic

Navy

Navy -4.5

Louisiana Tech vs. LSU

LSU

LSU -35.5

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State

Texas Tech

Oregon State +26.5

Charlotte vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss -47.5

Southern Miss vs. Auburn

Auburn

Auburn -32.5

Grambling vs. TCU

TCU

TCU -43.5

Prairie View vs. Baylor

Baylor

Baylor -37.5

Cal Poly vs. San Jose State

San Jose State

San Jose State -20.5

Texas Southern vs. UTEP

UTEP

Texas Southern +26.5

North Dakota State vs. Air Force

North Dakota State

North Dakota State -2.5

Arkansas vs. Utah

Utah

Utah -12.5

Sacramento State vs. Fresno State

Fresno State

Fresno State -18.5

Montana State vs. Nevada

Montana State

Montana State -2.5

Louisiana vs. USC

USC

USC -30.5

New Mexico State vs. Hawaii

Hawaii

Hawaii -7.5

Expert picks and analysis for the biggest Week 2 CFB games

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky +10.5 vs. Alabama

At first glance, this one feels a little bit like a trap, a suspiciously low number for an Alabama team with one of — if not the — best defenses in the country to lay against a Kentucky team that went 5-7 last year. And yet I’m falling for it anyway. 

Part of that is because of the faith I have in new Wildcats coach Will Stein, a sharp offensive mind with a talented quarterback in Kenny Minchey and a very underrated offensive line featuring multiple transfers with legit power-conference track records. And part of it is that, successful debut aside, I still have lingering questions about this Bama team entering Keelon Russell’s first road start. How will he hold up? Is Ryan Coleman-Williams ready to finally find some consistency? Can the Crimson Tide, so listless in this department last year, run the ball at all against a stingy Kentucky front? 

I’m willing to take the plunge getting double digits, believing that Stein and the Cats have enough talent to keep this close in what will likely be a pretty low-scoring affair. — Chris Landers

Oklahoma -5.5 at Michigan

Speaking of traps: We all saw Bryce Underwood last weekend, right? You know, the guy who couldn’t even crack 100 yards passing against a MAC defense before that miraculous final drive? And now that same quarterback is only getting less than a touchdown against one of the most diabolical defensive minds in the country — the same defensive mind that left him fully flummoxed when they met last season?

Granted, that was in Norman, and this will be in Ann Arbor. But I don’t think that’s enough of a difference for our purposes. This Wolverines offense looks lost right now, and that’s a scary place to be when you have to face Brent Venables. Michigan will no doubt reach deep into the bag of tricks, but if they can’t block anybody — and if Underwood can’t process what he’s seeing and deliver accurate throws — it won’t much matter. — Chris Landers

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cutter Boley
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cutter Boley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State +14.5 at Texas A&M

It’s entirely possible that I’m just late adjusting my priors. I was slightly skeptical of the Aggies as true SEC contenders entering the season, given all the talent they lost from last year’s team and the departure of OC Collin Klein, and the Week 1 shutout of Missouri State didn’t do all that much to move me. 

But the Sun Devils are more of a live dog than they’re getting credit for. You never quite know which Cutter Boley you’re going to get under center, but he got a year of SEC experience last year at Kentucky, and he’s got a pair of future NFL wideouts to throw to in Reed Harris and Omarion Miller. They were nearly perfect against Morgan State, and while the competition obviously ratchets up considerably this weekend, this will be a stiff test for an A&M defense breaking in several new parts. I’ll take two touchdowns and the hook and bet on Marcel Reed getting a little bit scatter-shot. — Chris Landers

Memphis (+8.5) vs. Boise State

What a fascinating Group of Six matchup in Week 2! While Boise started out the season 0-1, they took Oregon to the brink last week. I still contend some of that was about the Ducks' performance, but it shouldn't entirely belittle the Broncos. But for an undefeated Memphis group through two weeks, they're looking to tackle their second big road test of the season, having already toppled UNLV in Vegas. Now, with the G6 spot in the College Football Playoff still very much up in the air early in the season, this could be a huge game for that race.

For starters, though, I think the spread is too wide in this one. Memphis' defense, especially up front, has the ability to put Boise State's offense into trouble. That's true on the flip side, though, as the Broncos defense can get after Marcus Stokes and Co. better than any opponent they've seen to this point. I think we could see a bit of a dogfight break out. But I'm picking the Tigers outright as well, largely because I don't think we're appreciating Stokes and Jaylin Carter enough just yet. — Cody Williams

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State vs. Texas (-1.5)

There's only so much we can glean from Week 1 when it comes to the marquee Ohio State-Texas matchup. No offense, but we're not going to see a similar matchup than what we did against Ball State and Texas State respectively. However, we can look at some things, like the fact that the Buckeyes were only a middling pass-blocking team against the Cardinals and that both teams tackled a bit poorly in that game as well.

But in reality, this continues to come down to several things for me as to why I've leaned Texas for months in this matchup. For one, Arch Manning is simply a better and more dynamic player than Julian Sayin and, while Jeremiah Smith is the best receiver on the field, the Longhorns have Cam Coleman and a deeper receiving core. They also have a deeper backfield and more talented offensive line and defensive line on top of that.

When you then throw in the fact that this game is in Austin, I just see too many advantages for Texas across the board. The one concern would be a coaching advantage for Ryan Day over Steve Sarkisian, but I don't think that's substantial enough to cover the ground between these two teams on paper in my estimation. — Cody Williams

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State (+26.5)

Texas Tech is quite clearly the better team in this matchup. However, they were clearly the better team in Week 1 against Abilene Christian. Specifically, Will Hammond and the Red Raiders offense were shaky at best. Now, that's to be expected for a quarterback who's a bit inexperienced and is coming off of an ACL tear, but you still would've hoped for better than that.

Certainly, I expect that to improve as the year goes on, and Texas Tech will always have the defense to lean back on. At the same time, however, this is an Oregon State team that put up a much better fight against Houston than many people actually expected. They're not a perfect team — not by a longshot — as they rebuild under JaMarcus Shephard, but I don't think they're a pushover.

Texas Tech's defense is once again going to win the day and secure the victory, but I don't know if the Red Raiders is good or cohesive enough right now to cover a four-possession spread. — Cody Williams

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds change periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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