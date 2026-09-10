College football picks and predictions for all 83 games in Week 2, straight-up and ATS

After the first full week of the 2026 college football season was filled with blowouts and controversy, we're onto Week 2 that should hopefully be a bit more normal but still every bit as fun. We have the Top-5 showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns on deck that everyone's waiting for, but don't forget about fun games like Alabama at Kentucky, Oregon at Oklahoma State, Texas Tech at Oregon State and definitely Memphis at Boise State. And you better believe we have have picks and predictions for all of those games.
We got off to a great start, not only taking just 12 straight-up losses but also posting a winning record with our college football picks against the spread. Let's stay hot, let's stay fresh and let's make some more predictions for Week 2 for every FBS game. Just give us one second like we're in Ann Arbor... Alright, to the picks!
2026 College Football picks record — Straight-Up: 79-12 | Against-the-Spread: 49-42
College football picks for every Week 2 game, straight-up and ATS
Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Florida A&M vs. Miami
Miami
Miami -56.5
Villanova vs. Louisville
Louisville
Villanova +37.5
Richmond vs. NC State
NC State
NC State -30.5
Norfolk State vs. Virginia
Virginia
Virginia -45.5
Rutgers vs. Boston College
Boston College
Boston College -3.5
Missouri vs. Kansas
Kansas
Kansas +5.5
East Tennessee State vs. North Carolina
North Carolina
ETSU +35.5
Penn State vs. Temple
Penn State
Temple +23.5
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech -19.5
Wofford vs. Kent State
Kent State
Wofford +12.5
Washington State vs. Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas State -19.5
Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Oregon
Oregon -22.5
Appalachian State vs. East Carolina
App State
App State +7.5
Wake Forest vs. Purdue
Wake Forest
Wake Forest -2.5
South Florida vs. Army
Army
Army -3.5
Howard vs. Indiana
Indiana
Indiana -55.5
Arizona State vs. Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Arizona State +14.5
Oklahoma vs. Michigan
Oklahoma
Oklahoma -5.5
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia
Georgia
Georgia -40.5
UT-Martin vs. West Virginia
West Virginia
UT-Martin +40.5
Colgate vs. Central Michigan
Central Michigan
Colgate +24.5
Holy Cross vs. Miami (OH)
Miami (OH)
Miami (OH) -31.5
Stony Brook vs. Ball State
Ball State
Stony Brook +18.5
Duke vs. Illinois
Illinois
Illinois -5.5
Arizona vs. BYU
BYU
BYU -7.5
Utah State vs. Washington
Washington
Washington -26.5
Sacred Heart vs. UMass
UMass
UMass -23.5
Central Connecticut vs. Toledo
Toledo
Toledo -34.5
Alabama vs. Kentucky
Alabama
Kentucky +10.5
Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan State
Michigan State
Michigan State -17.5
Rice vs. Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Rice +44.5
UTSA vs. Texas State
UTSA
UTSA +1.5
UL-Monroe vs. UAB
UAB
UAB -10.5
Maryland vs. UConn
Maryland
UConn +12.5
Weber State vs. Colorado
Colorado
Colorado -34.5
Mississippi State vs. Minnesota
Minnesota
Minnesota +1.5
UCF vs. Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh -6.5
Robert Morris vs. Akron
Akron
Robert Morris +27.5
Cal vs. Syracuse
Syracuse
Syracuse -3.5
Wagner vs. James Madison
James Madison
James Madison -45.5
UNLV vs. North Texas
North Texas
North Texas +3.5
Mercyhurst vs. New Mexico
New Mexico
New Mexico -41.5
UC-Davis vs. SMU
SMU
SMU -25.5
Northern Colorado vs. Wyoming
Wyoming
Wyoming -23.5
Alabama State vs. Troy
Troy
Troy -23.5
Delaware vs. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
Delaware +20.5
Campbell vs. Florida
Florida
Florida -49.5
Jacksonville State vs. Ohio
Jacksonville State
Jacksonville State +2.5
Gardner Webb vs. Liberty
Liberty
Liberty -26.5
Memphis vs. Boise State
Memphis
Memphis +8.5
Monmouth vs. Western Michigan
Western Michigan
Western Michigan -26.5
Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State
Kennesaw State
Kennesaw State -8.5
Middle Tennessee State vs. Marshall
Marshall
Marshall -13.5
Southern vs. Houston
Houston
Houston -50.5
Towson vs. South Carolina
South Carolina
South Carolina -43.5
Illinois State vs. Northern Illinois
Illinois State
Illinois State -3.5
South Alabama vs. Tulane
Tulane
Tulane -9.5
Southern Utah vs. Colorado State
Colorado State
Colorado State -20.5
Western Carolina vs. Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Western Carolina +36.5
Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech
Tennessee
Tennessee -12.5
Tulsa vs. Sam Houston State
Tulsa
Tulsa -13.5
Lindenwood vs. Missouri State
Missouri State
Missouri State -20.5
Bowling Green vs. Nebraska
Nebraska
Nebraska -29.5
Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin -37.5
San Diego State vs. UCLA
UCLA
UCLA -12.5
Iowa State vs. Iowa
Iowa
Iowa State +13.5
Georgia Southern vs. Clemson
Clemson
Clemson -20.5
Ohio State vs. Texas
Texas
Texas -1.5
Navy vs. Florida Atlantic
Navy
Navy -4.5
Louisiana Tech vs. LSU
LSU
LSU -35.5
Texas Tech vs. Oregon State
Texas Tech
Oregon State +26.5
Charlotte vs. Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss -47.5
Southern Miss vs. Auburn
Auburn
Auburn -32.5
Grambling vs. TCU
TCU
TCU -43.5
Prairie View vs. Baylor
Baylor
Baylor -37.5
Cal Poly vs. San Jose State
San Jose State
San Jose State -20.5
Texas Southern vs. UTEP
UTEP
Texas Southern +26.5
North Dakota State vs. Air Force
North Dakota State
North Dakota State -2.5
Arkansas vs. Utah
Utah
Utah -12.5
Sacramento State vs. Fresno State
Fresno State
Fresno State -18.5
Montana State vs. Nevada
Montana State
Montana State -2.5
Louisiana vs. USC
USC
USC -30.5
New Mexico State vs. Hawaii
Hawaii
Hawaii -7.5
Expert picks and analysis for the biggest Week 2 CFB games
Kentucky +10.5 vs. Alabama
At first glance, this one feels a little bit like a trap, a suspiciously low number for an Alabama team with one of — if not the — best defenses in the country to lay against a Kentucky team that went 5-7 last year. And yet I’m falling for it anyway.
Part of that is because of the faith I have in new Wildcats coach Will Stein, a sharp offensive mind with a talented quarterback in Kenny Minchey and a very underrated offensive line featuring multiple transfers with legit power-conference track records. And part of it is that, successful debut aside, I still have lingering questions about this Bama team entering Keelon Russell’s first road start. How will he hold up? Is Ryan Coleman-Williams ready to finally find some consistency? Can the Crimson Tide, so listless in this department last year, run the ball at all against a stingy Kentucky front?
I’m willing to take the plunge getting double digits, believing that Stein and the Cats have enough talent to keep this close in what will likely be a pretty low-scoring affair. — Chris Landers
Oklahoma -5.5 at Michigan
Speaking of traps: We all saw Bryce Underwood last weekend, right? You know, the guy who couldn’t even crack 100 yards passing against a MAC defense before that miraculous final drive? And now that same quarterback is only getting less than a touchdown against one of the most diabolical defensive minds in the country — the same defensive mind that left him fully flummoxed when they met last season?
Granted, that was in Norman, and this will be in Ann Arbor. But I don’t think that’s enough of a difference for our purposes. This Wolverines offense looks lost right now, and that’s a scary place to be when you have to face Brent Venables. Michigan will no doubt reach deep into the bag of tricks, but if they can’t block anybody — and if Underwood can’t process what he’s seeing and deliver accurate throws — it won’t much matter. — Chris Landers
Arizona State +14.5 at Texas A&M
It’s entirely possible that I’m just late adjusting my priors. I was slightly skeptical of the Aggies as true SEC contenders entering the season, given all the talent they lost from last year’s team and the departure of OC Collin Klein, and the Week 1 shutout of Missouri State didn’t do all that much to move me.
But the Sun Devils are more of a live dog than they’re getting credit for. You never quite know which Cutter Boley you’re going to get under center, but he got a year of SEC experience last year at Kentucky, and he’s got a pair of future NFL wideouts to throw to in Reed Harris and Omarion Miller. They were nearly perfect against Morgan State, and while the competition obviously ratchets up considerably this weekend, this will be a stiff test for an A&M defense breaking in several new parts. I’ll take two touchdowns and the hook and bet on Marcel Reed getting a little bit scatter-shot. — Chris Landers
Memphis (+8.5) vs. Boise State
What a fascinating Group of Six matchup in Week 2! While Boise started out the season 0-1, they took Oregon to the brink last week. I still contend some of that was about the Ducks' performance, but it shouldn't entirely belittle the Broncos. But for an undefeated Memphis group through two weeks, they're looking to tackle their second big road test of the season, having already toppled UNLV in Vegas. Now, with the G6 spot in the College Football Playoff still very much up in the air early in the season, this could be a huge game for that race.
For starters, though, I think the spread is too wide in this one. Memphis' defense, especially up front, has the ability to put Boise State's offense into trouble. That's true on the flip side, though, as the Broncos defense can get after Marcus Stokes and Co. better than any opponent they've seen to this point. I think we could see a bit of a dogfight break out. But I'm picking the Tigers outright as well, largely because I don't think we're appreciating Stokes and Jaylin Carter enough just yet. — Cody Williams
Ohio State vs. Texas (-1.5)
There's only so much we can glean from Week 1 when it comes to the marquee Ohio State-Texas matchup. No offense, but we're not going to see a similar matchup than what we did against Ball State and Texas State respectively. However, we can look at some things, like the fact that the Buckeyes were only a middling pass-blocking team against the Cardinals and that both teams tackled a bit poorly in that game as well.
But in reality, this continues to come down to several things for me as to why I've leaned Texas for months in this matchup. For one, Arch Manning is simply a better and more dynamic player than Julian Sayin and, while Jeremiah Smith is the best receiver on the field, the Longhorns have Cam Coleman and a deeper receiving core. They also have a deeper backfield and more talented offensive line and defensive line on top of that.
When you then throw in the fact that this game is in Austin, I just see too many advantages for Texas across the board. The one concern would be a coaching advantage for Ryan Day over Steve Sarkisian, but I don't think that's substantial enough to cover the ground between these two teams on paper in my estimation. — Cody Williams
Texas Tech vs. Oregon State (+26.5)
Texas Tech is quite clearly the better team in this matchup. However, they were clearly the better team in Week 1 against Abilene Christian. Specifically, Will Hammond and the Red Raiders offense were shaky at best. Now, that's to be expected for a quarterback who's a bit inexperienced and is coming off of an ACL tear, but you still would've hoped for better than that.
Certainly, I expect that to improve as the year goes on, and Texas Tech will always have the defense to lean back on. At the same time, however, this is an Oregon State team that put up a much better fight against Houston than many people actually expected. They're not a perfect team — not by a longshot — as they rebuild under JaMarcus Shephard, but I don't think they're a pushover.
Texas Tech's defense is once again going to win the day and secure the victory, but I don't know if the Red Raiders is good or cohesive enough right now to cover a four-possession spread. — Cody Williams
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds change periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.