College football picks and predictions for all 83 games in Week 2, straight-up and ATS

After the first full week of the 2026 college football season was filled with blowouts and controversy, we're onto Week 2 that should hopefully be a bit more normal but still every bit as fun. We have the Top-5 showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns on deck that everyone's waiting for, but don't forget about fun games like Alabama at Kentucky, Oregon at Oklahoma State, Texas Tech at Oregon State and definitely Memphis at Boise State. And you better believe we have have picks and predictions for all of those games.

We got off to a great start, not only taking just 12 straight-up losses but also posting a winning record with our college football picks against the spread. Let's stay hot, let's stay fresh and let's make some more predictions for Week 2 for every FBS game. Just give us one second like we're in Ann Arbor... Alright, to the picks!

2026 College Football picks record — Straight-Up: 79-12 | Against-the-Spread: 49-42

College football picks for every Week 2 game, straight-up and ATS

Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Florida A&M vs. Miami Miami Miami -56.5 Villanova vs. Louisville Louisville Villanova +37.5 Richmond vs. NC State NC State NC State -30.5 Norfolk State vs. Virginia Virginia Virginia -45.5 Rutgers vs. Boston College Boston College Boston College -3.5 Missouri vs. Kansas Kansas Kansas +5.5 East Tennessee State vs. North Carolina North Carolina ETSU +35.5 Penn State vs. Temple Penn State Temple +23.5 Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Virginia Tech Virginia Tech -19.5 Wofford vs. Kent State Kent State Wofford +12.5 Washington State vs. Kansas State Kansas State Kansas State -19.5 Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Oregon Oregon -22.5 Appalachian State vs. East Carolina App State App State +7.5 Wake Forest vs. Purdue Wake Forest Wake Forest -2.5 South Florida vs. Army Army Army -3.5 Howard vs. Indiana Indiana Indiana -55.5 Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Texas A&M Arizona State +14.5 Oklahoma vs. Michigan Oklahoma Oklahoma -5.5 Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Georgia Georgia -40.5 UT-Martin vs. West Virginia West Virginia UT-Martin +40.5 Colgate vs. Central Michigan Central Michigan Colgate +24.5 Holy Cross vs. Miami (OH) Miami (OH) Miami (OH) -31.5 Stony Brook vs. Ball State Ball State Stony Brook +18.5 Duke vs. Illinois Illinois Illinois -5.5 Arizona vs. BYU BYU BYU -7.5 Utah State vs. Washington Washington Washington -26.5 Sacred Heart vs. UMass UMass UMass -23.5 Central Connecticut vs. Toledo Toledo Toledo -34.5 Alabama vs. Kentucky Alabama Kentucky +10.5 Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State -17.5 Rice vs. Notre Dame Notre Dame Rice +44.5 UTSA vs. Texas State UTSA UTSA +1.5 UL-Monroe vs. UAB UAB UAB -10.5 Maryland vs. UConn Maryland UConn +12.5 Weber State vs. Colorado Colorado Colorado -34.5 Mississippi State vs. Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota +1.5 UCF vs. Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh -6.5 Robert Morris vs. Akron Akron Robert Morris +27.5 Cal vs. Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse -3.5 Wagner vs. James Madison James Madison James Madison -45.5 UNLV vs. North Texas North Texas North Texas +3.5 Mercyhurst vs. New Mexico New Mexico New Mexico -41.5 UC-Davis vs. SMU SMU SMU -25.5 Northern Colorado vs. Wyoming Wyoming Wyoming -23.5 Alabama State vs. Troy Troy Troy -23.5 Delaware vs. Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Delaware +20.5 Campbell vs. Florida Florida Florida -49.5 Jacksonville State vs. Ohio Jacksonville State Jacksonville State +2.5 Gardner Webb vs. Liberty Liberty Liberty -26.5 Memphis vs. Boise State Memphis Memphis +8.5 Monmouth vs. Western Michigan Western Michigan Western Michigan -26.5 Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Kennesaw State Kennesaw State -8.5 Middle Tennessee State vs. Marshall Marshall Marshall -13.5 Southern vs. Houston Houston Houston -50.5 Towson vs. South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina -43.5 Illinois State vs. Northern Illinois Illinois State Illinois State -3.5 South Alabama vs. Tulane Tulane Tulane -9.5 Southern Utah vs. Colorado State Colorado State Colorado State -20.5 Western Carolina vs. Cincinnati Cincinnati Western Carolina +36.5 Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Tennessee Tennessee -12.5 Tulsa vs. Sam Houston State Tulsa Tulsa -13.5 Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Missouri State Missouri State -20.5 Bowling Green vs. Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska -29.5 Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin -37.5 San Diego State vs. UCLA UCLA UCLA -12.5 Iowa State vs. Iowa Iowa Iowa State +13.5 Georgia Southern vs. Clemson Clemson Clemson -20.5 Ohio State vs. Texas Texas Texas -1.5 Navy vs. Florida Atlantic Navy Navy -4.5 Louisiana Tech vs. LSU LSU LSU -35.5 Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Texas Tech Oregon State +26.5 Charlotte vs. Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss -47.5 Southern Miss vs. Auburn Auburn Auburn -32.5 Grambling vs. TCU TCU TCU -43.5 Prairie View vs. Baylor Baylor Baylor -37.5 Cal Poly vs. San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State -20.5 Texas Southern vs. UTEP UTEP Texas Southern +26.5 North Dakota State vs. Air Force North Dakota State North Dakota State -2.5 Arkansas vs. Utah Utah Utah -12.5 Sacramento State vs. Fresno State Fresno State Fresno State -18.5 Montana State vs. Nevada Montana State Montana State -2.5 Louisiana vs. USC USC USC -30.5 New Mexico State vs. Hawaii Hawaii Hawaii -7.5

Expert picks and analysis for the biggest Week 2 CFB games

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky +10.5 vs. Alabama

At first glance, this one feels a little bit like a trap, a suspiciously low number for an Alabama team with one of — if not the — best defenses in the country to lay against a Kentucky team that went 5-7 last year. And yet I’m falling for it anyway.

Part of that is because of the faith I have in new Wildcats coach Will Stein, a sharp offensive mind with a talented quarterback in Kenny Minchey and a very underrated offensive line featuring multiple transfers with legit power-conference track records. And part of it is that, successful debut aside, I still have lingering questions about this Bama team entering Keelon Russell’s first road start. How will he hold up? Is Ryan Coleman-Williams ready to finally find some consistency? Can the Crimson Tide, so listless in this department last year, run the ball at all against a stingy Kentucky front?

I’m willing to take the plunge getting double digits, believing that Stein and the Cats have enough talent to keep this close in what will likely be a pretty low-scoring affair. — Chris Landers

Oklahoma -5.5 at Michigan

Speaking of traps: We all saw Bryce Underwood last weekend, right? You know, the guy who couldn’t even crack 100 yards passing against a MAC defense before that miraculous final drive? And now that same quarterback is only getting less than a touchdown against one of the most diabolical defensive minds in the country — the same defensive mind that left him fully flummoxed when they met last season?

Granted, that was in Norman, and this will be in Ann Arbor. But I don’t think that’s enough of a difference for our purposes. This Wolverines offense looks lost right now, and that’s a scary place to be when you have to face Brent Venables. Michigan will no doubt reach deep into the bag of tricks, but if they can’t block anybody — and if Underwood can’t process what he’s seeing and deliver accurate throws — it won’t much matter. — Chris Landers

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cutter Boley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State +14.5 at Texas A&M

It’s entirely possible that I’m just late adjusting my priors. I was slightly skeptical of the Aggies as true SEC contenders entering the season, given all the talent they lost from last year’s team and the departure of OC Collin Klein, and the Week 1 shutout of Missouri State didn’t do all that much to move me.

But the Sun Devils are more of a live dog than they’re getting credit for. You never quite know which Cutter Boley you’re going to get under center, but he got a year of SEC experience last year at Kentucky, and he’s got a pair of future NFL wideouts to throw to in Reed Harris and Omarion Miller. They were nearly perfect against Morgan State, and while the competition obviously ratchets up considerably this weekend, this will be a stiff test for an A&M defense breaking in several new parts. I’ll take two touchdowns and the hook and bet on Marcel Reed getting a little bit scatter-shot. — Chris Landers

Memphis (+8.5) vs. Boise State

What a fascinating Group of Six matchup in Week 2! While Boise started out the season 0-1, they took Oregon to the brink last week. I still contend some of that was about the Ducks' performance, but it shouldn't entirely belittle the Broncos. But for an undefeated Memphis group through two weeks, they're looking to tackle their second big road test of the season, having already toppled UNLV in Vegas. Now, with the G6 spot in the College Football Playoff still very much up in the air early in the season, this could be a huge game for that race.

For starters, though, I think the spread is too wide in this one. Memphis' defense, especially up front, has the ability to put Boise State's offense into trouble. That's true on the flip side, though, as the Broncos defense can get after Marcus Stokes and Co. better than any opponent they've seen to this point. I think we could see a bit of a dogfight break out. But I'm picking the Tigers outright as well, largely because I don't think we're appreciating Stokes and Jaylin Carter enough just yet. — Cody Williams

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State vs. Texas (-1.5)

There's only so much we can glean from Week 1 when it comes to the marquee Ohio State-Texas matchup. No offense, but we're not going to see a similar matchup than what we did against Ball State and Texas State respectively. However, we can look at some things, like the fact that the Buckeyes were only a middling pass-blocking team against the Cardinals and that both teams tackled a bit poorly in that game as well.

But in reality, this continues to come down to several things for me as to why I've leaned Texas for months in this matchup. For one, Arch Manning is simply a better and more dynamic player than Julian Sayin and, while Jeremiah Smith is the best receiver on the field, the Longhorns have Cam Coleman and a deeper receiving core. They also have a deeper backfield and more talented offensive line and defensive line on top of that.

When you then throw in the fact that this game is in Austin, I just see too many advantages for Texas across the board. The one concern would be a coaching advantage for Ryan Day over Steve Sarkisian, but I don't think that's substantial enough to cover the ground between these two teams on paper in my estimation. — Cody Williams

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State (+26.5)

Texas Tech is quite clearly the better team in this matchup. However, they were clearly the better team in Week 1 against Abilene Christian. Specifically, Will Hammond and the Red Raiders offense were shaky at best. Now, that's to be expected for a quarterback who's a bit inexperienced and is coming off of an ACL tear, but you still would've hoped for better than that.

Certainly, I expect that to improve as the year goes on, and Texas Tech will always have the defense to lean back on. At the same time, however, this is an Oregon State team that put up a much better fight against Houston than many people actually expected. They're not a perfect team — not by a longshot — as they rebuild under JaMarcus Shephard, but I don't think they're a pushover.

Texas Tech's defense is once again going to win the day and secure the victory, but I don't know if the Red Raiders is good or cohesive enough right now to cover a four-possession spread. — Cody Williams

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds change periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.