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College football picks and predictions for all 91 games in Week 1, straight-up and ATS

Picking every Week 1 college football game at the FBS level, both straight-up and against the spread.
ByCody Williams, Chris Landers|
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LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green | Gus Stark/LSU/GettyImages

The appetizer has been consumed from last week, but now we move into college football Week 1 and the main course. There will be 91 games over Labor Day weekend featuring FBS college football teams, pushing fans and these teams headfirst into the season. Admittedly, there might be a slight shortage of marquee matchups, but there is plenty of excitement. And that's why we're picking and predicting the outcome for all 91 college football games this week.

Taking it one step further, we're picking every game — from Clemson-LSU to Baylor-Auburn to Louisville-Ole Miss and so on — both straight-up and against the spread. We're going to learn a lot about a number of teams in Week 1 of the college football season, but we can also get started on the right foot ourselves with these picks and predictions.

College football picks for every Week 1 game, straight-up and ATS

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown
Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup

Straight-Up Pick

ATS Pick

UMass vs. Rutgers

Rutgers

Rutgers -29.5

Albany vs. Buffalo

Buffalo

Albany +18.5

West Georgia vs. Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State -22.5

Merrimack vs. Delaware

Delaware

Delaware -28.5

Bethune Cookman vs. UCF

UCF

UCF -42.5

Akron vs. Wake Forest

Wake Forest

Wake Forest -24.5

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech -6.5

Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs. Missouri

Missouri

Missouri -54.5

Eastern Illinois vs. Minnesota

Minnesota

Minnesota -42.5

UAB vs. Illinois

Illinois

Illinois -27.5

Idaho vs. Utah

Utah

Idaho +34.5

San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan -2.5

NC A&T vs. Georgia State

Georgia State

NC A&T +28.5

Indiana State vs. Purdue

Purdue

Purdue -36.5

UTEP vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Oklahoma -41.5

Toledo vs. Michigan State

Michigan State

Toledo +9.5

Long Island vs. Kansas

Kansas

Kansas -41.5

Fresno State vs. USC

USC

Fresno State +21.5

Miami vs. Stanford

Miami

Stanford +24.5

Oregon State vs. Houston

Houston

Houston -20.5

New Hampshire vs. Syracuse

Syracuse

New Hampshire +34.5

Ohio vs. Nebraska

Nebraska

Nebraska -23.5

Liberty vs. James Madison

Liberty

Liberty +6.5

Coastal Carolina vs. West Virginia

West Virginia

Coastal Carolina +21.5

Lafayette vs. UConn

UConn

UConn -19.5

Miami OH vs. Pitt

Pitt

Pitt -16.5

North Texas vs. Indiana

Indiana

Indiana -40.5

Tarleton State vs. Bowling Green

Tarleton State

Tarleton State +2.5

East Carolina vs. Alabama

Alabama

Alabama -27.5

Bryant vs. Army

Army

Bryant +37.5

Ball State vs. Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State -50.5

Kent State vs. South Carolina

South Carolina

South Carolina -36.5

SE Missouri State vs. Iowa State

Iowa State

SE Missouri State +30.5

Duquesne vs. Air Force

Air Force

Air Force -28.5

Youngstown State vs. Kentucky

Kentucky

Kentucky -23.5

Rhode Island vs. Temple

Temple

Rhode Island +14.5

Tennessee State vs. Georgia

Georgia

Georgia -47.5

Boston College vs. Cincinnati

Boston College

Boston College +7.5

Marshall vs. Penn State

Penn State

Marshall +24.5

The Citadel vs. Charlotte

Charlotte

Charlotte -19.5

Towson vs. Navy

Navy

Navy -31.5

Baylor vs. Auburn

Auburn

Baylor +7.5

Texas State vs. Texas

Texas

Texas State +29.5

Maine vs. Appalachian State

Appalachian State

Maine +18.5

Tulane vs. Duke

Duke

Duke -7.5

UT Rio Grand Valley vs. UTSA

UTSA

UTRGV +29.5

Fordham vs. North Dakota State

North Dakota State

North Dakota State -38.5

Boise State vs. Oregon

Oregon

Oregon -24.5

Furman vs. Tennessee

Tennessee

Furman +48.5

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State -13.5

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa

Iowa

Northern Illinois +31.5

North Alabama vs. Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas -40.5

Alcorn State vs. Southern Miss

Southern Miss

Southern Miss -18.5

Norfolk State vs. Old Dominion

Old Dominion

Old Dominion -40.5

Wyoming vs. Colorado State

Wyoming

Wyoming +2.5

Arkansas State vs. Memphis

Memphis

Memphis -11.5

Nicholls State vs. Kansas State

Kansas State

Kansas State -41.5

Idaho State vs. Utah State

Utah State

Idaho State +13.5

Eastern Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State -20.5

SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama

South Alabama

South Alabama -13.5

FIU vs. South Florida

USF

USF -14.5

Austin Peay vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt -28.5

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee -20.5

Sam Houston State vs. Troy

Troy

Troy -16.5

Abilene Christian vs. Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Texas Tech -42.5

Western Michigan vs. Michigan

Michigan

Western Michigan +27.5

Missouri State vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Texas A&M -40.5

Charleston Southern vs. Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern

Charleston Southern +26.5

Houston Christian vs. Rice

Rice

Rice -22.5

VMI vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech -55.5

UL Monroe vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State

Mississippi State -28.5

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech -44.5

Clemson vs. LSU

LSU

LSU -10.5

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida

Florida

Florida -26.5

South Dakota State vs. Northwestern

Northwestern

South Dakota State +13.5

Utah Tech vs. BYU

BYU

Utah Tech +51.5

Hampton vs. Maryland

Maryland

Maryland -45.5

Lamar vs. Louisiana

Louisiana

Louisiana -19.5

Mercyhurst vs. New Mexico State

New Mexico State

New Mexico State -28.5

Northern Arizona vs. Arizona

Arizona

Arizona -32.5

Portland State vs. San Diego State

San Diego State

San Diego State -39.5

Mississippi Valley State vs. Sacramento State

Sacramento State

Sacramento State -38.5

Central Michigan vs. New Mexico

New Mexico

New Mexico -10.5

UNLV vs. Hawaii

UNLV

UNLV -3.5

Morgan State vs. Arizona State

Arizona State

Arizona State -43.5

Western Kentucky vs. Nevada

Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky -1.5

UCLA vs. Cal

Cal

Cal +1.5

Washington State vs. Washington

Washington

Washington -23.5

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame -20.5

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Louisville

Louisville +6.5

SMU vs. Florida State

SMU

SMU -3.5

Expert picks and analysis for the biggest games in Week 1

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanford (+24.5) vs. Miami

Yes, the Cardinal were trailing Hawaii last weekend with under two minutes remaining. But don’t let the final score there fool you: Stanford outgained the Rainbow Warriors by more than two yards per play and took a 23-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Compare that to last year’s opener, when they went out to the islands and got beaten soundly.

Translation: This is a legitimately improved Stanford squad with a full-time head coach in Tavita Pritchard at the helm. Will they shock Miami on Friday night? Of course not. But can they be competent enough to keep this from getting away until the second half, with the Canes traveling cross country and breaking in tons of new pieces on both sides of the ball? I think so. — Chris Landers, FanSided.com Editor

Baylor (+7.5) vs. Auburn

This was a barn-burner in Waco last year, a game that Auburn won by 14 despite being outgained pretty significantly in both total yardage and yards per play. A whole lot has changed in the intervening 12 months – DJ Lagway will be leading Baylor’s offense, while Alex Golesh has brought his high-flying USF attack to the Plains – and yet I’m not sure what’s so different that we wouldn’t expect another pretty tight contest.

That makes me feel compelled to take the Bears and the hook here. It’s very hard to get a read on either of these teams: Will Lagway unlock his potential in Jake Spavital’s QB-friendly scheme? Can Byrum Brown’s dual-threat magic translate to the Power 4? Did either of these teams do enough to rebuild their offensive lines on the fly in the portal? With so many questions, I think getting more than a TD is a bit much. — Chris Landers

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon (-24.5) vs. Boise State

Boise lost three out-of-conference games last year to South Florida, Notre Dame and Washington. The combined score? 100-24, an average margin of victory of just over 25 points. They should still be the class of the new-look Pac-12, but I’m skeptical of the trajectory of Spencer Danielson’s program, and I’m super-duper skeptical of this passing game as the erratic Maddux Madsen breaks in a whole new receiving corps.

The Broncos have a formidable running game, but being one-dimensional in Autzen, against an Oregon defense that brings back as much proven talent as anyone in the country, is a tough ask. If the Ducks get out ahead early and force Boise to try and play catch-up, this could get ugly. — Chris Landers

Clemson vs. LSU (-10.5)

Clemson undoubtedly has the "nobody believes in us" mentality working in their favor. Unfortunately, I think there's a good reason that nobody believes in them against a team like LSU. While Sam Leavitt was substandard last year at Arizona State, getting him into Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s offense should be huge for an upswing, and I'm not sure Clemson has the back-seven ability to consistently hang with the LSU weapons. Meanwhile, Christopher Vizzina could have a tough time taking advantage of the likes of Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore with a suspect offensive line trying to contain what should be a fierce pass rush.

Also considering that this is a night matchup in Baton Rouge, the advantages keep piling up for LSU. It might not be a rout from start to finish, but Kiffin should notch his first win with his new program comfortably when it's all said and done as the talent advantage will show out. — Cody Williams, FanSided.com Content Director

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville (+6.5) vs. Ole Miss

Quite literally the only matchup between ranked teams in Week 1 — and I'm thinking upset. Admittedly, I'm lower than most on Ole Miss coming into this season. I absolutely love Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy individually, but they don't play the other 20 positions on the field, which is worrisome. And while Lincoln Kienholz is a somewhat unknown commodity at quarterback for Louisville, the fact of the matter is that they have a good O-line and one of the most dynamic backfields in the country with Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown. Not to mention, the Cardinals have a fearsome defensive front.

More important than that, though, I have faith in Jeff Brohm. He's established himself and Louisville with a clear offensive identity. With the defense expected to improve this season from a year ago, the Cardinals have to be taken seriously, and this neutral-site matchup feels like the perfect opportunity to make such a statement.

SMU (-3.5) vs. Florida State

Especially after what we saw from the Seminoles in Week 0, I don't really know why this line is what it is outside of SMU being on the road. But Kevin Jennings returns as a third-year starter as one of the most well-oiled offenses in the country under Rhett Lashlee. Furthermore, SMU has improved on the defensive line, which should spell plenty of trouble.

The biggest thing, however, is that Florida State just looks like a team that completely whiffed with Mike Norvell on the hot seat. There's little reason to have faith in Ashton Daniels based on most of his college career, and the defensive reinforcements brought in this offseason struggled to make an impact against New Mexico State. I don't expect that to improve against a far better opponent like the Mustangs.

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