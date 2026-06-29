College football rankings: Jeremiah Smith and the 10 best wide receivers going into 2026

There’s a ton of talent that will be heading off to the NFL over the coming weeks, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still great wide receivers in college right now. In fact, there’s an abundance of talented wide receivers contributing in meaningful and impactful ways all over the country.

Interestingly enough, the Big Ten has a pretty impressive collection of talent at wide receiver this coming season. So, keep an eye on how that plays out this year.

Here’s the 10 best college football receivers in the country heading the 2026 season:

No. 10: Nick Marsh, Indiana Hoosiers

I don’t think Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers are going away any time soon. There’s an abundance of talent present in Bloomington, Indiana and the Hoosiers have a phenomenal receiver in Nick Marsh, who previously played for Michigan State. In 2025, Marsh caught 59 passes for 662 yards and six touchdowns for the Spartans. With a new team, coach, and quarterback, there’s some fascinating storylines to keep up with for Marsh in 2026.

No. 9: Charlie Becker, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another Indiana wide receiver, Becker was a bit of a breakthrough sort of contributor for the Hoosiers during the 2025 season. He caught just 34 passes, but Becker managed to turn that into 679 yards and four scores. He’s a speedy downfield threat that will be fun to keep up with as he compliments Marsh’s skillset.

No. 8: Dakorien Moore, Oregon Ducks

While he had to deal with some injury issues that sidelined him for a bit throughout his freshman season, Dakorien Moore showed some real potential when he was able to get on the field for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. Moore only had 34 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but we’re talking about the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2025 class who should be healthy (or at least healthier) now.

No. 7: Mario Craver, Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hopping over to College Station, Texas for a moment, let’s take a look at how Mario Craver could make a clear impact on things for the Aggies. Last season, Craver caught 59 passes for 917 yards, but he only had four touchdowns. That is an area he could certainly improve upon this season as the explosive receiver becomes more of a focal point for the Aggies.

No. 6: KJ Duff, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

I’m curious as to what KJ Duff and the Rutgers offense will accomplish this coming season. At 6-6 and 225 pounds, Duff is a tough receiver to try to cover consistently and it shows in the stats as he caught 60 passes for 1084 yards and seven touchdowns. Can Duff help the Scarlet Knights take a step up as a team this coming season?

No. 5: Ryan Wingo, Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

I don’t anticipate there being many issues with the Texas Longhorns this coming season, but there’s definitely a wealth of talent on offense this coming season. Ryan Wingo is among the most productive receivers in the SEC and will create all sorts of problems for opposing secondaries that have to worry about him and Cam Coleman at the same time. Wingo caught 54 passes for 834 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

No. 4: Cam Coleman, Texas Longhorns

It’s going to be so much fun to see Cam Coleman not being the sole guy responsible for a passing attack functioning on a regular basis. The former Auburn wide receiver had 93 receptions for 1306 yards and 13 touchdowns across two seasons for Auburn that included sloppy quarterback performances. Now he’s in Austin and will be able to work with Wingo to keep the passing attack rolling.

No. 3: Duce Robinson, Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Another touch matchup for defensive backs at 6-foot-6 and weighing 230 pounds, Duce Robinson can be frightening to try to keep up with. The Florida State wide receiver managed to catch 56 passes for 1081 yards and six scores in 2025. Which is good. Really good. Probably good enough to get him some attention from NFL teams, but he’ll be back for FSU again this season.

No. 2: Malachi Toney, Miami Hurricanes

As a true freshman, Malachi Toney made it clear just how talented he is as he managed to catch 109 passes for 1211 yards and 11 touchdowns while helping the Miami Hurricanes get all the way to the national championship game. He is electrifying in the open field and a matchup nightmare because of how quick he is.

No. 1: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s probably safe to say that he’s been the best wide receiver in college football for a couple of years now, but Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is just so dang good. In 2025, Smith caught 87 passes for 1243 yards and 13 touchdowns. Ohio State fans are going to have so much fun watching him dominate Big Ten defensive backs again this season.

And that’s just where things stand right now. There’s so many ways all of this could shift as things play out. Heck, this list might look very different in week one. Or maybe it looks exactly the same at the end of the season.

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