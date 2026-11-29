Of course this college football season couldn't end normally. When you thought the USC Trojand shellacking UCLA and Ohio State thumping Michigan was about as crazy as it was going to get on Saturday in the final week of the regular season, Alabama and Oregon had something to say. The Crimson Tide got simply outplayed in the Iron Bowl by Auburn — a team that now has wins over Bama and Georgia — while the Ducks' comeback attempt against Washington came up short in double overtime. And now, the AP Top 25 college football rankings are in complete disarray.

Who the heck knows who's going to earn the last College Football Playoff berths now, but perhaps the AP Top 25 will give us some insight into that. Let's dive into the latest projections as we head into conference championship games.

Dropped Out of Rankings: 18 Louisville Cardinals, 24 Missouri Tigers

No. 25-21

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

25. Ole Miss Rebels

Last Rank: 23

23 Result: def. Mississippi State, 41-17

def. Mississippi State, 41-17 Record: 8-4

There’s no question that the Egg Bowl lost a ton of its luster the moment Kamario Taylor was ruled out for the rest of the season. However, the Bulldogs still made a game of it, at least for a half. Trinidad Chambliss and Co. got running downhill in the second half and buried their rivals. It’s a disappointing season overall for the Rebels as they’re well outside of the playoff, but Pete Golding seemingly still has things in Oxford steering in the right direction overall.

24. Auburn Tigers

Last Rank: Unranked

Unranked Result: def. 6 Alabama, 30-23

def. 6 Alabama, 30-23 Record: 8-4

This is going to make some waves, but I think Auburn ends up getting credit for what they’ve done this year in terms of their highest-quality wins. They’re the only team in the country that beat Georgia and now they took down Alabama in pretty convincing fashion. For Alex Golesh to get this team to 8-4 on the season is an incredible achievement, without question, and I think the Tigers essentially edge out Kentucky for one of the final spots in the AP Top 25 gassed on the quality of their best wins.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

23. Ohio State Buckeyes

Last Rank: 25

25 Result: def. Michigan, 45-0

def. Michigan, 45-0 Record: 8-4

On one hand, Ohio State unequivocally showed that it still deserves to be among these rankings in the AP Top 25, as they notched the biggest win in program history over rival Michigan. On the other hand, doesn’t that make this season that much more frustrating for fans? This team looked so lost without Julian Sayin, including on defense, only for them to then show up and demolish their rivals. Where was that effort earlier? If they’d shown that type of fight before, they might be in the mix for the Big Ten title and a CFP berth still.

22. Boise State Broncos

Last Rank: 22

22 Result: def. Colorado State, 49-28

def. Colorado State, 49-28 Record: 10-2

The CFP selection committee made it clear that Boise State’s spot in the playoff is anything but secure. They’ll play for the Pac-12 championship next week and still are in the driver’s seat, but the loss to San Diego State coupled with a game against Colorado State that wasn’t nearly as convincing as the final score would have you believe leaves quite a bit of doubt. Boise had a chance to really run away with the Group of Six race, but they simply have failed to do so.

21. Oregon Ducks

Last Rank: 14

14 Result: lost to Washington, 33-27 (2OT)

lost to Washington, 33-27 (2OT) Record: 8-4

Everyone who always needles Oregon about turtling up in the biggest moments is certainly going to point back to this game. With Indiana's win, all the Ducks needed was to beat Washington to play for the Big Ten title. Instead, a team that had been one of the hottest in college football for the past month looked lost for the first half and even into the second half as well. They fought back, but came up short in overtime and will now be playing in a bowl game that doesn't involve the playoff.

No. 20-16

Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

20. Liberty Flames

Last Rank: 21

21 Result: def. Missouri State, 52-29

def. Missouri State, 52-29 Record: 11-1

Liberty is doing everything it can to try and be considered for a CFP spot. They're ranked ahead of Boise in the AP Top 25 and have a better overall problem. The real problem is playing in CUSA, which just isn't a strong enough league, even if the Flames have dominated like they did against Missouri State in the season finale. Still, they're likely to move to 12-1 as conference champs and at least force the committee to heavily consider them.

19. Washington Huskies

Last Rank: Unranked

Unranked Result: def. 14 Oregon, 33-27 (2OT)

def. 14 Oregon, 33-27 (2OT) Record: 8-4

Washington is going to be the latest team to go from unranked to inside the Top 20. However, the Huskies received votes in the AP Top 25 last week and was ranked by the CFP committee, so this stands to reason. Knocking off Indiana and Oregon in back-to-back weeks is impressive as Demond Williams finally looked like himself, but it all does make you wonder what could’ve been if this team had played like this a bit more consistently this season.

18. Florida Gators

Last Rank: 20

20 Result: def. Florida State, 26-10

def. Florida State, 26-10 Record: 8-4

Maybe the biggest shock of Florida upending Florida State in this rivalry game was that it was the Gators defense, a unit that’s struggled quite notably throughout the year, that made the difference for Jon Sumrall’s team. Two key interceptions off Ashton Daniels were really the difference in a game that was really more of a rock fight than anything else. But with eight wins under their belt now, it should be considered a successful first year for the new coaching regime.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Oklahoma Sooners

Last Rank: 19

19 Result: def. Missouri, 34-31

def. Missouri, 34-31 Record: 8-4

Given a lot of the discourse around Oklahoma and Brent Venables this season, you’d have never guessed that they’re now going to finish the regular season at 8-4. Granted, it’s not the prettiest 8-4, but it’s still a much better season than many expected at certain points. Jason Witten got the offense going once he took over and that was true in a nailbiter against Mizzou. But a win is a win, and this one feels like something that can propel the Sooners forward into next season in a meaningful way.

16. Houston Cougars

Last Rank: 17

17 Result: def. Baylor, 30-27

def. Baylor, 30-27 Record: 9-3

Houston saw its chances of making the Big 12 title game dissipate long ago, but Willie Fritz’s team still had plenty to play for as they went into the regular-season finale against Baylor. The Bears gave them everything that they could handle in this in-state rivalry bout, no question, but the Cougars answered every punch with one of their own. Keisean Henderson has a bright future, but first he'll have a chance to give Houston back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in program history.

No. 15-11

UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

15. UCLA Bruins

Last Rank: 10

10 Result: lost to 15 USC, 45-10

lost to 15 USC, 45-10 Record: 10-2

Just like that, UCLA has new life. The drubbing they got at the hands of rival USC certainly doesn’t leave many good feelings for Bob Chensey’s team, but that ultimately won’t matter. Oregon losing to Washington puts the Bruins still into the Big Ten Championship Game, where they’ll have a chance to take down Indiana and punch their ticket. That feels like a longshot with how UCLA is running on fumes right now, but in this season particularly, anything feels possible.

14. Arizona Wildcats

Last Rank: 16

16 Result: def. Arizona State, 42-21

def. Arizona State, 42-21 Record: 9-3

Over the course of the season, Arizona established itself as the fourth-best team in the Big 12 and this game was indicative of why. In his final Territorial Cup matchup, Noah Fifita lit up the Sun Devils with four total touchdowns in a game that was more of a blowout than even the final score shows. They lost to BYU, Texas Tech and Utah, though. And while they held their own in those games, that's enough to keep them at arm's length from the CFP when it's all said and done.

13. USC Trojans

Last Rank: 15

15 Result: def. 10 UCLA, 45-10

def. 10 UCLA, 45-10 Record: 9-3

There’s virtually no shot that USC is going to make the College Football Playoff. The fact that BYU and Iowa both handled business in the final week of the regular season leaves no path for the Trojans forward. This rivalry win, however, might be enough to quiet the calls for Lincoln Riley’s job and there were a lot of things to be optimistic about when it comes to next year for the Trojans. Unfortunately, that’s not the first time we’ve heard that since Riley got to USC.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. Alabama Crimson Tide

Last Rank: 6

6 Result: lost to Auburn, 30-23

lost to Auburn, 30-23 Record: 9-3

There should be legitimate questions about whether or not Alabama deserves to be in the College Football Playoff after losing to Auburn. Make no mistake, the Tigers have been giant-killers, but the resumé simply isn’t there for the Crimson Tide right now. Their best win is over 8-4 Kentucky, but now it’s not “only quality losses” taking them down. The loss to Auburn simply isn’t good enough and it’ll be fascinating to see how the committee treats them after a loss such as this.

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11. Iowa Hawkeyes

Last Rank: 13

13 Result: def. Nebraska, 31-7

def. Nebraska, 31-7 Record: 10-2

By no means am I saying that Iowa is a bad football team — not even close. They’re quite good and have consistently proven people wrong throughout this season. They did it again with a thorough drubbing of rival Nebraska. Unfortunately, with Indiana beating Purdue and Washingotn stunning Oregon, the Hawkeyes are now boxed out of the Big Ten Championship Game and that could well be enough for the committee, who hasn’t respected their resumé to this point, to box them out of the CFP as well.

No. 10-9

Indiana Hoosiers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10. Indiana Hoosiers

Last Rank: 12

12 Result: def. Purdue, 41-14

def. Purdue, 41-14 Record: 10-2

Indiana took care of its part of the bargain on Saturday night against rival Purdue. Last week’s loss to Washington, however, took the Hoosiers’ destiny out of their own hands. They needed an Oregon loss to Washington in their own right to get into the Big Ten Championship Game. They received that gift as the Ducks’ comeback attempt came up short with a missed field goal in overtime and then being unable to tie it in the second extra frame. Now, the Hoosiers have new life if they can beat UCLA in the Big Ten title bout.

The good news is that, at least against lowly Purdue, Josh Hoover looks healthy and was the right call for Curt Cignetti at quarterback. Furthermore, the Bryant Haines-led defense should be a tough matchup for UCLA next week. That doesn't mean Indiana is on track to go back-to-back as national champs now, but it does indicate that the Hoosiers have a chance to do that, which is all they can ask for.

9. BYU Cougars

Last Rank: 11

11 Result: def. Cincinnati, 42-10

def. Cincinnati, 42-10 Record: 10-2

Barring something catastrophic, BYU might be sitting in the catbird seat for an at-large berth in the College Football Playoff. With UCLA’s loss, that means that the Big Ten champion is likely to take their place in the CFP field and there aren’t any real challengers to the Cougars for their spot. Even better (so to speak), Kalani Sitake’s team won’t have to ply in the Big 12 Championship Game with Texas Tech and Utah getting those nods, which means no chance for a loss or even injuries in such a game.

But what really stands out for BYU is the fact that things appear to be getting right for this team at the right time. Bear Bachmeier and Legend Glasker are back fully in-sync, LJ Martin isn’t just back on the field but looks like himself again as well. And most crucially, the defense handled business against an inferior opponent. For a team that has a win over Notre Dame to its credit, that seems dangerous heading into the playoff.

No. 8-7

Texas Tech's Thomas Castellanos | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last Rank: 9

9 Result: def. TCU, 48-27

def. TCU, 48-27 Record: 11-1

Frankly, it’s been asinine that the CFP Selection Committee hasn’t given Texas Tech the respect that their resumé to this point deserves. Yes, beating TCU handily doesn’t really move the needle given that the Horned Frogs already fired their coach prior to this game. At the same time, they’re one of only a handful of one-loss teams in the country with a nice smattering of ranked wins to their credit and they’re heading to Arlington for the Big 12 title game.

Thomas Castellanos rebounded from a tough game last week in the win over Baylor for a stellar showing. However, it’s worth noting that the Red Raiders defense was not as stout as it was in that game as well. The good news is that it appears that Joey McGuire’s team has a number of levers it can pull to find success in any given matchup. Whether or not that holds true against Utah, however, is a different question entirely.

7. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Last Rank: 8

8 Result: def. Duke, 31-7

def. Duke, 31-7 Record: 11-1

We finally saw a different game script for Wake Forest against Duke, namely in that the Demon Deacons didn’t jump out to a massive lead and then hit cruise control. Of course, they did end up with a huge margin of victory to move to 11-1 on the season as they look ahead to the ACC Championship Game. However, it did seem like they had to adjust offensively without Ty Clark III. But once they returned the opening onside kick in the second half for a touchdown, they got everything clicking.

Jake Dickert’s group has been playing like the best team in the ACC for a month or more at this point. They have an opportunity to exact revenge on Miami in the conference title bout next week, which might be enough for the Deacs to make a case that they deserve a bye in the first round of the playoff. Having said that, while I would have Wake Forest as a lock for the CFP, the committee continuing to rank them where they have makes me worried about what a loss would mean for this team.

No. 6-5

Tennessee Volunteers running back Javin Gordon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Tennessee Volunteers

Last Rank: 7

7 Result: def. Vanderbilt, 26-12

def. Vanderbilt, 26-12 Record: 10-2

Even with no DeSean Bishop, Tennessee made it look easy against rival Vanderbilt. Credit is due to Javin Gordon and Justin Baker for stepping in and picking up where Bishop left off as they combined for over 200 yards rushing in the win. George MacIntyre also played solidly, even with an interception. But once again, it was the Vols defense that was the calling card as they made Jared Curtis look like football was a foreign concept to him.

Jim Knowles should be among the favorites for the Broyles Award this season with what he’s done with this defense. They give Tennessee a chance every single time they step on the field with how he’s been able to attack opposing offenses. Even without making the SEC Championship Game, Tennessee looks like a CFP lock. Who know what the offense can do in the playoff, but I know for sure that this defense will challenge anyone.

5. Texas Longhorns

Last Rank: 5

5 Result: def. Texas A&M, 16-6

def. Texas A&M, 16-6 Record: 10-2

As has been the case for the majority of the season, it wasn’t pretty for Texas on the road in College Station on Friday night, but the end result was a decisive victory. At least this one was somewhat explicable by the fact that this was a rivalry game for the Longhorns. But style points ultimately only count so much, and Steve Sarkisian’s team keeps clawing out ugly victories with arguably the best resumé of wins in college football this season.

Now, they have a chance to add another one. Texas is set for a date with the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. The Longhorns might already be a lock to make the College Football Playoff at this point, but a win over the Dawgs might be enough to vault them into the No. 1 seed in the CFP bracket. In any case, it also feels like we haven’t seen a full game of Texas’s best football yet this season, which makes them as fascinating as any team in line for a playoff spot.

No. 4-3

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Miami Hurricanes

Last Rank: 4

4 Result: def. Boston College, 45-11

def. Boston College, 45-11 Record: 11-1

Malachi Toney teased a potential return for Miami while being listed as a game-time decision, but ultimately didn’t play against the Eagles. It didn’t remotely matter. The Hurricanes still had three separate 100-yard receivers in this game (Daylyn Upshaw, Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs) as Darian Mensah threw for 431 yards and five touchdowns. However, the most impressive and important part might’ve been the defensive effort from Miami.

To be clear, no one is mistaking Boston College’s offense as a world-beater. But given how porous the Canes have been defensively over the past month or so due to a litany of injuries, the fact that they limited the Eagles to just 134 yards of total offense is an extremely positive sign. However, Miami might need to play its best game of the season next week when they face off with Wake Forest in a rematch if they want to stay confident that they’ll be in the CFP field.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Last Rank: 3

3 Result: def. Syracuse, 52-17

def. Syracuse, 52-17 Record: 11-1

Notre Dame dominated this game in every sense. CJ Carr accounted for four touchdowns, the run game was moving the ball with legitimately whoever they wanted, as they averaged 6.9 yards per carry and, while the defense did give up 357 total yards, that unit was able to consistently limit the damage with four forced turnovers in the resounding win. It was an exclamation point that, fittingly, came against a Syracuse team that was simply outmatched.

The win over the Orange makes Notre Dame the surest lock for the College Football Playoff in the country. Yes, there are others that are nearly impossible to leave out of the field of 12 at this point, but the Fighting Irish don’t have to worry about a conference championship game and anything that could happen there. Having said that, with the Irish’s only true quality win this season coming over Miami, there’s still a ton for them to prove in the playoff.

No. 2-1

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Utah Utes

Last Rank: 2

2 Result: def. West Virginia, 52-28

def. West Virginia, 52-28 Record: 12-0

It speaks quite highly of Utah that they won by 24 points and that’s not even fully indicative of how dominant they were over West Virginia. Granted, the Mountaineers aren’t the top level of competition. Devon Dampier and the boys were up 38-0 before halftime and then took their foot off the gas with the game firmly in hand. But the star quarterback still finished with five touchdown passes and a career-best 393 yards to make his final Heisman case before the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Utes are now set for a date with Texas Tech, who they didn’t play in the regular season, in the conference title bout in Arlington. That should be a heck of a showdown, without question, but the stakes really aren’t as high as you might think as both teams might now be a lock to make the College Football Playoff at this point. The question for undefeated Utah, though, is whether they have what it takes to potentially make a run for a national championship.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Last Rank: 1

1 Result: def. Georgia Tech, 63-0

def. Georgia Tech, 63-0 Record: 11-1

While understanding that Georgia Tech has been downright terrible this season, it feels safe to say that no team in the country wants to play Georgia right now. I had a bad feeling for the Yellow Jackets last week when, after blasting South Carolina, Kirby Smart refused to look ahead to even the SEC Championship Game and overlook their rivals. The result was an dogwalking of epic proportions as the Dawgs took it to the Jackets… then did it again, and again, and again.

There are a ton of very good teams in college football this season, but what Georgia has been doing to teams as of late makes me wonder if they are the one truly great team this season. There really isn’t a weakness in this operation, from an all-world defense to a multi-headed running game to an increasingly surehanded and playmaking Gunner Stockton. They’re on to play Texas for a conference title now and can lock up the No. 1 seed in the playoff with a win.