College football rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after Michigan, Oregon survive and LSU routs Clemson

College Football Rankings: Projected Week 2 AP Top 25

There wasn't a ranked-on-ranked matchup on Saturday of Week 1 in college football, but that didn't rob fans of any drama on the first full Saturday of action. Oregon, the No. 2 team in the country, found itself in a dogfight against home against Boise State that wasn't decided until late in the fourth quarter. But that pales in comparison to Michigan, a team that needed a literal gift of one second from the refs to avoid being upset by Western Michigan. The drama stopped, however, when LSU took the field against Clemson as Lane Kiffin delivered one haymaker after another to Dabo Swinney. And now, we have to sort out the college football rankings.

Even with no major upsets (yet), there is always movement in the first AP Top 25 college football rankings after the season officially begins. We're going to see that with the likes of Michigan and Oregon, but also with several other teams as well. With that, let's check in on our AP Top 25 projections to see where things will shake out.

Dropped Out of Rankings: 23 Houston Cougars

No. 25-21

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

25. Michigan Wolverines

Last Rank: 16

16 Result: def. Western Michigan, 13-12

If you're a Michigan fan, there are two things I would like to say. One, your Wolverines didn't deserve this win and putting one second on the clock was shameful. Two, the fact that the fans stormed the field at the Big House after beating a MAC team by one point on a hail mary is laughable. Michigan was not impressive in this game and the Broncos largely outplayed them. However, I don't think the voters will have the stones to fully push the Wolverines outside the Top 25 — especially with a matchup against Oklahoma looming for next week.

24. Florida Gators

Last Rank: Unranked

Unranked Result: def. FAU, 66-21

With Houston struggling with Oregon State, I think we see some "SEC bias" take shape in the AP Top 25 rankings. Having said that, I don't think it's wrong to be impressed with Florida. We knew that Jaden Baugh in a Buster Faulkner offense was going to be electric, but Aaron Philo was a bit more of an unknown commodity. He looked quite good against the Owls in this game and the arrow keeps pointing up for the Gators with Jon Sumrall manning the controls.

Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

23. Missouri Tigers

Last Rank: 25

25 Result: def. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 54-14

Even with Ahmad Hardy still unable to get on the field for Missouri, there was a lot to like from the Tigers in a matchup against the cupcake. One thing that has impressed me with Eli Drinkwitz and a turned-over cast of coordinators is this progam's ability to adapt. Austin Simmons is playing much differently already than Beau Pribula did, but I'd argue the upside here, especially when at full strength, gives the Tigers a higher ceiling.

22. Louisville Cardinals (Still to Play, Sunday vs. 9 Ole Miss)

Last Rank: 24

24 Result: TBD

With Jeff Brohm at the helm, we know that Louisville is going to be potent on offense. Last year, though, the defense let them down. The Cardinals should have improved on that side of the ball, particularly in the trenches, and that could make a world of difference. This team could be dangerous in the ACC and I wouldn't count them out to pull off the upset against Ole Miss in the opener.

21. Utah Utes

Last Rank: 21

21 Result: def. Idaho, 66-14

One of the joys of college football is getting to find out about guys like Byrd Ficklin. That's the name of Devon Dampier's backup at Utah, and I'm so glad that I was able to find out this information because the Utes laid the hammer down on Idaho in this game earlier in the week. This was a complete mismatch on the field, so there's not too much to read into. But Utah looked the part to start the year.

No. 20-16

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

20. Tennessee Volunteers

Last Rank: 20

20 Result: def. Furman, 56-9

If nothing else, I think we got confirmation that Faizon Brandon is going to be a ton of fun this season for Tennessee. In his first start, he threw for 226 yards and three scores on just 17 attempts and also rushed for 68 yards and two more touchdowns. Tennessee overall just took care of a Furman team that couldn't keep up with them, but I'll be waiting for more stout tests before I make any kind of real declaration about the Vols.

19. Iowa Hawkeyes

Last Rank: 22

22 Result: def. Northern Illinois, 40-0

This is one of those moves in the rankings that I think AP voters will make after not fully paying attention to Iowa. They're going to look, see that the Hawkeyes put up 40 points, and then move them up a bit. Iowa may well be a very good team, but I'm not buying the offense just yet after they benefitted from a punt return touchdown, two turnovers and outmatching Northern Illinois with the defense.

18. SMU Mustangs (Still to Play, Monday at Florida State)

Last Rank: 19

19 Result: TBD

Maybe the most baffling thing about Week 1, which we still haven't seen play out, is SMU only being a 3.5-point favorite on the road against Florida State. I understand it's on the road, but come on. The Mustangs are a legitimate threat in the ACC with Kevin Jennings back at quarterback and with a loaded transfer class. FSU had to fight to beat New Mexico State in Week 0. Maybe we'll get chaos, but I'm skeptical.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Penn State Nittany Lions

Last Rank: 18

18 Result: def. Marshall, 45-0

Hand up, I legitimately thought that Marshall could give Penn State a scare in this game. That couldn't have been farther from the truth. Rocco Becht got whatever he wanted in this game while the Nittany Lions made life absolutely hell for the Thundering Herd offense. It was a dominant effort in Matt Campbell's Penn State debut. While I do wonder what the ceiling of this team is still, I'm no longer worried about this team in the games they should win comfortably.

16. Washington Huskies (Still to Play, Sunday vs. Washington State)

Last Rank: 17

17 Result: TBD

Washington will play the Apple Cup in its season opener. On one hand, that could be a good thing for Demond Williams Jr. and the rest of Jedd Fisch's team as I'm not expecting much from Wazzu this season. The other hand, however, holds the fact that this rivalry matchup has historically gone haywire more often than not. Still, Washington clearly has a lane they could rise up through in the Big Ten, especially if Michigan doesn't figure their stuff out.

No. 15-11

BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

15. BYU Cougars

Last Rank: T-14

T-14 Result: def. Utah Tech, 63-7

Is it weird that I come away from a 63-7 blowout win with a bigger question about BYU than anything? I'm not trying to take anything away from the Cougars as they more than took care of business. But the big question for Bear Bachmeier and this team was if they could progress as a passing team. Bachmeier went 16-of-20 for 198 yards and three scores, which is good, but it pales in comparison to the 308 yards they had on the ground. I'd still like to see more from the pass game, though I'm not writing that off just yet.

14. USC Trojans

Last Rank: T-14

T-14 Result: def. Fresno State, 39-0

USC already has a two in the win column and we're seeing a lot of good things from the Trojans at this point. Jayden Maiava looks like a legitimate Heisman candidate, and the star freshmen on both sides of the ball that Lincoln Riley is counting on have also shown their moxie. Obviously, we have to wait and see if they can get over the hump against better competition, but all systems appear to be a-go for USC right now.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Alabama Crimson Tide

Last Rank: 13

13 Result: def. East Carolina, 48-10

Despite Ryan Coleman-Williams starting this game off with more worrisome drops, he and Alabama ultimately came into their own in this game. Keelon Russell wasn't overly efficient as a passer, but he was explosive there and with his legs in this matchup. The defense also showed some fire with how they attacked ECU in this matchup. There are still kinks that the Crimson Tide need to work out, and I still have concerns about the overall run game. But this was a strong opening effort.

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last Rank: 12

12 Result: def. Abilene Christian, 33-10

The final score doesn't tell the entire story for Texas Tech, though it does raise some questions. The Red Raiders never had this one in doubt against the Wildcats. Moreover, the passing offense with Will Hammond was, overall, quite solid, while the defense held Abilene Christian to a mere 194 yards of offense. Still, you'd like to see the Red Raiders be a bit more efficient with the run game and cut down some of the sloppiness on offense. With some more reps and better health for Hammond, perhaps that's coming.

11. Oklahoma Sooners

Last Rank: 10

10 Result: def. UTEP, 51-0

In all honesty, Oklahoma probably doesn't deserve to drop in the rankings. Maybe they won't depending on some other pending results. But the dominant effort from LSU in a marquee game that almost everyone was watching will certainly have some effects on the Sooners. They completely outclassed UTEP in their matchup, though, shutting the Miners down completely with the defense and with John Mateer getting rolling in a big way.

No. 10-9

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10. LSU Tigers

Last Rank: 11

11 Result: def. Clemson, 51-10

Look, this was as obvious as a game could be from where I was sitting. You can dislike Lane Kiffin as much as you want, but it didn’t change two things. First, it didn’t change that he got the LSU job because he’s truly one of the best coaches in college football. Secondly, it didn’t change the fact that LSU was infinitely better and more talented on paper than the Clemson team lining up opposite from them.

There was no drama in this game. While the scripted drives kept things close, it became readily apparent that Clemson’s offense couldn’t handle the LSU defense at any level of the field, nor could the visitors’ defense find consistent answers for Sam Leavitt and the offense. It was a statement game for Kiffin for his first game in what I suppose we now call the real Death Valley, and that statement was delivered with emphasis.

9. Ole Miss Rebels (Still to Play, Sunday vs. 24 Louisville)

Last Rank: 9

9 Result: TBD

Ole Miss will take part in the lone ranked-on-ranked matchup of Week 1 when they face off with Louisville on Sunday night in Nashville. There are obviously plenty of expectations being put onto the shoulders of first-year head coach Pete Golding in the wake of Lane Kiffin’s departure. The good news for him is that Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy are there to help the cause.

Admittedly, I’m not the biggest proponent of Ole Miss this season. I worry about the defense and the coaching turnover. Frankly, the roster outside of Chambliss and Lacy looks lesser than last year’s group in most areas. That doesn’t mean they won’t be good, but Louisville should be a quality measuring stick to see exactly where the Rebels are this season.

No. 8-7

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Texas A&M Aggies

Last Rank: 8

8 Result: def. Missouri State, 50-0

Point blank, there haven’t been many 50-point games in which I’ve come away with as many questions as I have about Texas A&M in this game. Those questions, it should be said, are almost entirely about the offense. Mike Elko and his defense epitomized dominance on that side of the ball, holding the Bears to a meager 67 yards of total offense in the win. That’s everything you could want to see and more from the Aggies.

At the same time, the offense was very hit or miss in this matchup. Marcel Reed was good, but very much looked like the same player, specifically as a limited passer, that he has in recent years. The run game was middling, averaging just 5.0 yards per carry against inferior competition. Granted, it was the first game with a new offensive coordinator, so that has to be taken into account. But there is definitely a lot to work on for the Aggies moving forward.

7. Oregon Ducks

Last Rank: 2

Result: def. Boise State, 34-27

Maybe this is a bit harsh to Oregon after a game in which they won against arguably the best opponent any team in the preseason Top 8 played in Week 1. Having said that, this was a game that left me, and I’m assuming AP voters, a bit concerned about the No. 2-ranked team in the country in the preseason poll.

One of the biggest strengths for the Ducks this season was supposed to be all of the returning stars. Dante Moore. Evan Stewart. Matayo Uiagalelei. The list goes on. Yet, for a team with all of that experience and talent, it was such a sloppy game. Special teams was a nightmare, execution on fourth downs and defensively was lacking, and the self-inflicted wounds were numerous. The good news is that means things can be cleaned up, but I don’t think anyone comes away from this game feeling good about Oregon, at least to the same degree they did before Saturday, at all.

No. 6-5

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Miami Hurricanes

Last Rank: 7

7 Result: def. Stanford, 45-6

I’m resisting the instinct to just solely talk about how awesome Malachi Toney is right here. He’s incredible, no doubt, and he put forth a 200+ yard effort in a rout of Stanford on Friday night. But he’s not the only one that deserves credit for Miami. Darian Mensah undoubtedly looked the part in his first start with the Hurricanes and seemed to enjoy having NFL-caliber weapons around him.

It wasn’t perfect for Miami, even if they were wholly in control for start to finish. There were times when the defensive front should’ve provided a better push. The offensive line looked like a new unit trying to gel. However, Mario Cristobal quite clearly has the goods to once again make a run. And with what we’ve seen throughout the ACC as a whole, it really looks like it’d be a shame if Miami didn’t win the conference for the first time this season.

5. Indiana Hoosiers

Last Rank: 6

6 Result: def. North Texas, 52-16

There were some shades of last year’s strange opener against Old Dominion for Indiana in this week’s matchup with North Texas. However, I’d argue that Josh Hoover and this offense ultimately had more juice than even Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and last year’s national champs showed in Week 1 as they eventually pulled away for a 36-point victory over the Mean Green in Bloomington.

Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker are going to be a problem for everyone. However, if there is one concern that I have coming out of this game, the defense looked to have taken a step back from a year ago. Bryant Haines won the Broyles and had a stifling unit a year ago. If that regresses a bit, it could be enough to put the Hoosiers behind some of their contending peers. Make no mistake, though, Indiana isn’t going away quietly.

No. 4-3

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Texas Longhorns

Last Rank: 5

5 Result: def. Texas State, 59-7

Even though the 59-7 scoreline itself paints a pretty dominant picture for Texas, what transpired on the field only amplified that further. Arch Manning and the Longhorns were largely just playing with their food when it came to matching up with Texas State. The offense was incredibly vanilla for the most part, and it was abundantly clear whenever Steve Sarkisian decided to pull the levers to get points on the board — namely calling Cam Coleman’s number.

With the matchup against Ohio State on deck for next week, it’s entirely understandable as to why the Longhorns weren’t interested in opening up the playbook. But even with that, we caught a glimpse of just how dangerous this group can be this season on both sides of the ball. On paper only counts for so much, especially when it comes to Texas, but the pieces are there to fit just right.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Still to Play, Sunday vs. Wisconsin)

Last rank: 4

4 Result: TBD

Notre Dame will take the field — just a bit later than most everyone else in the country. The Fighting Irish will begin their campaign on Saturday night as they travel to historic Lambeau Field to take on Wisconsin. Given that C.J. Carr and Company are three-score favorites in this matchup, this looks like the first stop in what most consider an easy schedule this season.

Having said that, Notre Dame does have questions to answer. What does Carr look like without the Love-Price running back tandem with him in the backfield? Can the all-world defense live up to the billing? Will the skill positions step up on offense? There’s a lot to like about the Irish, but I’d also venture to say they need to make a statement early on, starting with the Badgers.

No. 2-1

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Georgia Bulldogs

Last Rank: 3

3 Result: def. Tennessee State, 63-3

Honestly, the perfect way to encapsulate this game for Georgia is to just look at what Nate Frazier did on the ground for the Dawgs. The lead back in the offense only had four carries on the day — but those four totes went for 72 yards and three touchdowns. Kirby Smart’s team delivered about as dominant of a performance as you can ask for with three separate quarterbacks throwing a touchdown pass and 11 different rushers averaging 10.1 yards per carry.

Oh yeah, the defense did exactly what you’d want against Tennessee State as well. Georgia held the Tigers to just 109 yards of total offense in this game. If there’s one thing to clean up, the Bulldogs did get flagged eight times for 85 yards in this game. That won’t fly against better competition. However, there was nothing on the field to make UGA look like it’s not a legitimate national title contender.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Last Rank: 1

1 Result: def. Ball State, 56-3

Much like the other top teams in the country, Ohio State showed no rust really at all in their demolition of Ball State in The Shoe. Julian Sayin found Jeremiah Smith on a 48-yard touchdown throw midway through the first quarter, and that was basically the tenor for the remainder of the game. Sayin finished with 320 yards and four touchdowns, Smith had eight catches for 151 yards and two scores, and Bo Jackson had nine carries for 83 yards and a score on the ground.

In the grand scheme, we really didn’t learn much about anything that we didn’t already know about the Buckeyes. Sayin is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Smith is definitively the best receiver in college football. This offense can cook, and the defense had no issue making life impossible for the Cardinals. But next week against Texas will be truly revelatory.