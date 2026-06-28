EA Sports' QB ratings reveal 2026 pecking order and Arch Manning fans won't be pleased

The debate now centers on whether Manning can sustain his improved play and close the gap on the nation’s elite signal-callers.

Look, as we entered the 2025 college football season, there was a lot of hype that was being hurled at a certain quarterback in Austin, Texas. And with what we saw for much of the 2025 season, it was clear that Arch Manning, the young starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, wasn’t ready to be considered a Heisman Trophy candidate.

He just wasn’t that good. But, for the second half of the season, Manning improved. And that improvement paired with a seeming better understanding of the offense and development that just seemed to take place makes it feel like Manning would be the center of attention heading into the 2026 college football season.

That doesn’t seem to be the case and also he’s not even ranked among EA Sports’ top five quarterbacks for College Football 27. Right now, the top quarterback in the country is playing in the Big Ten. As is the second-ranked quarterback. Manning isn't even being considered the best quarterback in his own conference. That's Trinidad Chambliss.

EA Sports ranks Oregon Ducks’ Dante Moore as top QB entering 2026

Here’s the top ranked quarterbacks in the country according to EA Sports College Football 27 ratings:

No. 1: Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks - 95 overall

No. 2: Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes - 94 overall

No. 3: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels - 93 overall

No. 4 (Tie): CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 92 overall

No. 4 (Tie): Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans - 92 overall

No. 6 (Tie): Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns - 91 overall

No. 6 (Tie): Darian Mensah, Miami Hurricanes - 91 overall

No. 8 (Tie): Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats - 90 overall

No. 8 (Tie): Sam Leavitt, LSU Tigers - 90 overall

No. 10 (Tie): Byrum Brown, Auburn Tigers - 89 overall

No. 10 (Tie): Devon Dampier, Utah Utes - 89 overall

No. 10 (Tie): Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State Cowboys - 89 overall

No. 10 (Tie): John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners - 89 overall

No. 10 (Tie): Kevin Jennings, SMU Mustangs - 89 overall

It’s important to remember that this isn’t necessarily a disrespectful spot for the Longhorns’ quarterback when you consider just how much talent is all over the country in this crop of quarterbacks.

There’s no shame in being behind guys like Moore, Saying, Chambliss, and such. Those guys are remarkable and they definitely played like it last season.

Plus, it’s also important to remember that Manning wasn’t particularly impressive in several of his games early on for the Longhorns. Before UT’s dramatic overtime win over Mississippi State in week eight, Manning was averaging 207 passing yards per game and had 12 touchdown passes against five picks. In the final six games of the season, Manning was averaging 285 passing yards per game, 14 touchdown passes, and just two picks.

If Manning is going to move up in the pecking order here, he’s going to need to continue that trend of improvement going forward.