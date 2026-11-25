Four Power Four teams have already clinched berths in their conference championship games: : Georgia (SEC), Utah (Big 12) and both Miami and Wake Forest (ACC). Another 11 still have a chance — however infinitesimal — during Rivalry Week to earn one.

Six of those are in a messy Big Ten, where a pair of overtime upsets to projected College Football Playoff teams over the weekend tossed a relatively straightforward race into a blender.

This is the last time we’ll have to worry about college football's conference championship games, because they are headed toward extinction as the sport adopts a five-round, 24-team College Football Playoff next year. The tiebreakers, though, will carry even more importance in 2027 — because, with no title games, they will be used to determine each league’s champion.

So let’s take a spin around the Power Four for a league-by-league breakdown.

Big Ten championship game scenarios

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UCLA

UCLA (10-1, 7-1) has one simple path: Beat rival Southern California and the Bruins are in. Things get trickier with a loss to the Trojans, though. The Bruins are still in if two of Iowa, Oregon and Indiana lose. They will also make it if Indiana and Iowa win, Oregon loses and either Minnesota or Ohio State win. There’s also the nuclear chaos potential: UCLA loses, eight other teams (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Washington) win and UCLA edges Iowa in the teams’ SportSource Analytics ranking.

Oregon

The Oregon Ducks (8-3, 6-2) are in if they beat Washington and some other things happen: UCLA beats USC, or both Indiana and Iowa lose. Oregon also advances with a win, an Indiana win and a UCLA loss. The Ducks would still have a path to Indy with a loss to the Huskies, but things quickly get complicated with at least four other games required to go their way.

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Indiana

Indiana (9-2, 6-2) needs a win and some help. Every scenario involving the Hoosiers advancing requires them to beat Purdue. They will return to the league title game if Iowa and Oregon both lose, or if UCLA loses to USC and either Iowa or Oregon lose, or if three teams (Iowa, Minnesota and Oregon) win and UCLA loses.

Iowa

Like Indiana, Iowa (9-2, 6-2) needs a win and some help. Every scenario that sends the Hawkeyes to Indy requires a win over Nebraska on Friday. Iowa advances if Indiana and Oregon both lose, or if Oregon wins but Indiana and UCLA both lose. The Hawkeyes also have the upper hand if three teams (Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin) each win and UCLA loses. The most convoluted situation for the Hawkeyes involves the entire conference: Three teams (Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin) must win, along with one of three other schools (Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers), while UCLA and Oregon both lose.

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USC

USC (8-3, 5-3) has to beat UCLA, first and foremost. The Big Ten identified four separate paths that will lead the Trojans to Indianapolis; each requires five separate outcomes involving Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin to break their way.

Ohio State

The longest odds belong to Ohio State (7-4, 5-3). The Buckeyes have one path to the title game, and it involves eight of the nine matchups this week: They need to beat Michigan, and they need victories by three schools (Maryland, Rutgers and Wisconsin) and losses by Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and USC.

SEC

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

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Georgia

Georgia (10-1, 8-1) has already clinched a spot in the SEC title game and will be the home team on Dec. 5 in Atlanta.

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Texas

Texas (9-2, 6-2) c an clinch its berth Friday. The Longhorns are in if they beat Texas A&M and if one of four other teams (Alabama, Tennessee, LSU or Mississippi State) lose. Texas plays the Aggies on Friday night, a few hours after Mississippi State takes on Ole Miss.

Tennessee

Tennessee (9-2, 6-2) has the most straightforward path of the remaining SEC contenders. The Volunteers advance with a win and a Texas loss. Tennessee also has the edge if three schools (Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma) each lose, regardless of what happens in their game against Vanderbilt.

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Alabama

Alabama (9-2, 6-2) has three paths to Atlanta. The Crimson Tide are in with a win and losses by both Tennessee and Texas. They advance if they and four other schools (Tennessee, Texas, LSU and Mississippi State) each win. Or, ‘Bama qualifies regardless of what happens against Auburn if three schools (Tennessee, Texas and Missouri) each lose.

Big 12

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Utah

Utah (11-0, 8-0) clinched its spot last week by beating TCU and will play for its first Big 12 title Dec. 4 in Arlington, Tex.

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Texas Tech

Texas Tech has two paths to Jerryworld. The Red Raiders (10-1, 7-1) are in if they beat TCU. They also would advance with a loss if Cincinnati beats BYU.

BYU

BYU (9-2, 6-2) needs help from TCU to force a Holy War rematch. The Cougars need to win and they need the Horned Frogs to beat Texas Tech. Because BYU and Texas Tech did not play during the regular season, the Cougars hold the tiebreaker with a 5-0 record against common opponents to Tech’s 3-2.

ACC

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Miami vs. Wake Forest

The ACC is the only Power Four league to have locked in its title-game matchup: Miami (10-1, 8-0) and Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1) will rematch on Dec. 5 in Charlotte. Miami won 33-20 in Week 3 in Winston-Salem.