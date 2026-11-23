The Fringe isn’t too happy with Ryan Day right about now. The Ohio State Buckeyes are a four-loss team for the first time since the 2011 season (the infamous Luke Fickell interregnum), out of the Big Ten championship race and out of the College Football Playoff race before we even get to the Michigan game on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This is the worst season Ohio State has had in nearly two decades, and now Day’s job security is in question just two years after winning a national title.

Things have escalated quickly. Can Day turn it around before it spirals out of control? It’s a long shot, but it’s not impossible. It starts with The Game this week: A loss to a Michigan team in even worse disarray will probably be good riddance for Day. But even if the Ohio State administration doesn’t want to turn to its boosters to help foot the $57.5 million bill it will cost to fire Day, he’s going to have to make some drastic changes if he wants to stay in Columbus long enough to avoid being the villain. Here’s everything Day will need to do to save his job at Ohio State.

1. Beat Michigan

David Adolph head butts with Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This list isn't generally organized in order of importance, but the only way Day can ensure he returns to Ohio State for 2027 season is win on Saturday. He’s been known to lose this game when the Buckeyes have been favored in the recent past, and with the pressure mounting, it’s imperative he beats Michigan and avoids another faceplant. The way this season has gone, I have no confidence he can return if he loses to these Wolverines. The problem is, it’s not out of the question; the only advantage Ohio State has right now is the fact that it’s in Columbus, but their dysfunction under center and struggles on defense mean this could well turn into a tight game.

Michigan’s defense matches up well against Ohio State’s struggling offense right now, and that’s not good. With a loss, there’s no way the boosters don’t put pressure on AD Ross Bjork to fire Day this season. The Fringe would be in an uproar and the rest of the fan base wouldn’t be able to take this team seriously. Day can save a lot of further problems by winning the one game his fans expect him to.

2. Fire his entire coaching staff at the end of the season

Ohio State offensive coordinator Arthur Smith arrives prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Assuming he makes it to next season, his first order of business after the 2026 season is over is to fire not just his coordinators but most of his staff overall. OC Arthur Smith has been awful this year; while a quarterback change has affected things, it’s still Smith’s job to keep the offense competitive, and there should be enough talent on paper to make things work. With Julian Sayin healthy, a lot of the holes in Smith’s scheme were covered up. Now that true freshman Luke Fahey has taken over, it’s clear Smith isn’t that great of a coordinator. Ohio State’s offense is a long way from when Chip Kelly was drawing up exotic plays, the kind with which he’s torching other Big Ten teams at Northwestern this season.

Should Ohio State consider bringing Kelly back? It wouldn’t be a bad idea considering this team has a massive offensive problem right now. That also means DC Matt Patricia needs to be jettisoned as well. This defense has been one of the worst in recent Buckeyes history. Ohio State didn’t realize how much they would miss the departed Jim Knowles until this season; last year’s team was largely Knowles’ players so naturally it was elite under Patricia.

This season, Patricia has been exposed. This Buckeyes defense has been getting gashed over the last month, starting against USC and getting worse in the weeks since. This isn’t the same unit from a year ago, and while a ton of top-end talent went to the NFL, that doesn’t absolve Patricia from responsibility. Bringing anybody back from this staff would essentially be Day accepting that he’s on thin ice.

3. Give Tavien St. Clair a shot at the starting QB job

Ohio State v USC | Luke Hales/GettyImages

Tavien St. Clair can’t be that bad right? We’re not in practice on a regular basis, but he didn’t beat out a three-star true freshman in Fahey for the backup job — and for a program that seldom turns to true freshmen, maybe St. Clair isn’t as good as his five-star rating suggests. At the end of the day, though, Fahey doesn’t look like the answer and St. Clair can’t be that much worse. Sure, the scheme changes a bit with St. Clair’s ability to be a weapon as a runner and a passer. Maybe that’s part of the problem with Smith, a pro-style mind who can’t build a system that makes things easier for St. Clair.

Either way, this offense needs a spark. Jeremiah Smith had 165 yards with two touchdowns – and his third straight 100-yard game – and the Buckeyes still lost to Nebraska. If the goal is to feed Smith, any quarterback on this roster should be able to do that. Whether St. Clair gets a shot this year or not, Day will have to be smart about how he handles the quarterback problem in Columbus.

Sure, they’ll have Sayin back next year, but he has to dip into the portal and find a solid backup in the event injuries become a problem again. He might be able to use that as an excuse this season; he won’t have that luxury next year too.