Florida State vs. Alabama start time: Lightning delay updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium

The Alabama Crimson Tide have revenge on the mind against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. Unfortunately, the weather in the area had lightning on the mind. And that takes precidence.

Alabama and Florida State had their warm-ups interrupted by lightning strikes detected within eight miles of Bryant-Denny Stadium, triggering an automatic delay. Additional strikes have extended that delay out further. We're keeping an eye on updates from Tuscaloosa as teams and fans wait to get things underway.

Florida State-Alabama lightning delay updates: No start time indicated

UPDATE 3 p.m. CT: More strikes have come down in the area, further pushing back the start time. The further it is pushed back, the longer of a warm-up the players will need. There has still been no indication of when a start can be expected.

Lightning has been detected in the area, AGAIN. Reset your clocks 30 minutes until pre-game warmups can resume for Alabama-FSU — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) September 19, 2026

UPDATE 2:25 p.m. CT: There is no indication yet of a new start time for the game, which was initially scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. CT. Another lightning strike at 2:20 p.m. reset the clock, according to Colin Gay of the Tuscaloosa News.

Lightning delays follow a strict protocol. If there is a strike within eight miles of a stadium, an automatic 30-minute delay is triggered. If there are any more strikes within that zone, the 30-minute clock resets. They will not let players take the field until 30 minutes have passed since a nearby strike. There have been multiple strikes since 2 p.m.

So the wait begins. After the delay is lifted, players will be able to return to the field and warm up. The length of that warm-up will be determined by officials on site.