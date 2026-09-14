G6 power rankings: New Mexico's test, Memphis' fall and full top 10 entering Week 3

New Mexico has flown under the radar when it comes to the College Football Playoff conversation — but that ends on Saturday. Jason Eck's team will have its first real test of the season against Oklahoma in Week 3, with a chance to make a statement in the CFP conversation and establish themselves as a top contender in the Group of 6.

The Lobos' rise in this week’s G6 rankings not only proves they’re gaining favor with FanSided’s panel of voters but also that they're in position to control their own fate in the Playoff race. Just like we did last week, we asked FanSided staff to rank the top 10 teams in the Group of 6. Here’s the latest results after Week 2, with New Mexico’s test ahead, Memphis’ slide following a loss to Boise State and some new faces making their debut.

The Group of 6 top 10 poll: Where things stand ahead of Week 3

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS LAST WEEK 1 Boise State Broncos (6) 1-1 68 1 2 North Dakota State Bison 2-0 59 3 3 Western Michigan Broncos 1-1 57 4 4 Tulsa Golden Hurricane 2-0 38 9 5 New Mexico Lobos 2-0 38 5 6 Memphis Tigers 1-1 35 2 7 North Texas Mean Green 1-1 33 Unranked 8 USF Bulls 2-0 18 Unranked 9 UTSA Roadrunners 2-0 15 10 10 San Diego Aztecs 1-1 9 6

Dropped out: Navy Midshipmen, Army Black Knights

Other receiving votes: James Madison (8), Colorado State (5), Applachian State (2)

What changed after Week 2

Memphis falls out of top 5

Avg. rank this week: 6

Highest rank this week: 3

Lowest rank this week: 9

Memphis lost to Boise State on the blue turf over the weekend and was knocked out of the top five as a result. The FanSided panel of voters weren’t impressed with the Tigers, dropping them to No. 6 this week. They’re still in the hunt for a Playoff spot, but the loss was detrimental. As is in most cases with the Group of 6 teams, win and you have a shot, lose and you’re an outsider. Memphis is now an outsider, with a major resume boost going by the wayside.

Tulsa climbs into top 5

Avg. rank this week: 4.7

Highest rank this week: 2

Lowest ranking this week: unranked

While Memphis dropped, Tulsa moved its way into the top five. Voters this week were all in on the Golden Hurricane, largely because they beat Oklahoma State in the season opener — the same Oklahoma State that then turned around and beat Oregon in Week 2. Last week, Tulsa was ranked No. 9, and they've now moved up five spots to No. 4. The Oklahoma State win looks a lot better after Week 2, and now Tre Lamb's team is turning into a legitimate G6 contender. They’re gaining traction with the voters and just might start gaining traction in the college football world, too.

Navy drops out after loss to FAU

Navy was another big loser this week after an 18-point defeat to FAU. After being ranked No. 8 last week, the Midshipmen didn’t receive any votes this time around. There’s time for them to bounce back, but their CFP hopes feel more or less shot. Navy plays four teams ranked in the G6 rankings moving forward and still has Notre Dame on the schedule as well, but for now, they have an uphill climb back into the G6 race.

Just missed the top 10 this week

James Madison Dukes

Liberty v James Madison | Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/GettyImages

James Madison appeared in four voter polls this week but just missed the cut, receiving eight total points. The Dukes don’t have a ranked opponent on their schedule as of now, so it won’t be easy for them to climb into CFP contention. That said, they’re still a respected team in the G6 rankings, and they just put an 87-3 beatdown on FCS Wagner on Saturday.

Colorado State Rams

CSU Rams vs Southern Utah Thunderbirds | Timothy Hurst/GettyImages

Colorado State made some more noise this week, cruising past Southern Utah after a win over Wyoming in the season opener. They’ll have a big game this weekend against BYU. They’re already gaining attention with FanSided's voters, receiving five points and being ranked as high as No. 8 on one ballot. So if they can keep things competitive, look for them to continue to trend upward.

Notable G6 matchups this week

New Mexico at No. 24 Oklahoma

This is a big game for New Mexico. They don’t necessarily have to win, but they have to at least show they’re a legitimate contender in the G6. They’ve handled business so far, cruising past Central Michigan and Mercyhurst in the first two weeks. That’s the perfect setup for a game against a team they shouldn’t beat. Oklahoma’s season could spiral out of control with a loss this week. Anything is possible, though, especially when you look at Oregon’s loss to Oklahoma State last week.

James Madison at San Diego State

James Madison reached the College Football Playoff a year ago with a late surge but are on the outside of the G6 power rankings this week. They could very well land in next week’s rankings with a win over San Diego State, though, as the Aztecs are a team that have been talked about the last two years as a possible College Football Playoff contender. Though they lost to UCLA this past week, it was tight into the second half, and a win over James Madison could give Sean Lewis' team a chance to make some noise.

Colorado State at No. 11 BYU

This is another potential spot for a G6 upset. Hauss Hejny and the Colorado State Rams have been on a tear this season. BYU looks as good as they did a year ago, so they shouldn’t have too much trouble. That said, we know how these matchups go. Colorado State received five points in this week’s poll. With a shocking win over the Cougars, they’ll absolutely force their way into the rankings. A ranked win over BYU is a great way for them to build their CFP resume.