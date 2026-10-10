Georgia vs. Alabama player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 6

When the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs last met, it was in the SEC Championship Game. In that meeting, the latter completely dominated the action and took home the conference crown. But Alabama didn't have Keelon Russell that time around, which makes the Week 6 college football showdown in Tuscaloosa all the more intriguing. Of course, Kirby Smart's Georgia still has Gunner Stockton, as well as Nate Frazier and a loaded rushing offense, not to mention Chris Cole and the best defense that the Crimson Tide have seen to this point. The stakes are high between two teams ranked in the top six.

However, the rain from the hurricane could make things all the more intriguing. Are Russell and Stockton really going to be able to effectively throw the ball? Can Frazier and E.J. Crowell run the rock if the defenses know it's coming? This is going to look like some old-school SEC football in this matchup with the wind and rain and it really should be a game of inches. You can follow along with all of the Georgia vs. Alabama player and game stats with us below throughout the game.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Georgia vs. Alabama player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary