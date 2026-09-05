God forgot to teach DJ Lagway ball security, too

Some college football players look like they've been ordained by God to be superstars. Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway doesn't seem to be one of them.

The former five-star prospect left Florida after two years of inconsistent and frustrating play. He was supposed to get a fresh start at Baylor, but he was back to his old ways in his debut for the Bears. In the first quarter against Auburn, he had already committed two turnovers: An interception straight to a defender and a fumble caused by hubris and horrific ball security.

DJ Lagway tries to hurdle a player and fumbles pic.twitter.com/4RAI39yHIO — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 5, 2026

DJ Lagway just threw an interception 💀



That’s 2 turnovers in the first quarter… this is looking like LSU P2 😬 pic.twitter.com/F5f6aev6Ks — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) September 5, 2026

Aside from those errors, Lagway's statline wasn't terrible. He was 11-of-15 for 150 yards in the quarter. The trouble, as Florida came to learn, is that you can't remove the errors from the talent. Baylor failed to score point in the quarter.

Lagway has plenty of potential, but he's in Year 3 of his college football career and he hasn't shaken the same mistakes from his freshman and sophomore seasons. In 2025, he led the SEC with 14 interceptions.

Maybe God really did forget about DJ Lagway

Before the start of this season, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports profiled Lagway with a story that would become a bit of a punchline for Lagway.

"God's got you," his mother told him when he was at his lowest at Florida.

"Momma, I think God forgot about me," he replied.

Players often give credit to God for getting them where they are. So it's only right that a player occasionally looks up to the heavens and shakes their fist at the big guy. God granted Lagway all the talent in the world, but apparently not the gift of ball security or vision. What a curse.

We won't fully judge Lagway after just one quarter of play. Again, he was the No. 1 quarterback in 247Sports' recruiting rankings coming out of high school. He's a dual-threat athlete with an enticing frame who can get the ball out quickly. Scouts were salivating over him. And Florida's problems, especially at quarterback, predated Lagway.

Unfortunately, he landed at Baylor, where quarterback play hasn't been much better. The odds, and God's favor, may be stacked against him.