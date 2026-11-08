How 3-loss LSU and Missouri can still make the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff is probably going to feature more SEC teams than fans are comfortable with. So, teams like LSU and Missouri, who just suffered their third regular season loss, shouldn't be too worried about their CFP hopes being dashed on Saturday.

After the selection committee ranked two-loss Alabama at No. 5 entering Week 10, analyst Danny Kannell claimed it would "push for an 8-4 SEC team" to be included "this year." Granted, Kannell is a former Florida State quarterback and his alma mater doesn't have a fond opinion of the committee after the 2023 snubbing, but he may not be entirely wrong.

The committee may have backed itself into an embarrassing corner by having Alabama so high and, therefore, having to grade every SEC team worse than the Crimson Tide on an absurd curve. Here's how LSU and Missouri could take advantage down the stretch.

How a three-loss LSU slips into the CFP bracket

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bayeux Tigers' path is rather simple -- at least, it should be in theory. Two of the team's final three games are against ranked foes.

Nov. 14 vs. No. 7 Texas

Nov. 21 at No. 13 Tennessee

Nov. 28 at Arkansas

Win all three and LSU has a resume with a total of four ranked victories. That would be pretty hard to turn away and send to the Citrus Bowl instead. Head coach Lane Kiffin isn't being paid to lose three games but to be fair, two of those falters were to Top 10 foes (Ole Miss and Alabama). The early October overtime stumble against Kentucky looks a lot better now considering the Wildcats were ranked No. 6 this week.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

If the selection committee omits a 9-3 LSU from the playoff because its resume isn't sufficient, it's basically admitting it ranked Alabama and Kentucky too high from the jump. The committee isn't going to do that. Tigers fans should feel confident their team — if it takes care of business down the stretch — will be one of the 12 teams vying for a national title in December.

How a three-loss Missouri sneaks into the CFP bracket

Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz somehow manages to stay in the playoff discussion until the bitter end. Similar to LSU, the Tigers have a massive opportunity that takes the shape of an extremely difficult schedule to end the year. Two of their final three games are also against Top 10 opponents.

Nov. 14 at No. 2 Georgia

Nov. 21 vs. No. 6 Kentucky

Nov. 28 vs. Oklahoma

If Missouri adds the Bulldog red and Wildcat blue infinity stones (plus Oklahoma that took down then-No. 1 Texas) to its gauntlet that already features Gator green, the committee would have a very tough time turning away the 9-3 Tigers. Unfortunately for Drinkwitz, his team doesn't have a history of pulling off that many upsets in a single season.

In fact, even if Missouri does win out, we could very well see both Tigers facing off for the final spot in the 12-team playoff. LSU's resume, laid out above, would edge Missouri's by one ranked win considering the pair don't have a head-to-head tiebreaker. There's certainly a chance but Drinkwitz should probably prepare himself for a hot seat moment if he finishes the year 6-6 at worst.