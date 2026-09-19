Indiana vs. Western Kentucky player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 3

The Indiana Hoosiers have been a buzzsaw ripping through every team they've faced so far in 2026. Next up, they've got the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who have dreams of flipping the script despite being a 44.5-point favorite.

It's hard to imagine WKU giving Indiana a game, to be fair. The Hoosiers beat North Texas and Howard by scoring 52 and 55 points. Transfer quarterback Josh Hoover has thrown eight touchdowns with no interceptions while running back Turbo Richard is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. At receiver, Charlie Becker has continued to raise his NFL Draft profile with seven catches for 145 yards and five touchdowns through two games. Ranked No. 4 nationally, Indiana hasn't been tested yet and they might not be until the middle of October when they face their first ranked opponent in Ohio State.

Western Kentucky is 0-2 entering this game and coming off a blowout loss to another Top 5 foe, Georgia. This is their third road game to begin the year, losing at Nevada, then at Georgia and now facing Indiana in Bloomington. They have been outscored 119-34 in two games, so something significant needs to change in order for them to make life uncomfortable for Curt Cignetti and company.

The game on Saturday kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock. You can keep up-to-date with all the game and player stats from start to finish right here.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Clemson vs. LSU player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary