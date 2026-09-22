Kamario Taylor isn't leaving Mississippi State: Here's why star QB isn't a transfer portal concern

Kamario Taylor is the most talked about quarterback in the SEC. Most of it is good too. Last year, he was a true freshman, unknown and a developmental piece for Mississippi State, which has long been toward the bottom of the SEC totem pole. A year later, he’s the star quarterback of his hometown, as electric as Trinidad Chambliss, who might be the other top quarterback in the SEC right now, and proof that the current mold of college football doesn’t necessarily apply to everyone.

The other side of the news cycle that mentions Taylor talks about this idea that this will be his last season in Starkville. Not because he’s declaring for the NFL Draft, but because the transfer portal will absorb him and spit him out into one of the more favorable Power 4 teams that generally poach talent from the smaller schools. That commentary sounds good for the narrative of the current climate of college football.

If Kamario Taylor wants to make $10 million playing somewhere next year, he will. Hard to believe Mississippi State retains him, unless he’s the most loyal player in CFB lol pic.twitter.com/N5jdvE8r6I — Justin Bales (@BalesSJustin) September 20, 2026

Taylor isn't a product of the current state of college football, though. He’s taking the traditional approach. He grew up roughly an hour outside of Starkville. He has a chance to be the hometown hero. There’s nothing a bigger Power 4 team can offer him that will be better than what Mississippi State can. Not when he could become one of the most recognizable names in Mississippi State history.

Mississippi State is home for Kamario Taylor

According to a story on CBS, Taylor has no plans of leaving Starkville before going to the NFL. It makes sense for a few reasons. Not just because he’s from there, but Mississippi State now has reason to invest in the roster around him. Generational talent doesn’t have to leave if the system is set up for them to thrive. Mississippi State is an SEC school; they have the boosters and revenue-sharing avenues to build a solid team around Taylor.

He’s already being talked about as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 NFL Draft class. He doesn’t need to go anywhere to boost that either. Even if his chances are better of winning a national championship improve with a bigger program, that doesn’t guarantee he’ll win one. He can be a legend in Starkville and that’s a rare opportunity to have in today’s age of college football.

Hate to further this discourse but why would Kamario Taylor even consider leaving Mississippi State?



- Will go down as a campus legend, with the potential for GOAT Bulldog

- He’s from 30 minutes outside of Starkville, hometown hero

- He’s so good I don’t think going to a blue… https://t.co/dYI0FYnYMq — Tiger Breaux (@tigerbreaux) September 21, 2026

“He loves Mississippi State," said a source CBS’s Matt Zenitz spoke to for the story. "And I hate the part of this (college football world) that that's just what people go to immediately — that someone can never keep a guy like that unless it's a Texas or an Ohio State. It is what it is, but it's just a played-out narrative."

Kamario Taylor going against the grain in college football might just save it

If Taylor does stick to his word and doesn’t leave Mississippi State, not only would it go against the typical route for college football stars, but it just might be the trend that saves college football. Imagine if players realized they don’t have to transfer to get their way. Most players, when they transfer, they either don’t live up to the expectations or simply plateau. Sam Leavitt already went to the College Football Playoff with Arizona State; why did he need to quit on his team? Princewill Umanmielen was already one of the top pass rushers in college football; what more does transferring to LSU do to his draft stock? Every player has their reason for transferring, but it doesn’t mean it’s a wise decision.

For Taylor, he’s already one of the most talked about players in college football and is already one of the top players in the NFL Draft class. Now he can cement his legacy and clearly that’s important to him. Taylor doesn’t need to leave Mississippi State to get what he wants and he shouldn’t need to. Taylor is everything right with college football and the narrative around him is everything wrong with it.