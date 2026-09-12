Kansas State vs. Washington State restart time: Lightning delay has game on hold

Saturday's matchup between Kansas State and Washington State made it to halftime with the Wildcats leading 17-7. However, the second half didn't start as planned. That's because lightning in the area forced both teams to stay in the locker room.

The delay will certainly force both teams to adjust to the unusual circumstances. But at least we know when things should get back under way.

Kansas State-Washington State lightning delay: Restart time set for 1:38 p.m. CT

Kansas State confirmed that the target time for the second half to get underway is 1:38 p.m. CT. At 1:30 p.m. the players will return to the field with the chance to warm up for eight minutes.

Players will return to the field at 1:30 PM for an 8-minute warm up period and then play will resume. https://t.co/PnOdrrn5Ah — K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 12, 2026

Remember: College football lightning delays are dictated entirely by the weather. If there are any lightning strikes within 10 miles of the stadium, the clock to return resets to 30 minutes.

The first half ended at just before 12:30 p.m. so hopefully the delay from the last time both teams were on the field will be a few minutes over an hour long. That's not too bad, but just long enough for the teams to feel the impact. Whichever team handles that best will have a clear advantage in the second half.

The Wildcats hold a 10-point advantage, but it could have been 17-0 going into the break. Washington State intercepted Avery Johnson's pass and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown with 10 seconds remaining. It was Johnson's second interception of the day. He's 14-of-22 for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He's also run for 50 yards on six carries. But for all the good he'd done, that interception put the Cougars right back into the game.

Washington State's offense certainly hasn't produced much. Quarterback Caden Pinnick has 52 yards on 5-of-8 passing. The Cougars are averaging just 2.5 yards per carry.