Keelon Russell already looks good enough to save Kalen DeBoer's job at Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide got their expected win over an inferior opponent on Saturday and despite a rather average stat line from quarterback Keelon Russell, head coach Kalen DeBoer can begin to relax just a little bit. Russell flashed moments of physical brilliance throughout the Tide's 48-10 drubbing of East Carolina in Tuscaloosa and it all felt refreshing compared to 2025 passer Ty Simpson's inconsistency.

Keelon Russell is the FUTURE of Alabama football 🌟



18/31 ATT, 252 PYDS, 90 RYDS, 1 TD, 0 INT pic.twitter.com/1yKVaLjQ2z — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 5, 2026

Russell didn't throw any touchdown passes but he connected on 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards, rushing for a score in himself. In fact, Alabama's scoring prowess was achieved entirely on the ground. Nine different players, including Russell, recorded a carry and four of those guys found the end zone.

Kalen DeBoer may avoid a mid-season Alabama firing afterall

East Carolina v Alabama | Butch Dill/GettyImages

Plenty of quarterbacks can put up the numbers Russell did on Saturday but he managed to limit his mistakes -- a handful of his 12 incompletions can actually be blamed on star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams dropping perfectly good passes. Russell's clutch factor was dialed all the way up too, leading the team to eight third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion.

The Tide entered the 2026 season making the wrong kind of history. After the first AP Top 25 was released in mid-August, Alabama was outside of a Top 10 spot in the preseason for the first time in 18 years. There was a sour taste still leftover from last season's blowout CFP exit to eventual champion Indiana, so entering 2026 at No. 13 felt like DeBoer's seat was going to heat up exponentially if there weren't marked improvements.

A convincing win over ECU and Russell's display of exceeding competence under center has seemingly turned the temperature down considerably -- at least for now. Alabama head to Lexington to begin SEC play against Kentucky and then a rematch with Florida State awaits in Week 3. Handling business against a projected conference basement dweller and getting revenge over the Seminoles for last year's season-opening upset should reinstill confidence for the program and fans.

What Alabama football needs from Keelon Russell and Kalen DeBoer

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After just one game, Russell looks like a more reliable version of Jalen Milroe. He's a mobile threat with great balance and downfield sight. A greater sample size is needed to make a better judgement but if he continues to prevent mistakes, SEC fans may need to prepare themselves for a resurgent Alabama team aiming to reclaim the conference title.

For DeBoer, he can focus on getting back to the 10-plus-win standard Tide fans have been accustomed to over the last two decades. Winning, of course, will stave off much if not all criticism (just ask Lane Kiffin at LSU) but he won't be safe from a dismissal unless some sort of hardware returns to Tuscaloosa this year.

Alabama's schedule still offers ample opportunity for the Tide to suffer multiple losses before Halloween, especially with a brutal four-game stretch that includes No. 3 Georgia, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 11 LSU. Perfection may be necessary for DeBoer, considering the harshness of the environment, to keep the pressure off but Russell seems to be absorbing the attention (in a good way) so far.